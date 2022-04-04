Fayetteville, AR

Mississippi State baseball outlasts No. 2 Arkansas 5-3 in 12 innings

Collin Wilmes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Uw04_0eyUPF3T00
Mississippi State Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Mississippi State baseball team came away with a 5-3 extra-inning win over No. 2 Arkansas on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium to avoid a series sweep.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 17-12 (4-5 SEC) and snap an eight-game losing streak to the Razorbacks (21-5, 7-2 SEC).

MSU was led by senior Luke Hancock, who finished 3-for-6 with two RBIs and one run. He also made a game-saving double play in the bottom of the 11th inning that prevented Arkansas from walking it off. He followed that up with a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 12th inning. Junior Logan Tanner was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, while graduate student RJ Yeager added two hits, one RBI and one run.

Arkansas was 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Graduate student Braydon Webb was the lone Razorback to collect multiple hits as he finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Sophomore pitcher Cade Smith started for MSU and pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Brooks Auger entered in the sixth inning and limited Arkansas to one run on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 3 1⁄3 innings. Sophomore Jackson Fristoe (3-2) earned the win after holding the Razorbacks scoreless over the final 3 2⁄3 innings and striking out four batters with one walk.

Sophomore Jaxon Wiggins started for Arkansas and allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Senior Evan Taylor then pitched an inning and allowed one run with two strikeouts before redshirt senior Zebulon Vermillion pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Freshman Brady Tygart then pitched 3 2⁄3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Redshirt senior Kole Ramage (0-2) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits.

MSU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Hancock homered to right field. A leadoff home run by Yeager in the top of the third inning added one to the Bulldogs’ lead. The Razorbacks cut MSU’s lead in half in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a leadoff home run by redshirt junior Zack Gregory to make it a 2-1 ballgame before Webb’s home run in the bottom of the fourth inning knotted things at 2-2.

The teams traded runs in the sixth inning to keep things tied at 3-3. MSU’s run came on a home run from Tanner, while Arkansas’ run came when graduate student Chris Lanzilli hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a walk, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly.

MSU and Arkansas exchanged zeroes for the next five innings. Then in the top of the 12th inning, senior Tanner Leggett was hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on a flyout before junior Kamren James drew a one-out walk. Hancock’s single scored Leggett before Tanner’s single scored James to end the game’s scoring at 5-3.

The Bulldogs will be back on the diamond Tuesday when they host UT Martin at Dudy Noble Field at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Luke Hancock# Mississippi State Baseball# College Baseball# SEC Baseball# Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball

Comments / 0

Published by

Providing news on Mississippi State sports.

Starkville, MS
146 followers

More from Collin Wilmes

Fayetteville, AR

Mississippi State drops 12-5 decision to No. 2 Arkansas as Razorbacks clinch series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After losing the first game of the series 8-1, Mississippi State (16-12, 3-5 SEC) fell to No. 2 Arkansas (21-4, 7-1 SEC) 12-5 in Game 2 on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium, dropping the three-game series.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

Mississippi State baseball stymied in 8-1 loss to No. 2 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mississippi State was held to just four hits, committed three errors and fell behind early in Friday’s 8-1 loss to No. 2 Arkansas in the opening game of a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

Mississippi State baseball set for showdown at No. 2 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Mississippi State baseball team (16-10, 3-3 SEC) will battle the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-4, 5-1 SEC) in a three-game series beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium on SEC Network.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Mississippi State uses big 6th inning to beat Memphis 10-4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State was held hitless through the first five innings before scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and going on to beat Memphis 10-4 Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State baseball falls to Alabama 6-2 in series finale

STARKVILLE, Miss. — After earning a pair of walk-off wins to win the series, the Mississippi State baseball team fell to Alabama 6-2 in Sunday’s series finale at Dudy Noble Field.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State baseball secures series win over Alabama with 8-7 walk-off win

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, including a run on a walk-off RBI single by senior Tanner Leggett, to win its second straight walk-off win over Alabama on Saturday at Dudy Noble Field.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State beats Alabama 7-6 on Yeager’s walk-off home run

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Graduate student RJ Yeager’s solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Mississippi State a 7-6 win over Alabama in Friday’s series opener at Dudy Noble Field.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State hits 5 home runs, routs Southern 14-5

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State baseball team tallied 15 hits, including five home runs, and the Bulldogs routed Southern 14-5 on Wednesday night at Dudy Noble Field.

