No. 25 Mississippi State football returns home to face Tennessee State

John Reed/USA TODAY Sports

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 25 Mississippi State football team will look to keep things rolling on Saturday when it faces the Tennessee State Tigers at 11 a.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium. The game can be watched on SEC Network+.

The Bulldogs (6-4, 4-3 SEC) have won three of their last four games and are coming off a 43-34 comeback win against then-No. 17 Auburn last Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and a school-record six touchdown passes. His 415 yards extended his nation-leading streak of eight games passing for 300-plus yards.

On the year, Rogers has completed 407 of 538 passes (75.7%) for 3,722 yards, 29 TDs and eight interceptions. He leads the Southeastern Conference in passing yardage and is second in the nation.

Rogers’ top target has been redshirt sophomore receiver Makai Polk, who has made 79 catches for 781 yards receiving and eight TDs. With two games left, Polk needs nine catches to match Fred Ross’ 2015 school record of 88 receptions. Sophomore receiver Jaden Walley is second on the team in receiving with 523 yards and five TDs on 44 receptions.

MSU’s defense ranks third in the SEC and 11th nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 102.5 yards rushing per game. The Bulldogs have also allowed just 158 first downs, which ranks second in the SEC and seventh in FBS.

The Tigers (5-5, 3-3 OVC) are coming off back-to-back losses to UT Martin (41-20) and Austin Peay (36-7).

In last week’s game, Tennessee State lost graduate transfer starting quarterback Geremy Hickbottom and sophomore starting running back Devon Starling to injuries. First-year head coach Eddie George, who was an NFL running back for the Tennessee Titans, says both players will be game-time decisions.

Hickbottom has completed 139 of 241 passes (57.7%) for 1,816 yards, 12 TDs and four interceptions. Starling has carried the ball 169 times for 767 yards rushing and three TDs.

Saturday’s meeting will be the first for MSU and Tennessee State on the gridiron.

Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Dustin Fox (analyst) will be on the call.