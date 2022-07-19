Starkville, MS

Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB Draft

Collin Wilmes

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — The 2022 MLB Draft began Sunday night, with Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims going to the Arizona Diamondbacks 34th overall and catcher Logan Tanner going to the Cincinnati Reds 55th overall.

Sims’ draft position extends MSU’s streak of first-round selections to four consecutive drafts.

Sims, a native of Cumming, Georgia, played an integral part in the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship season, serving as MSU’s closer. He appeared in 25 games and posted a 5-0 record with a 1.44 ERA and 13 saves in 56 1⁄3 innings. He allowed nine earned runs and struck out 100 batters to just 15 walks and held opposing hitters to a .149 average on the season. He was a consensus first-team All-America selection and earned All-SEC honors.

In 2022, Sims converted to starting pitcher and made three starts before tearing his UCL on March 4 against Tulane and undergoing Tommy John surgery. In 15 2⁄3 innings, he had 27 strikeouts, gave up two earned runs, 11 hits and two walks. He was pitching a perfect game against Tulane, fanning 10 of the first 12 batters he faced, before he felt the pop in his elbow that ended his season.

The 34th pick carries a slot value of $2,257,100.

After being taken 54th overall, Tanner becomes the highest-drafted catcher in MSU history. The native of Lucedale, Mississippi, hit .284 in three seasons with the Bulldogs and compiled 140 hits, 17 home runs and 96 RBIs.

In 2022, Tanner hit .285 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs. He earned All-Southeastern Conference second-team honors and was named to the All-SEC defensive team after recording a .990 fielding percentage and throwing out seven of 22 runners.

The No. 55 pick carries a slot value of $1,373,300.

Rounds 3-10 of the draft are Monday, while Rounds 11-20 are Tuesday.

