What is the most popular Easter candy in Colorado?

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Easter is this weekend, and the stores are stocked with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, and candy-coated eggs. What type of candy will be found at your house? It may depend on where you live.

Instacart, a grocery delivery and pick-up service, identified the top-selling Easter candy in every state by ranking candy that experienced at least a 50% growth in the two weeks before the holiday.

Cadbury Easter Creme Eggs are the most popular selling Easter candy in Colorado based on 2021 candy sales. This egg-shaped chocolate confection has a soft fondant center that looks similar to egg yolk and albumen.

The creme eggs are not just popular in Colorado, they are also the favorite in 23 other states including Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Georgia, and all the West Coast states.

The second most popular Easter candy is Reeses Peanut Butter Eggs. This chocolate and peanut butter treat is preferred in twenty states primarily in the Midwest and East Coast. The third-place finisher is Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs, a favorite in North & South Dakota, North & South Carolina, and Florida.

Starburst Easter Jelly Beans is the most popular Easter candy in just two states, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

What about Peeps, the colorful bunny and chick-shaped marshmallows coated in sugar and corn syrup? Research from Instacart reveals that 33% of Americans say that this Easter staple is their least favorite candy. I would have to agree.

A survey of 2,000 Americans found that 65% identified Easter candy as their favorite seasonal candy. Although this is a small sample size, I suspect few of us can resist those cute chocolate bunnies.

There is much more to Easter than candy, but it is fun to see the children's excited faces when they first see their filled Easter baskets. I suspect many kids in Colorado will be enjoying at least one Cadbury Creme Egg this holiday season.

What is your favorite Easter candy?