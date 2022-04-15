Free, family-friendly activities in Colorado Springs on Saturday (April 16th)

Image by Beverly Lussier from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) Several free, family-friendly events are happening this Saturday in and around Colorado Springs.

Rock Ledge Ranch

Rock Ledge Ranch is a living history museum on 230 acres at Garden of the Gods Park. Admission is free on Saturday, April 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This beautiful ranch has several historic homes with inside tours, a blacksmith shop, farm animals, a general store, and a lovely pond with picnic tables. There is plenty of free parking on-site.

Location: 3105 Gateway Road, Colorado Springs

Website

The Money Museum

The Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, located just north of downtown Colorado Springs, is offering a free children's program on Saturday called "Coins from Around the World."

Children will learn about old and new coins from various countries and then design their own. There are two time slots depending on the participant's age.

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for children ages four to seven

1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for children ages eight to twelve

These workshops are free, but advanced registration is required by calling (719) 632-2646 or completing an online form here.

Parents or guardians can explore the Money Museum for free while their children are in the class. A great deal for the whole family.

Location: 818 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903

Website

Easter Experience

Fellowship of the Rockies is hosting an “Easter Experience” on Saturday, April 16th, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. You and your family can celebrate the season with egg hunts, inflatables, free food, and plenty of fun. Registration is not required, and there is no cost to attend.

Location: 1625 South 8th Street, Colorado Springs, CO, 80905

The Windmill Project in Colorado Springs Photo by author

The Windmill Project

The Windmill Project is an outdoor sculpture by Colorado artist Patrick Marold. There are 2,000 acrylic poles topped with windmills on a hill with a beautiful view of Pulpit Rock and Pikes Peak. This display is always free, but it is a temporary exhibit and is only available until October 2022.

This stop might be a great addition to your free family weekend.

At night, the LED lights on the windmills add to the experience. Don't forget to bring a flashlight so you can navigate the dark path to the display.

This exhibit is a short, easy walk from the free University of Colorado in Colorado Springs (UCCS) parking lot #580 located just east of the Ent Center. At the southeast corner of the lot, follow the dirt path heading east until you see the sign for The Windmill Project.

For more information and a map, go here.

Free National Park Admission

April 16th is also the start of National Park Week, and all national parks are waiving entrance fees on Saturday.

The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site are an easy day trip from Colorado Springs.

These are just two of the thirteen Colorado national parks, sites, and monuments to select from on free entrance day. Go here for a complete list.

Please follow me for more local, low-cost activities the whole family can enjoy.