Read full story
Athens, GA

No. 23 Mississippi State falls 12-11 in walk-off fashion, drops series to No. 20 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — With the score tied 11-11 in the ninth inning, graduate student Cole Tate delivered a one-out RBI single to center field to secure a 12-11 walk-off victory for the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday at Foley Field.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State hires New Mexico State’s Chris Jans as next men’s basketball head coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State University announced on Sunday that Chris Jans has been hired as its next men’s basketball coach, a day after he led New Mexico State to the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

Read full story
Athens, GA

No. 23 Mississippi State baseball crushes No. 20 Georgia 20-3 in series finale

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 23 Mississippi State baseball team avoided being swept with a dominating 20-3 win over No. 20 Georgia on Sunday at Foley Field. MSU (12-9, 1-2 SEC) scored one run in the second inning, four in the fourth, one in the fifth, eight in the sixth, one in the seventh and five in the eighth. Georgia (16-4, 2-1 SEC) scored two runs in the second inning and one in the third.

Read full story
Athens, GA

No. 23 Mississippi State baseball blanked 11-0 in SEC opener at No. 20 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 23 Mississippi State baseball team failed to produce any offense and gave up seven runs in the eighth inning en route to an 11-0 loss to No. 20 Georgia in Friday night’s Southeastern Conference opener at Foley Field.

Read full story
Charlottesville, VA

Mississippi State’s season ends with 60-57 loss to Virginia in first round of NIT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Mississippi State men’s basketball team saw its season end Wednesday night with a 60-57 loss to Virginia in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at John Paul Jones Arena.

Read full story
Charlottesville, VA

Mississippi State men’s basketball begins NIT play against Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The third-seeded Mississippi State men’s basketball team will travel to sixth-seeded Virginia to open National Invitation Tournament play on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at John Paul Jones Arena on ESPN2. The Bulldogs are the away team due to the start of the Humphrey Coliseum renovation.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

No. 23 Mississippi State breaks through in 8th inning to beat Binghamton 13-5

STARKVILLE, Miss. — With the scored tied 5-5, the No. 23 Mississippi State baseball team scored eight runs in the eighth inning to beat Binghamton 13-5 Monday night at Dudy Noble Field.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

No. 23 Mississippi State baseball sweeps Princeton

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 23 Mississippi State baseball team (10-7, 0-0 SEC) completed a series sweep over the Princeton Tigers (0-11, 0-0 Ivy League) with a pair of wins in a doubleheader on Sunday at Dudy Noble Field.

Read full story
Mississippi State, MS

Mississippi State men’s basketball falls 72-59 to No. 9 Tennessee in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

TAMPA, Fla. — Four players scored in double figures for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team on Friday, but the Bulldogs fell 72-59 to No. 9 Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at Amalie Arena.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

Kellum Clark leads No. 23 Mississippi State baseball to 11-2 win over Princeton

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Sophomore Kellum Clark finished with three hits and seven RBIs Friday night to lead No. 23 Mississippi State to an 11-2 win in the opening game of a three-game series against Princeton at Dudy Noble Field.

Read full story
Starkville, MS

No. 23 Mississippi State baseball hosts Princeton in final nonconference weekend series

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A week before Southeastern Conference play begins, the No. 23 Mississippi State baseball team will host Princeton for a three-game weekend series at Dudy Noble Field beginning Friday at 4 p.m. CT.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy