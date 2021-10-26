Alabama rises to No. 3, No. 10 Ole Miss has best ranking since ‘15 in latest AP Top 25

Collin Wilmes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyYTR_0ccSE6f600
Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners traded places in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, which was released Sunday, while Georgia and Cincinnati stayed put at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Georgia received all 63 first-place votes and is a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week.

No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both stayed put, while Oregon moved up three spots to No 7. No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Ole Miss round out the top 10. The Rebels have their best ranking since finishing at No. 10 during the 2015 season.

No. 20 Penn State fell 13 spots after falling 20-18 to Illinois in a record nine overtimes.

The No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, who began the season at No. 7, are back in the AP Top 25 after beating then-No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21. Oklahoma State now sits at No. 15. No. 25 BYU is also back in the poll after beating Washington State 21-19.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia (7-0)

2. Cincinnati (7-0)

3. Alabama (7-1)

4. Oklahoma (8-0)

5. Ohio State (6-1)

6. Michigan (7-0)

7. Oregon (6-1)

8. Michigan State (7-0)

9. Iowa (6-1)

10. Ole Miss (6-1)

11. Notre Dame (6-1)

12. Kentucky (6-1)

13. Wake Forest (7-0)

14. Texas A&M (6-2)

15. Oklahoma State (6-1)

16. Baylor (6-1)

17. Pittsburgh (6-1)

18. Auburn (5-2)

19. SMU (7-0)

20. Penn State (5-2)

21. San Diego State (7-0)

22. Iowa State (5-2)

23. UTSA (8-0)

24. Coastal Carolina (6-1)

25. Brigham Young (6-2)

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1

