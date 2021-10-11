Georgia is No. 1 in latest AP Top 25

John Reed/USA TODAY Sports

With Alabama losing to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2007, Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, which was released Sunday.

Georgia beat then-No. 18 Auburn 34-10 on Saturday and claims the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November of 1982. The Bulldogs claimed all 62 first-place votes.

Former No. 1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M 41-38. The Aggies, who are ranked No. 21, are back in the AP Top 25 after falling out of the poll last week for the first time this season. Mississippi State beat Texas A&M on Oct. 2 and will host the Crimson Tide on Saturday after having the week off.

The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up a spot to No. 2 following their 23-20 win over then-No. 4 Penn State. The Nittany Lions find themselves at No. 7 following the loss. Cincinnati beat Temple 52-7 on Friday and capitalized on the Alabama loss by moving up to No. 3, its best ranking in program history. No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots after a 55-48 come-from-behind victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry, while No. 5 Alabama rounds out the top five.

Including Iowa and Penn State, the Big Ten has five top-10 teams in the AP Top 25 for the first time in the history of the poll, which dates to 1936. Ohio State sits at sixth, Michigan at eighth and Michigan State 10th.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia (6-0)

2. Iowa (6-0)

3. Cincinnati (5-0)

4. Oklahoma (6-0)

5. Alabama (5-1)

6. Ohio State (5-1)

7. Penn State (5-1)

8. Michigan (6-0)

9. Oregon (4-1)

10. Michigan State (6-0)

11. Kentucky (6-0)

12. Oklahoma State (5-0)

13. Ole Miss (4-1)

14. Notre Dame (5-1)

15. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

16. Wake Forest (6-0)

17. Arkansas (4-2)

18. Arizona State (5-1)

19. Brigham Young (5-1)

20. Florida (4-2)

21. Texas A&M (4-2)

22. North Carolina State (4-1)

23. SMU (6-0)

24. San Diego State (5-0)

25. Texas (4-2)

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

