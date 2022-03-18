Colorado Springs, CO

Skate at the new Ed Robson Arena this weekend

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F409n_0eiVaqX200
Image by Alexandr Podvalny from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Ed Robson Arena on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs opened its doors in October 2021. This multi-purpose, state-of-the-art facility seats approximately 3400 people, and it is the home arena to the Colorado College men's ice hockey team.

This beautiful new space is now open for public skating, and the first session is this Saturday, March 19th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm.

If you can't make it this weekend, public skating will also be available on the following dates:

  • March 26 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.
  • April 3 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • April 10 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • April 16 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
  • April 23 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • May 7 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Stick and Puck

Stick and Puck public sessions are also available this Saturday (19 March) The first session is from 10:00 a.m. to noon, and the second runs from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Skaters will need a hockey stick, puck, hockey gloves, and approved helmet. All participants under the age of 18 are required to wear a face mask.

After this Saturday, additional Stick and Puck sessions are as follows:

  • March 26 from 10:00 a.m. to noon OR 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • April 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. OR 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • April 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. OR 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • May 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. OR 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Skating general admission is $10, kids ages 17 and under skate for $5, and military members skate for $5. The skate rentals are $5 on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on these public skate opportunities, go here.

Facility Tour

If you are not interested in skating but would like to tour the impressive new facility, there will be a free tour on Thursday, March 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. To join the tour, meet in the lobby outside Arena Services.

Ed Robson Arena is at 820 N. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. I'll see you there!

Please follow me for local, low-cost activities the whole family can enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ice skating# hockey# colorado springs# colorado college# family fun

Comments / 0

Published by

Clinical psychologist turned writer | PsyD | Outdoor enthusiast | Museum lover | We are stronger together | ConqueringCognitions.com

Colorado Springs, CO
1411 followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

The Green Line Grill is a local favorite that serves delicious burgers

(Colorado Springs, CO) Just slightly east of downtown Colorado Springs, on perhaps the shortest street in the city, sits a burger joint like no other - The Green Line Grill. This eatery has been serving burgers and fries to the community for almost a decade, and it is a local favorite.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Dairy Queen ice cream and Rita's Italian ice starting Sunday

It is chilly and overcast in Colorado Springs today, but the first day of spring is coming. Although entering this new season is no guarantee of warmer weather, the first week of spring will likely bring a smile with these free sweet treats.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

A free kid's program starts Saturday at The Money Museum

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, located just north of downtown Colorado Springs, is rich in coins, history, and experiences. The museum, which opened in 1967, is the headquarters of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), a non-profit organization dedicated to educating people about coins.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Dog survives avalanche in Colorado and found days later

Colorado is a fantastic place to participate in winter sports. It is a skier's paradise with plenty of sunshine, mountains, and snow. However, every sport has some risks, and backcountry skiers, snowboarders, and snowshoers must always be prepared for avalanches. Carrying appropriate safety equipment is a must, but how do you best protect your dog?

Read full story
8 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub celebrates St. Patrick's Day with live music, food, and fun

(Colorado Springs, CO) It's that time of year again. You have ironed your favorite green shirt, found the shamrock hat, and washed your lucky Irish socks. Everything is ready for St. Patrick's Day - you only need a place to celebrate.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Register now for the Pikes Peak Beekeeping School in April

Backyard beehives are a growing trend across the nation, including Colorado Springs. Bees provide garden and community pollination, as well as tasty honey. Hives also offer an opportunity to learn about ecosystems, hive management, and, of course, honeybees.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Upcoming Kid's Night Out programs in Colorado Springs

Parenting is a tough job, and everyone needs a break sometimes, including the kids. If your family needs an evening out, here are two upcoming Kid's Night Out options in Colorado Springs.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Celebrate Pi Day (14 March) with these Colorado Springs deals

This Monday, 14 March, is Pi Day! A day on the calendar that shares the first three numbers with the well-known mathematical constant known as Pi. Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter (3.14), and it is celebrated around the world every year on the 14th of March.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Free Activities in Colorado Springs this Weekend (12-13 March)

After a cold and snowy week, the Colorado Springs weekend weather is expected to be warmer and sunny. It's time for some weekend fun! The activities listed below are free and family-friendly.

Read full story

A psychologist shares sleep tips to help with the time change this Sunday

If you asked me a few years ago to name things I did well, sleep would have been on that list. I was one of those annoying people who would fall asleep within seconds, sleeping peacefully until the alarm sounded.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The "Friends of the Library" annual spring book sale is this weekend

The "Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District" are having their popular bi-annual book sale this weekend, March 11-13, in Colorado Springs. The event will be at the East Library Community Room (5550 N. Union Blvd).

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum deserves a gold medal

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs is a beautiful complex, designed with accessibility in mind, that will educate and inspire every visitor that walks through its door.

Read full story

The Oreo cookie celebrates its 110th birthday this Sunday

This weekend we celebrate an American classic - the Oreo cookie. On Sunday, March 6th, the best-selling cookie in the United States turns 110 years old!. Oreo is releasing a limited-edition flavor, Chocolate Confetti Cake, to celebrate this milestone birthday. It is available on oreo.com now if you can't locate it in your favorite store.

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Join the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt this Saturday in Colorado Springs

The leprechaun, a tiny bearded man often dressed in a hat and coat from Irish folklore, is known for getting into mischief. And there is one running around downtown Colorado Springs right now! The city needs some help finding him.

Read full story

People are more honest in emails than in verbal conversations

In a perfect world, every conversation would be an open and honest exchange of information. But the truth is, most people lie, at least a little. Small fibs may be relatively harmless, but repeated lies can damage relationships. No one wants to be lied to, especially by someone important to them.

Read full story
California State

The 500-pound bear nicknamed Hank the Tank is not working alone

A black bear, but not "Hank the Tank"Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay. A large black bear that has been named "Hank the Tank" has received national attention for his antics in California's Lake Tahoe area. In a surprise twist, it turns out he is not working alone!

Read full story
9 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Free things to do in Colorado Springs this weekend

Colorado Springs is starting to thaw from this week's freeze, and it is time to grab your camera and have some weekend fun. These activities are free and family-friendly. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting several Colorado Springs King Soopers.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado will be the first state to accept cryptocurrency for tax payments

Today, Governor Polis announced on Twitter that Colorado will be the first U.S. state to accept cryptocurrency for state tax payments. Colorado has been a trailblazer in legitimizing cryptocurrency in the United States, passing the Digital Token Act in 2019 and becoming the first state to hire a Chief Blockchain Architect that same year.

Read full story
4 comments

The role of the vagus nerve in managing acute stress

Today as I was driving my son to school, a deer darted into the road and then froze in place directly in my path. I slammed on the brakes and narrowly avoided hitting him. The buck and I looked at each other, and then he ran off into the woods while I remained frozen with huge eyes and my sweaty, trembling hands gripping the steering wheel.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy