Michigan moves to No. 2 in CFP rankings, joining Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in top 4

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines beat rival Ohio State for the first time in 10 years to move up from No. 5 to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes fell five spots to No. 7 following their 42-27 loss to the Wolverines. Joining Michigan in the top four are No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Oklahoma State is fifth going into the Big 12 championship game on Saturday against No. 9 Baylor, while Notre Dame is sixth with no games left and no head coach after Brian Kelly accepted the LSU job. No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 10 Oregon round out the top 10.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday and the top four teams will play in the semifinals on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl. The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (11-1)

3. Alabama (11-1)

4. Cincinnati (12-0)

5. Oklahoma State (11-1)

6. Notre Dame (11-1)

7. Ohio State (10-2)

8. Ole Miss (10-2)

9. Baylor (10-2)

10. Oregon (10-2)

11. Michigan State (10-2)

12. Brigham Young (10-2)

13. Iowa (10-2)

14. Oklahoma (10-2)

15. Pittsburgh (10-2)

16. Wake Forest (10-2)

17. Utah (9-3)

18. North Carolina State (9-3)

19. San Diego State (11-1)

20. Clemson (9-3)

21. Houston (11-1)

22. Arkansas (8-4)

23. Kentucky (9-3)

24. Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1)

25. Texas A&M (8-4)