Colorado Springs, CO

May reservations for the Manitou Incline available April 1st

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEtPv_0es11ord00
Starting up the Manitou InclinePhoto by the author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Once upon a time in the not-so-distant past, if you wanted to hike the Manitou Incline, you did it. Now, reservations are required.

The good news is that it is still free to do this challenging climb. However, it now takes some advanced planning which is wise for anyone attempting this hike.

The Manitou Incline is a demanding one-mile (almost) hike that gains close to 2,000 feet of elevation. This tough uphill climb has thousands of steps and a steep grade that is as high as 68% in certain places.  

There is a false summit about three-quarters up, but don’t let this discourage you. It is only about 300 more steps to reach the true summit, and the views are worth the climb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153fPD_0es11ord00
View from the top of the Manitou InclinePhoto by the author

If you are physically active, acclimated to the altitude, have the proper equipment (good shoes, a large water bottle), and want to test your fitness on this trail, go here to make reservations. 

The May time slots will open on April 1st at 9:00 a.m. 

The Incline’s regular-season hours (March 13th through November 5th) are from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.  There are 65 reservation slots  available from  6:00 - 9:00 a.m., 45 slots from 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., and 25 reservation slots from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. 

Park staff will be at the Incline base to check the reservation, so make sure to have the confirmation on your phone or a printed copy. Proof of paid parking is also required at check-in.

There are several paid parking options which you can learn more about here.

The Manitou Incline reservation system began in August 2020 when the hiking trail re-opened following the COVID-19 shutdown.

This system was a public health safety measure at the time and was initially thought to be temporary. However, since the reservation requirement began, there have been fewer calls for rescue services. The hikers now seem to be more intentional and better prepared for the strenuous hike. This change may be due to the safety reminders that are emailed with the reservation confirmation.

This system is here to stay, so plan ahead if you hope to tackle the Incline in May. I’ll see you there!

Please follow me for local, low-cost activities in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# manitou incline# colorado springs# hiking# hiking trails

Comments / 0

Published by

Psychologist turned writer | Outdoor enthusiast | Museum lover | We are stronger together | ConqueringCognitions.com

Colorado Springs, CO
1501 followers

More from Colorado Jill

El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Parks is offering several family-friendly Easter events

(Colorado Springs, CO) Easter is only a few weeks away, and El Paso County Parks is planning several holiday events for families of all ages. These activities fill up fast, so do not miss the opportunity to sign-up.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Space Foundation Discovery Center hosts Family Symposium and Star Party on April 6th

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs is the perfect place to learn about space, science, and technology, and there are some great family-friendly activities during the first week of April.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Downtown Colorado Springs walking tours start this Saturday

(Colorado Springs, CO) The downtown area of Colorado Springs is a perfect blend of old and new. This space is packed with great restaurants, shopping, and art as well as fascinating history and architecture.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

A historic site in Colorado is now part of the National Park System

This article originally stated that Amache National Historic Site was designated as a new Colorado National Park. It has been amended to say that Amache National Historic Site has been added to the National Park System.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Current indoor and outdoor art exhibits at the Ent Center in Colorado Springs

Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Ent Center for the Arts on the campus of the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs (UCCS) has amazing outdoor sculptures and an indoor art gallery, with changing exhibits, that are free to the public.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Local running groups for all ages and abilities

(Colorado Springs, CO) Are you looking for a way to combine exercise with community and fun? A running group might be the perfect fit, and there are several fantastic options in Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Brakeman's Burgers serves food that is off the rails

Southwestern Burger at Brakeman's Burgers in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The historic Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad (D&RG) depot in Colorado Springs is a happening place these days. Although train cars no longer stop for passengers at this station, it still has plenty of activity.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Happy Cats Haven presents the 7th Annual "Acatemy" Awards on April 9th

Happy Cats Haven, a local, non-profit, no-kill adoption center, presents their 7th Annual Acatemy Awards on April 9th at 6:00 p.m. This virtual gala and online silent auction is a big fundraiser for the organization.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Reserve tickets now for the April Free Day at Denver Botanic Gardens

The Denver Botanic Gardens offer a relaxing, peaceful break from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Now that it is spring, the gardens are starting to wake up, and April is a perfect time to stroll the grounds.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Low-cost and free events for young children this week (March 21 - 26)

(Colorado Springs, CO) The beginning of this week is looking a bit cold and wet in Colorado Springs. It may not feel like spring until the end of the week, so if you need some indoor entertainment for younger children during this spring break, here are three low-cost/free suggestions.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Discounted family activities in Colorado Springs during spring break (March 20 - March 27)

(Colorado Springs, CO) It is spring break for many students right now. If your family is having a staycation this year, here are some fun, discounted outings at local venues this week.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Green Line Grill is a local favorite that serves delicious burgers

(Colorado Springs, CO) Just slightly east of downtown Colorado Springs, on perhaps the shortest street in the city, sits a burger joint like no other - The Green Line Grill. This eatery has been serving burgers and fries to the community for almost a decade, and it is a local favorite.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Skate at the new Ed Robson Arena this weekend

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Ed Robson Arena on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs opened its doors in October 2021. This multi-purpose, state-of-the-art facility seats approximately 3400 people, and it is the home arena to the Colorado College men's ice hockey team.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Dairy Queen ice cream and Rita's Italian ice starting Sunday

It is chilly and overcast in Colorado Springs today, but the first day of spring is coming. Although entering this new season is no guarantee of warmer weather, the first week of spring will likely bring a smile with these free sweet treats.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

A free kid's program starts Saturday at The Money Museum

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, located just north of downtown Colorado Springs, is rich in coins, history, and experiences. The museum, which opened in 1967, is the headquarters of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), a non-profit organization dedicated to educating people about coins.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Dog survives avalanche in Colorado and found days later

Colorado is a fantastic place to participate in winter sports. It is a skier's paradise with plenty of sunshine, mountains, and snow. However, every sport has some risks, and backcountry skiers, snowboarders, and snowshoers must always be prepared for avalanches. Carrying appropriate safety equipment is a must, but how do you best protect your dog?

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub celebrates St. Patrick's Day with live music, food, and fun

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's that time of year again. You have ironed your favorite green shirt, found the shamrock hat, and washed your lucky Irish socks. Everything is ready for St. Patrick's Day - you only need a place to celebrate.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Register now for the Pikes Peak Beekeeping School in April

Backyard beehives are a growing trend across the nation, including Colorado Springs. Bees provide garden and community pollination, as well as tasty honey. Hives also offer an opportunity to learn about ecosystems, hive management, and, of course, honeybees.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Upcoming Kid's Night Out programs in Colorado Springs

Parenting is a tough job, and everyone needs a break sometimes, including the kids. If your family needs an evening out, here are two upcoming Kid's Night Out options in Colorado Springs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy