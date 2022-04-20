Colorado Springs, CO

4/20 Food Specials Today in Colorado Springs (April 20th)

Image by DesignDraw DesignDrawArtes from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) How are you spending today, April 20th (420)? For some, it is a celebration, and for others, it is just another spring day in April. Regardless of how you mark this date, everyone can enjoy great food deals in Colorado Springs today.

Slice 420

Slice 420, a local, family-owned restaurant, is offering pizza specials at both Colorado Springs locations today (April 20th).

All gourmet pizza slices are $4.20, and today's selection includes:

  • Shrimp Scampi
  • Chicken and Waffles
  • Spicy Pickle Ranch
  • Crab Rangoon

Additionally, if you buy a pizza at the regular price, you can get a large cheese pizza for $4.20.

  • West Location: 2501 West Colorado Ave
  • East Location: 3725 Oro Blanco Drive
  • Website

Smashburger

Smashburger, founded in Denver in 2007, is offering four burgers for $20 today only.

To get this deal online or through the app, use promo code 420. When ordering at the restaurant, mention the deal to the cashier.

This special is valid for a single beef burger only and is not available through third-party delivery.

Krispy Kreme

Although this is not a specific 4/20 deal, it is happening today. Every Wednesday from April 13th through May 5th, one dozen Original Glazed donuts will cost the national average price of a gallon of gas. The prices are updated weekly on their website.

Krispy Kreme shared on Twitter that today's price (April 20th) is $4.08.

The Colorado Springs Krispy Kreme is at 5790 S. Carefree Circle.

Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's, an American sandwich chain, is offering a 4/20 discount based on the elevation of your current location. Colorado Springs customers should receive a generous discount.

To unlock the savings, go here, scan the QR code to share your location, and discover today's special discount.

There are 17 Jimmy John's locations in and around Colorado Springs. To find the nearest one to you, go here.

