Michigan State jumps to No. 5, Mississippi State is unranked despite beating then-No. 12 Kentucky in latest AP Top 25

Nick King/Lansing State Journal/ USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State jumped up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll, which was released Sunday, while Mississippi State is unranked despite beating then-No. 12 Kentucky 31-17.

Michigan State, led by junior running back Kenneth Walker III with 197 yards rushing and five touchdowns, beat then-No. 6 Michigan 37-33 to move up three spots. The last time the Spartans were in the top five was 2015 when they made the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines fell three spots to No. 9 with the loss.

Ahead of the Spartans, Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week, and the rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4.

Mississippi State got a huge 31-17 homecoming win over then-No 12 Kentucky, but the Bulldogs are still unranked. They did, however, receive 79 votes. The Wildcats fell to No. 18 with the loss.

No. 10 Wake Forest beat Duke 45-7 on Saturday to improve to 8-0 on the year and move up three spots in the poll. The Demon Deacons have their best ranking in program history as Wake Forest was the only Power Five program that had never been ranked in the top 10.

No. 20 Houston is ranked for the first time since 2018 after beating then-No. 19 SMU 44-37. The Cougars are the 45th different team to appear in the Top 25 this season. SMU fell four spots to No. 23 with the loss.

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette is back in the AP Top 25 after being in the preseason poll and falling out after losing its opening game 38-18 to then-No. 21 Texas. No. 25 Fresno State also returned to the poll after defeating then-No. 21 San Diego State 30-20.

Also of note, the first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Cincinnati (8-0)

3. Alabama (7-1)

4. Oklahoma (9-0)

5. Michigan State (8-0)

6. Ohio State (7-1)

7. Oregon (7-1)

8. Notre Dame (7-1)

9. Michigan (7-1)

10. Wake Forest (8-0)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Auburn (6-2)

13. Texas A&M (6-2)

14. Baylor (7-1)

15. Ole Miss (6-2)

16. UTSA (8-0)

17. Brigham Young (7-2)

18. Kentucky (6-2)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. Houston (7-1)

21. Coastal Carolina (7-1)

22. Penn State (5-3)

23. SMU (7-1)

24. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)

25. Fresno State (7-2)

Others receiving votes:

Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2