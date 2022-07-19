Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB Draft

Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

LOS ANGELES — Mississippi State had two players selected on Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday, giving the Bulldogs four total selections through the first 10 rounds.

Right-handed pitcher Preston Johnson was the first MSU player off the board on Day 2 after being selected by the Baltimore Orioles as the No. 197 overall pick in the seventh round. Outfielder Brad Cumbest was then selected by the Colorado Rockies as the No. 266 overall pick in the ninth round.

Johnson and Cumbest join pitcher Landon Sims and catcher Logan Tanner as drafted Bulldogs in this year’s draft. Sims was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks 34th overall in the first round, while Tanner was selected by the Cincinnati Reds No. 55 overall in the second round.

Johnson, a native of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, was a key contributor for MSU’s 2021 national championship team. He appeared in 22 games, including three in the College World Series, and posted a 4-0 record with a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings. He allowed 16 runs (14 earned) on 25 hits, struck out 50 batters and walked 14.

In 2022, Johnson took over a spot in MSU’s weekend rotation, appearing in 14 games with 13 starts. He pitched a team-high 79 innings and ranked first in the Southeastern Conference in strikeouts with 117. He went 3-4 on the season owned a 5.47 ERA.

The 197th pick carries a slot value of $249,000.

Cumbest, a native of Hurley, Mississippi, had his best season as a Bulldog in 2022, starting all 56 games and batting .302 with 61 hits, 15 home runs and 39 RBIs. In 2021, he appeared in 49 games with 33 starts, batting .306 with 37 hits, five home runs and 21 RBIs.

The 6-fot-6, 235-pounder also played three seasons for the MSU football team before playing baseball full-time in 2022.

The 266th pick carries a slot value of $163,200.

The draft concludes Tuesday with Day 3 action beginning at 1 p.m. CT.