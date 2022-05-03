Charlotte, NC

Budget Tuesday in Charlotte: City's $3.2B fiscal forecast, emu emergency, Cinco de Mayo and more

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVm2T_0fRXxaZF00
At $3.2B, Charlotte's proposed 2023 budget is $500,000 heavier than 2022's fiscal forecast.(Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents, and welcome to your Tuesday, May 3 edition of Queen City Roundup. On this sun-soaked day expect a high of 87 around 3 p.m., but maybe bring an umbrella tomorrow as Weather.com predicts a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Wet weather may not be in Charlotteans' budgets this week, but City Council announced that they intend to spend $3.2 billion in 2023 with the release of a proposed budget that prevents tax increases but puts an end to free parking. Speaking of releasing, Duke Energy sold two of its Uptown properties as it plans to consolidate employees to a new headquarters. We also preview Cinco de Mayo to help readers celebrate Thursday's Mexican holiday locally before recounting the story of an escaped emu, in which officers captured a large bird.

But first, feedback: We want to hear from you to help improve the Roundup. Have a suggestion for changes or new daily features, or want to sound off on a recent story? Drop us a line in the comments section.

1. $3.2B in 2023: Charlotte City Council unveils draft for next year's budget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPqoP_0fRXxaZF00
Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones on a proposed $3.2B 2023 budget: "I think we've been able to strike a balance, even with COVID."(City of Charlotte)

What happened: If a $3.2 billion fiscal year 2023 budget passes as proposed by Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones at a special meeting on Monday, city residents would have to say goodbye to free Saturday parking in Uptown and South End. The proposal would not boost taxes or require any employees to be laid off, but it will bump the hourly pay for all city staff to at least $20.

Why it matters: If approved by City Council at its May 31 session, per WCNC, the 2023 budget would represent a $500,000 increase over 2022's $2.7 billion budget. The wage increase comes over a year after municipal workers requested raises and hazard pay, which were absent from last year's budget.

Other budget highlights:

  • Increases starting police officer and firefighter pay by 9 percent in July, and 10.5 percent by January 2023
  • No increase to employee healthcare premiums
  • Allocates $48.8 million within the five-year CIP to construct three fire stations, one of which will be the city’s first all-electric fire station
  • Provides the third consecutive $50 million allocation to create and preserve affordable housing
  • Launches Civilian Assistance: Respond, Engage, Support (CARES) Team for mental health, substance abuse, homelessness calls for service
  • Invests $4.5 million on city building sustainability, including $1.45 million for electric vehicle supply equipment locations, and adds 55 fully electric vehicles to the city’s fleet

2. Duke deals with devs: Energy company parts ways with pair of Uptown properties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IVN4_0fRXxaZF00
When Duke Energy moves 4,400 employees into its new HQ at 526 S. Tryon St., the company will save $85 to $90 million over five years.(Courtesy of Duke Energy)

Duke Energy, the Charlotte-based Fortune 150 energy provider, may soon officially erase its presence in the city's Uptown district after announcing potential sales to a pair of investors, one based in Germany and the other in Washington, D.C. The European Millennium Venture Capital is in line to add a tall concrete structure at 401 S. College St. to its stable of properties, while MRP Realty out of the United States Capital will take over the Duke office at 526 S. Church St.

Under MVC ownership, the College Street building would eventually transform into a mixed-use site with options for retail and luxury apartment rentals. MRP is eyeing a new tower that would bring 50,000 square feet of retail space to Church Street with a focus on "culinary concepts" and "experiential" shopping.

Even if the purchases are completed this year as expected, however, MRP will have to wait until at least next fall to get to work as Duke plots moving 4,400 employees to a new, 40-floor headquarters in the Duke Energy Plaza planned for 525 S. Tryon St. The tower is expected to open to workers before 2022 ends, per WFAE.

3. Emu emergency: NC police capture large escaped bird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103MKx_0fRXxaZF00
Native to Australia, emus can grow up to six feet tall and are the second-largest birds on Earth, coming in second to the ostrich.(City of Lenoir, NC Government/Facebook)

For the second time in three years, North Carolina law enforcement had to intervene in the capture of a roughly ostrich-sized bird when officers in Lenoir wrangled an escaped emu who arrived at a local family's home on Saturday. After absconding from a farm in Moravian Falls, about 25 miles northeast of Lenoir, the big bird trekked southwards before ending up in an Eastwood Park Drive SE, where she laid down aside a father and his two children.

The man called 911, leading Lenoir Police Department Sgt. Martin Crisp to ask the man to repeat himself. Upon getting the message, police went to the residence, armed not with handcuffs but a dog collar, which they managed to attach to the bird once they arrived. Law enforcement was able to trace the full-sized flyer to the Moravian Falls site, where they learned its name: Kevin.

Kevin may have made her way from Moravian to Lenoir in under 60 minutes, as Encyclopedia Britannica puts emus at a maximum running speed of 30 miles per hour.

