Starkville, MS

No. 7 Mississippi State baseball beats UAPB 17-1 in midweek action

Collin Wilmes

Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 7 Mississippi State baseball team run-ruled Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17-1 on Tuesday at Dudy Noble Field.

The Bulldogs (2-2) scored eight runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third, one in the fifth and four in the sixth, while the Golden Lions (1-3) scored their only run of the game in the fourth inning.

Senior Tanner Leggett led MSU with two hits, including his second home run, two runs and three RBIs, while junior Luke Hancock went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs and graduate student Jess Davis finished with two hits. Junior Matt Corder and senior Brayland Skinner had two RBIs, while sophomore Davis Meche added a home run.

UAPB’s only run came on a home run to center field by redshirt junior Braelin Hence that made it a 12-1 ballgame in the top of the fourth inning.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jackson Fristoe (1-0) got the start on the mound for the Bulldogs and earned the win after allowing one run on four hits and striking out six in four innings. Senior southpaw Andrew Walling then pitched a scoreless fifth inning before freshman lefty Pico Kohn struck out three and allowed just one hit in the final two innings.

UAPB junior right-hander Mike Gerwitz got the start and was charged with the loss after allowing eight runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday when they begin a three-game series against Northern Kentucky at Dudy Noble Field.

