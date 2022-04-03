The friendly, furry mayor of Georgetown, Colorado, takes his duties seriously

A Bernese Mountain dog (not Parker) Image by Robert Koorenny from Pixabay

Georgetown, Colorado, a small historic town nestled in the mountains less than an hour west of Denver, is surrounded by beauty and history. This vintage town has the Georgetown Loop Railroad, numerous museums, great hiking, and a famous dog as mayor.

Parker the Snow Dog, a 5-year-old Bernese Mountain dog, is the honorary mayor of Georgetown, Colorado. On February 11th, 2020, in front of family, friends, neighbors, local law enforcement, and some canine pals, Parker accepted his mayoral duties.

Dressed in a patriotic tie, Parker was asked to stick out his tongue if he was willing to take on this important role, and he did. A new honorary mayor was appointed!

A trained therapy dog, Parker listens well, provides support when needed, and bonds empathetically with others, valuable skills for any mayor. He is the perfect ambassador for the town and enjoys sharing hugs, love, and cookies.

Not only is Parker the mayor of Georgetown, but he is also the official mascot for the Loveland Ski Area. A career politician, he has held this position since 2017 when he was just a young pup.

Parker lives with Dustin Schaefer, his human dad, who handles his social media. You can follow along with Parker on his official duties via Twitter.

Parker takes all of his jobs seriously, and just this week, he was wearing his official Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) uniform while helping CPW staff as they performed fish stocking duties. Parker wanted to remind everyone to renew their Colorado fishing license for 2022.

Thank you, Parker, for being an example to us all by working hard, sharing love, and enjoying cookies!