4. Cinco de Charlotte: How to celebrate the Mexican holiday in Mecklenburg County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKBYv_0fRXxaZF00
(Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

Cinco de Mayo is, essentially, Mexico's day of independence, commemorating the date in 1862 when the citizens of the burgeoning country severed their colonial ties with France in the Battle of Puebla. That spirit of revolution has gradually transformed into a culinary celebration, with most American Fifth of May events focusing on food. Here are a few Cinco de Mayo events to explore in and around Charlotte, starting Tuesday:

Tuesday, May 3:

Beginning with taco Tuesday before a "wine down Wednesday" from noon to 9 p.m. tomorrow and continuing with a Cinco celebration on Thursday at its location in Rock Hill, Carolina Brew Supply's event is a five-day affair that pivots the menu to pintos and pico de gallo.

Thursday, May 5:

Charlotte's Metropolitan shopping center will help Cinco de Mayo celebrations get decked out in culture with a hair-braiding bar and face paint station while enjoying the fruits of food trucks and live music.

Also keen to get its own piece of the May 5 pie is Camp North End, which will host music at the Bioleryad in its sophomore Cinco event.

Another brewery turning on its taps for May 5, Hoppin' in Charlotte is breaking out the Spanish strings for a guitar-fueled event offering $10 taco plates and $5 appetizers along with the debut of new menu items and various drink specials.

For more opportunities to celebrate the culinary implications of Thursday's holiday, check out a few recipes from WCNC or The Charlotte Observer's guide to local Cinco de Mayo happenings.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charlotte City Council# budget raises# Duke Energy# North Carolina emu# Cinco de Mayo

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
870 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Thursday in Charlotte: No medical marijuana for SC, NC man guilty in Jan. 6, fatal I-485 crash and more

Both North and South Carolina lack medical marijuana after the southern state's legislature killed a bill seven years in the making.(Jeff W/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning readers! It is Thursday, May 5, and as the fifth of the month aligns with the fifth month of the year, today's Roundup focuses on matching. South Carolina will not match the 37 states that have legalizedmarijuana for medical use after the state's legislators voted on the matter. We'll also discuss the newguilty pleamatching a North Carolinaresident to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Rainy hump day in Charlotte: NC's unreported COVID deaths, Roe v. Wade decision looms and more

Visitors to Carowinds, Charlotte's largest amusement park, got more vertigo than requested when the Flying Cobras coaster paused on Friday.(Courtesy of Carowinds) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Wednesday, Charlotte! It is May 4 and readers should get ready for rain this afternoon as droplets are set to descend starting at 3 p.m. and continuing through 5 p.m., though less than an inch is expected. Accompanying that will be a high of 89 and low of 61.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: City mulls social districting, another CMS gun, Panthers draft decisions and more

If Charlotte leaders open the doors for alcohol-allowed social districts, Plaza Midwood would be one of the first areas under consideration.(Courtesy of Charlotte's got a lot) Greetings, Roundup readers, and welcome to a new week and new month! It is Monday, May 2, and today's mostly sunny skies and 88-degree high might put Charlotteans in the mood to be social. City Council is considering a new ordinance that would allow visitors to consume alcohol in previously off-limit areas, called social districts, and debut a 2023 budget proposal.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sunny Thursday in Charlotte: Sheriff hopefuls highlight jail issues, Tepper talks HQ, wallet wranglers

(Mark Brown/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents, and welcome to a sunny Thursday, April 28 Roundup! Weather.com sets today's high of 75 starting at 4 p.m. and continuing through 7 p.m. with a somewhat rainy weekend ahead. Before that, with early voting for North Carolina's May 17 primary election beginning today, we take a look at candidates for Mecklenburg County Sheriff and how their discourse illuminates disturbances at the county jail.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Hump day in Charlotte: NC rep. brings gun to airport, Hattabaugh sets course for CMS and more

Madison Cawthorn, the GOP representative of North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, lost his gun at the Charlotte airport on Tuesday.(Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Convention/Getty Images)

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: School suggestions and CMS' new super, NC slams nurse home, COVID-19 data

(Claudia van Zyl/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Tuesday, Charlotteans! Today's Roundup engages with education, recounting recommendations from a North Carolina education panel for the state's Department of Public Instruction to improve students' grades. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are prescribing their own wish lists for new interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh, who took over this week after former leader Earnest Winston'sdeparture.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Monday morning in Charlotte: Hornets coach out, driver injured on I-485, short-term rental scrutiny and more

Former Hornets head coach James Borrego urged the team to 138 wins and 162 losses between 2018 and 2022.(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Marvelous Monday, QCR readers! Entering a fresh week, today's Roundup is out with the old, in with the new as the Charlotte Hornets prepare to conduct an offseason hunt for a new coach after firinghead coach James Borrego following four seasons. In weekend news, a driver sustained serious injuries in the second accident to take place on Interstate 485 in a week, and a North Carolina court will have some say in how short-term rentals like Airbnbs will function in the Queen City.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: 3 homicides in 2 days, death at Mecklenburg jail, city's newest towers and more

Charlotte has seen at least 27 homicides since the beginning of 2022.(Taylor R/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) With the weekend upon us and 80-degree highs on the radar, today's Roundup welcomes Charlotteans to Friday through Sunday by suggesting new music from Charlotte-based producer Jeremy Hunt and his Ain't Pancakes project, which just released a new album in October. Consisting of a single expansive, droning experimental treadmill of a track, readers can stream or purchase "Holy Roller Heebie Jeebies, Vol. 2" below.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Cloudy Thursday in Charlotte: Problems persist at CMS, commissioner criticized for calls and more

(City of Charlotte/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Thursday morning, QCR readers! It is April 21, and hopefully readers can keep their heads up as clouds descend upon Charlotte and remain hovering above the Queen City through today's high of 76 and tonight's low of 54.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Wednesday in Charlotte: CMS superintendent and Panthers HQ terminated, cop cars torched and more

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston is out of the job after the school board voted 7-2 to terminate him on Tuesday.(Superintendent Earnest Winston/Twitter)

Read full story
5 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: CMS Super to be ousted, Walmarts charge extra, county talks child care and more

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston bumps elbows with one of the district's over 140,000 students.(Superintendent Earnest Winston/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Queen City residents, and welcome to a day of decisions in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members prepare to fire Superintendent Earnest Winston over his leadership style. A trio of local Walmart stores are under fire after choosing to overcharge customers, while Mecklenburg County commissioners will decide whether to make it easier for families to access subsidizedchild care.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Rainy Monday in Charlotte: Weekend shootings, new hospital beds and bike lanes, more local news

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans, and welcome to a wet start to your week. Weather.com predicts a high chance of precipitation in the Queen City through 12 p.m. as temperatures stay low, capping out at 56 around 4 p.m. but the rest of the week promises to be warmer.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: Shootings at gas station and DaBaby's house, free tax help, did CMS super break law?

Police in Troutman, North Carolina responded to a mansion owned by Charlotte rapper DaBaby over reports of a shooting on Thursday.(Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Moving on toward greener pastures and Easter weekend, today's Roundup welcomes you to the Friday-Sunday period with stories of two shootings and where readers can acquire free tax help ahead of the April 18 filing deadline. We also recount an effort to blow the whistle against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston over a possible state law violation before our weekend reading list and six-day weather forecast.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Thursday in Charlotte: City Council candidates endorsed, Mark Meadows taken off NC voter roll and more

(Psigah Digital/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents, and welcome to a politically charged news roundup on this warm and thunderstorm-riddenThursday, April 14. First, we list off a few Charlotte City Councilhopefuls before returning to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who lost voting rights in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Wednesday in Charlotte: Biden to visit NC, corporate landlords scrutinized, wonderland cocktails and more

Amid high gas prices and the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit a historically Black university in Greensboro on Thursday.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, readers! This warm Wednesday, April 13 will start out with temperates in the mid-60s before plateauing at 82 degrees around 6 p.m. Today's Roundup takes a look at President Joe Biden's planned Thursday visit to North Carolina A&T State University to detail the battle against economic inflation. Speaking of leaders, Mecklenburg County's commissioners discussed the effects of corporate property ownership and solutions to mitigate the issue.

Read full story
25 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Pump painkiller, police look for robbery suspect, affordable housing OK'd and more

North Carolina's average gas prices have seen an 11-cent per-gallon deficit since last week, and Krispy Kreme is looking to capitalize.(Maarten van den Heuvel/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Morning, Charlotte! It is Tuesday, April 12, and the magic number for today's Roundup is $3.85, the current average per-gallon price of gas in North Carolina. We'll tell you how that number has meandered over the past few weeks and about local law enforcement's efforts to name a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: Council wants input on airport and housing, police investigate homicides and more

Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alvicar scored the team's eighth-ever goal against Atlanta United FC on Sunday in the squad's third win(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, residents of the Queen City! After a weekend of decompression, Charlotte City Council will gather public comments on proposed upgrades to the city's international airport and a few affordable housing projects.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: Anonymous threat at CMS HS, governor talks $800M in child care grants and more

Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks joined other NFL staff in a lawsuit accusing the league of racial discrimination.(Otto Gruele Junior/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Welcome to the weekend, Charlotteans! Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools again appears in today's Roundup after West Charlotte High School entered a modified lockdown in response to a threat.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper entered Charlotte on Thursday to talk about a grant program that will give over $800 million to child care and early learning centers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Rainy Thursday in Charlotte: CMS bus driver charged for swabs, CMPD reports crime rates, new coffee shop

Charlotteans can get in touch with their Scottish side this weekend by attending the Loch Norman Highland Games in Huntersville.(Courtesy of Loch Norman Highland Games) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen City Roundup readers! After a brief midweek reprieve of vitamin D, clouds feature heavily in the forecast but the potential for rain has decreased . Expect percent-chances hovering in the teens through 9 p.m. with a high of 72, per Weather.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy