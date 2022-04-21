Colorado Springs, CO

Reservations now open for Mother's Day Tea at these historic homes

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcmng_0fGIFxhC00
Image by esarnika from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Mother's Day is just a few weeks away. It is time to make reservations, and a fun way to celebrate Mom is with a tea party in a lovely, historic home.

The McAllister House

On Saturday, May 7th, the McAllister House hosts a special Mother's Day Tea and Tour. There are two seatings at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The Victorian-inspired tea includes scones, finger sandwiches, and desserts served in the McAllister Carriage House. Following the tea, guests will receive a tour of the historic home.

The McAllister House, constructed in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family, is the first brick home built in Colorado Springs. The English-style cottage located on Cascade Avenue has been restored to its original floor plan and has many original features including three marble fireplaces.

The cost is $40 per person, and reservations are required.

  • Location: 423 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
  • Website

Miramont Castle

Miramont Castle, an impressive four-story, 14,000 square foot structure in Manitou Springs will be serving Mother's Day High Tea in the Queen Parlour's Tearoom. The glass-enclosed tea room is adjacent to Miramont Castle in a space formerly occupied by a greenhouse.

This special Mother's Day event will be available from Friday, May 6th, through Sunday, May 8th with three seatings daily at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

The four-course tea includes a large scone with toppings, a seasonal fruit course, four tea sandwiches, four desserts, and two pots of tea. The price is $50 per person which includes tax and gratuity. For children ages 11 and under, the price is $35.

Space is limited and advanced reservations are required by calling 719-685-1011.

Miramont Castle also offers a self-guided tour for $14.00. Visitors with tea reservations receive $1.00 off the tour price.

  • Location: 9 Capitol Hill Ave, Manitou Springs, CO
  • There is free parking for visitors. The parking directions are here.

Glen Eyrie Castle

Glen Eyrie, a beautiful English Tudor-style castle located near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, is now offering its Spring Tea menu with seatings available the week of Mother's Day. The tea is served in the Castle Music Room from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and the price is $36 per person plus tax.

The Spring Tea menu includes soup, salad, sandwiches, canapés, sweets, and tea. To make reservations or view the menu, go here.

Glen Eyrie also offers two 90-minute castle tours Monday through Saturday at noon and 2:00 p.m. There is one tour on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

During the guided tour, visitors will explore the first two floors of the castle while learning about the Palmer family, the castle's history, and architecture. The tour cost is $12 per person, and advanced reservations are required. Go here for more information.

Location: 3820 N. 30th Street, Colorado Springs, CO

This Mother's Day, treat the mothers in your life to a special celebration in a historic setting. A spot of tea and biscuits might help her forget those challenging teenage years!

Please follow me for more local activities the whole family can enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tea# Mothers Day# Colorado Springs# Glen Eyrie# Miramont Castle

Comments / 0

Published by

Psychologist turned writer | Outdoor enthusiast | Museum lover | We are stronger together | ConqueringCognitions.com

Colorado Springs, CO
1601 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

An eatery with mile-high biscuit sandwiches in Colorado Springs

The Schooner at Denver Biscuit Company in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Denver Biscuit Company in downtown Colorado Springs offers a unique spin on chicken and biscuits. The chicken, served on a freshly baked biscuit, is piled high with options for every taste.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Food specials and discounts during Pikes Peak Restaurant Week (April 22nd - May 1st)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has a restaurant for every taste and budget from fine dining to quick bites, and these eateries are a vital part of the community. Starting today, you can support these local establishments by partaking in 2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week. Friday, April 22nd through Sunday, May 1, local eateries will be offering food specials and discounts.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs high school team makes history with Hall of Fame induction

(Colorado Springs, CO) The 2021 men's cross country team from Cheyenne Mountain High School (CMHS) continues its record-setting year. This group of talented young runners had a phenomenal season winning the Class 4A State Championship title in October 2021 with a score of 26. Although only the first five runners' scores were counted, all seven members finished in the top 18.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

4/20 Food Specials Today in Colorado Springs (April 20th)

(Colorado Springs, CO) How are you spending today, April 20th (420)? For some, it is a celebration, and for others, it is just another spring day in April. Regardless of how you mark this date, everyone can enjoy great food deals in Colorado Springs today.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

An Olympic Polar Plunge on Saturday in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you are looking for a refreshing start to the weekend, consider the Polar Plunge. This Saturday, April 23rd, join the fun by jumping into frigid water for a good cause at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Money Museum celebrates National Coin Week with special events

(Colorado Springs, CO) National Coin Week is April 17th through April 23rd, and the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs will have free admission for visitors all week.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

A Colorado Springs resource with free gardens, landscape designs, and showerhead exchange

(Colorado Springs, CO) Earth Day, the annual global celebration to raise awareness about the environment is this Friday, April 22nd. One local organization that works year-round on conservation efforts and environmental awareness is Colorado Springs Utilities.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Exclusive Full Castle Tour at Glen Eyrie on Monday, April 18th

Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado SpringsPhoto by Rebekah Che on Unsplash. (Colorado Springs, CO) Glen Eyrie, a beautiful English Tudor-style castle located near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, has a special Easter Castle Tour. On Monday, April 18th, visitors can enjoy an extended two-hour guided tour of the entire castle.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Free, family-friendly activities in Colorado Springs on Saturday (April 16th)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Several free, family-friendly events are happening this Saturday in and around Colorado Springs. Rock Ledge Ranch is a living history museum on 230 acres at Garden of the Gods Park. Admission is free on Saturday, April 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Read full story
Colorado State

What is the most popular Easter candy in Colorado?

Easter is this weekend, and the stores are stocked with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, and candy-coated eggs. What type of candy will be found at your house? It may depend on where you live.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Four-legged volunteers manage stress at Denver International Airport

(Denver, CO) According to a recent press release from Airports Council International, Denver International Airport (DIA) was the world's third busiest airport in 2021. The only airports busier than DIA were Atlanta, Georgia, and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

Read full story
Colorado State

National Park Week starts Saturday, April 16th, with waived entrance fees

(Colorado) This Saturday, April 16th, is the start of the 2022 National Park Week. To kick off the event, all national parks will waive their entrance fees on April 16th. The theme for this year is sPark Connections, and a few Colorado sites have special activities planned during this time.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourns the passing of Honey, an Asiatic black bear

(Colorado Springs, CO) On Friday night, April 8th, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs lost a beloved resident. According to a news release from the zoo, Honey, a 29-year-old Asiatic black bear, was euthanized after veterinary staff discovered "serious age-related conditions." Honey, and her sister Beezler, have lived at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for almost 28 years.

Read full story
2 comments
Divide, CO

A donkey named Clyde was appointed mayor of Divide, Colorado

(Colorado) All rise for Clyde, the honorable new mayor of Divide, Colorado. Clyde, a donkey, was the decisive leader in the recent mayoral race earning an impressive 5,635 votes. Cinna and Maizey Little Wolf, highly capable dogs, tied for second place with 3,935 votes and will serve as esteemed vice mayors.

Read full story
23 comments
Breckenridge, CO

Trolling in Breckenridge for Isak Heartstone

Isak Heartstone in Breckenridge, COPhoto by the author. The most popular outdoor art exhibit in Breckenridge, Colorado, is a 15-foot wooden troll sculpture named Isak Heartstone.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Register now for these popular Colorado Springs summer camps

(Colorado Springs, CO) Summer is right around the corner, and it's time to think about camps. Many summer camps in Colorado Springs fill up quickly, so register early. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offers several weeks of summer camp for children in Pre-K through 6th grade. These camps are organized by grade level and have a different theme each week. The children will meet animals up close, explore nature, make treats for the animals, and interact with the zookeepers.

Read full story
Jefferson County, CO

Colorado park ranger denounces dog waste on hiking trails

(Colorado) Dogs are wonderful companions, and they love to explore the outdoors with their humans. During these walks, dogs relieve themselves, and it is the owner's responsibility to pick up after them and properly dispose of the waste. We all know this, but not everyone does it.

Read full story
15 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Meet a wolf and hear from wolf experts at these upcoming events

(Colorado Springs, CO) In November 2020, Colorado voters passed Proposition #114 with a narrow margin of 50.91%. This approved ballot measure allowed for the careful reintroduction of gray wolves back into Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgetown, CO

The friendly, furry mayor of Georgetown, Colorado, takes his duties seriously

A Bernese Mountain dog (not Parker)Image by Robert Koorenny from Pixabay. Georgetown, Colorado, a small historic town nestled in the mountains less than an hour west of Denver, is surrounded by beauty and history. This vintage town has the Georgetown Loop Railroad, numerous museums, great hiking, and a famous dog as mayor.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy