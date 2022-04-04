Meet a wolf and hear from wolf experts at these upcoming events

Image by Madeleine Lewander from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) In November 2020, Colorado voters passed Proposition #114 with a narrow margin of 50.91%. This approved ballot measure allowed for the careful reintroduction of gray wolves back into Colorado.

Gray wolves once roamed freely in Colorado, but the last one was shot and killed in the 1940s as part of the state’s extermination campaign. Wolves are a valuable part of the ecosystem, but they can also present some challenges. Farmers and ranchers worry about the safety of their livestock, and there are concerns about the impact on big game as the wolf population increases in the region.

The reintroduction of wolves in Colorado continues to be a hotly debated topic.

If you are interested in learning more about wolves and their evolving role in Colorado, staff from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center are giving a presentation titled “Why Wolves?” at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center on Saturday, April 9th from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Topics include why wolves are important to Colorado’s ecosystem and information about the behavior and characteristics of these fascinating animals. There will be an opportunity to meet the center's wolfdog ambassadors (canines that are part wolf and part domestic dog) - an experience you do not want to miss.

Tickets are $5 a person, and prepaid registration is required. Go here for more information and to register.

Location: Garden of the Gods Visitor Center in the Red Rocks Room (1805 N. 30th Street, Colorado Springs)

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

If you are unable to attend the presentation on Saturday and would like to learn more about wolves, the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide, Colorado is a great place to visit. They regularly offer tours and educational events.

There is a special Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 17th from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Join the center for a wolf tour and a meet-n-greet with Rayne, an eleven-month-old wolf pup. Rayne is 75% Tundra wolf and 25% Arctic Wolf and was adopted from a wolf sanctuary in Texas.

This event is $40 for ages 12 and up and $20 for children ages six to eleven. Prepaid reservations are required by calling 719-687-9742. Please note that special events at the center often sell out quickly.

Location: 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, Colorado

Wolves are a frequently misunderstood animal, but local wolf experts can help educate us. Through education and protective measures, we can find a way to live harmoniously with these beautiful animals.

I will see you there!