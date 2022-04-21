Reservations now open for Mother's Day Tea at these historic homes

Image by esarnika from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Mother's Day is just a few weeks away. It is time to make reservations, and a fun way to celebrate Mom is with a tea party in a lovely, historic home.

The McAllister House

On Saturday, May 7th, the McAllister House hosts a special Mother's Day Tea and Tour. There are two seatings at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The Victorian-inspired tea includes scones, finger sandwiches, and desserts served in the McAllister Carriage House. Following the tea, guests will receive a tour of the historic home.

The McAllister House, constructed in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family, is the first brick home built in Colorado Springs. The English-style cottage located on Cascade Avenue has been restored to its original floor plan and has many original features including three marble fireplaces.

The cost is $40 per person, and reservations are required.

Location: 423 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO

Website

Miramont Castle

Miramont Castle, an impressive four-story, 14,000 square foot structure in Manitou Springs will be serving Mother's Day High Tea in the Queen Parlour's Tearoom. The glass-enclosed tea room is adjacent to Miramont Castle in a space formerly occupied by a greenhouse.

This special Mother's Day event will be available from Friday, May 6th, through Sunday, May 8th with three seatings daily at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

The four-course tea includes a large scone with toppings, a seasonal fruit course, four tea sandwiches, four desserts, and two pots of tea. The price is $50 per person which includes tax and gratuity. For children ages 11 and under, the price is $35.

Space is limited and advanced reservations are required by calling 719-685-1011.

Miramont Castle also offers a self-guided tour for $14.00. Visitors with tea reservations receive $1.00 off the tour price.

Location: 9 Capitol Hill Ave, Manitou Springs, CO

There is free parking for visitors. The parking directions are here.

Glen Eyrie Castle

Glen Eyrie, a beautiful English Tudor-style castle located near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, is now offering its Spring Tea menu with seatings available the week of Mother's Day. The tea is served in the Castle Music Room from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and the price is $36 per person plus tax.

The Spring Tea menu includes soup, salad, sandwiches, canapés, sweets, and tea. To make reservations or view the menu, go here.

Glen Eyrie also offers two 90-minute castle tours Monday through Saturday at noon and 2:00 p.m. There is one tour on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

During the guided tour, visitors will explore the first two floors of the castle while learning about the Palmer family, the castle's history, and architecture. The tour cost is $12 per person, and advanced reservations are required. Go here for more information.

Location: 3820 N. 30th Street, Colorado Springs, CO

This Mother's Day, treat the mothers in your life to a special celebration in a historic setting. A spot of tea and biscuits might help her forget those challenging teenage years!

Please follow me for more local activities the whole family can enjoy.