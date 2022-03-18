Skate at the new Ed Robson Arena this weekend

Image by Alexandr Podvalny from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Ed Robson Arena on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs opened its doors in October 2021. This multi-purpose, state-of-the-art facility seats approximately 3400 people, and it is the home arena to the Colorado College men's ice hockey team.

This beautiful new space is now open for public skating, and the first session is this Saturday, March 19th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm.

If you can't make it this weekend, public skating will also be available on the following dates:

March 26 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

April 3 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

April 10 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

April 16 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

April 23 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

May 7 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Stick and Puck

Stick and Puck public sessions are also available this Saturday (19 March) The first session is from 10:00 a.m. to noon, and the second runs from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Skaters will need a hockey stick, puck, hockey gloves, and approved helmet. All participants under the age of 18 are required to wear a face mask.

After this Saturday, additional Stick and Puck sessions are as follows:

March 26 from 10:00 a.m. to noon OR 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

April 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. OR 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

April 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. OR 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. OR 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Skating general admission is $10, kids ages 17 and under skate for $5, and military members skate for $5. The skate rentals are $5 on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on these public skate opportunities, go here.

Facility Tour

If you are not interested in skating but would like to tour the impressive new facility, there will be a free tour on Thursday, March 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. To join the tour, meet in the lobby outside Arena Services.

Ed Robson Arena is at 820 N. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. I'll see you there!

