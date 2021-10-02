Bulldogs set for showdown at No. 15 Texas A&M

Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Mississippi State football team is set to face No 15 Texas A&M on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT at Kyle Field. The game will air on SEC Network.

The Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1 SEC) are coming off back-to-back close losses to Memphis and LSU and will be looking to get on track.

MSU and Texas A&M are meeting for the 15th, with the all-time series tied 7-7. The Bulldogs have lost the last two matchups against the Aggies.

Last week, the Bulldogs fell 28-25 to LSU. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers completed 47 of 62 passes for 371 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. On the year, Rogers has thrown for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is leading the Southeastern Conference and is ranked third in the nation in yards passing. Rogers has also thrown 11 touchdown passes, which is tied for eighth in the nation.

Rogers will be facing a Texas A&M defense that ranks fourth in the nation in allowing just 119.5 yards passing per game. The Aggies also rank second in the nation in allowing just 9.3 points per game.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Makai Polk leads the Bulldogs with 304 yards receiving on 33 catches with two TDs. No. 2 on the team is redshirt senior Austin Williams, who has made 20 catches for 211 yards receiving and one TD.

The Aggies (3-1, 0-1 SEC) are coming off a 20-10 loss to then-No. 16 Arkansas. Texas A&M redshirt sophomore QB Zach Calzada struggled in that game in his second start since redshirt freshman QB Haynes King broke his leg. Calzada threw for just 151 yards and also threw an interception. He ranks last in the SEC with a 52.8 % completion percentage.

MSU’s defense ranks 98th in the nation in allowing 252.5 yards passing per game, so that is a key matchup to watch in the game.

Junior running back Isaiah Spiller has been the Aggies’ most consistent player on the offensive side of the ball this season. He has carried the ball 52 times for 345 yards rushing and two TDs. He ranks sixth in the SEC in averaging 86.3 yards per game and 6.6 per rush. The Bulldogs are allowing just 71.3 yards rushing per game, which ranks eighth in the nation.

Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (reporter) will be on the call.

