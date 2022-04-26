Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: School suggestions and CMS' new super, NC slams nurse home, COVID-19 data

Collin Cunningham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYCu3_0fKZ3YiJ00
(Claudia van Zyl/Unsplash)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Tuesday, Charlotteans! Today's Roundup engages with education, recounting recommendations from a North Carolina education panel for the state's Department of Public Instruction to improve students' grades. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students are prescribing their own wish lists for new interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh, who took over this week after former leader Earnest Winston's departure.

Turning from learning to health, a state investigation found complaints of patient abuse at a rest home in Salisbury to be true and slammed the health center in a report, while data shows metrics concerning COVID-19 are again rising in Mecklenburg County and the Tar Heel State. It is Tuesday, April 26, and here's what residents of the Queen City need to know until tomorrow.

But first, feedback: We want to hear from you to help improve the Roundup. Have a suggestion for changes or new daily features, or want to sound off on a recent story? Drop us a line in the comments section.

1. Education suggestions: Hunt-Lee Commission lays out learning goals in NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we7W7_0fKZ3YiJ00
(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

What happened: Students in North Carolina may get higher grades if educators step in earlier in their lives, according to a recommendation report released Monday by the Hunt-Lee Commission, a bipartisan organization consisting of 35 educators from the Old North State.

Across 16 specific solutions, the HLC's 36-page final report lists recommendations for the state to expand the capacity of early childhood development programs, offer more options for subsidized child care and remove barriers between children and NC Pre-K. For students who are later in life, the group suggests the state offer resources to help smooth their transition between middle and high school and make it easier to access reduced in-state tuition rates, WFAE reports.

Zooming out: Formed in August of 2021 by former North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt's The Hunt Institute, the commission is considered a "blue-ribbon panel" due to the high level of oversight held by its members. Involved educators include the ex-state leader as well as Kisha Clemons, principal of Newton-Conover City Schools' Shuford Elementary School, and Eric Davis, who chairs the North Carolina State Board of Education.

Davis told WRAL the recommendations will next be sent to his board for review and a final vote before the state starts implementing them.

2. Hattabaugh at the helm: Former CMS interim superintendent steps into old role with new problems

What happened: When Hugh Hattabaugh returned to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday, he stepped into a set of shoes that may have felt familiar: those of the interim superintendent. Hattabaugh served as a temporary superintendent between 2011 and 2012, and now he's back for another one-year stint after the district terminated former Superintendent Earnest Winston's employment last week.

Between the fired superintendent and the hired one, the district will spend almost $842,000 — a 2021 contract extension requires CMS to pay Winston nearly $577,000 for his termination, while Hattabaugh signed a $265,000 contract that will keep him through June of 2023. During the last 44 days remaining in the school year after Monday, he is expected to address reports of sexual assaults, guns brought to campus and the rollout of safety measures.

What students want: Speaking to CMS students, WBTV learned that outspoken students are particularly concerned about the 40 district schools with low test scores and urged the board to fast-track the district's "Transformation Plan," which Winston put on pause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13K6YO_0fKZ3YiJ00
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education has seen 11 superintendents weave their way in and out of the district since 1995.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education/Faccebook)

What the board wants: When the 10 members of the CMS Board of Education convene between 6 and 9 p.m. for their regular meeting on Tuesday, the group will vote on the district's proposed budget of nearly $2 billion and a $41 million request to expand it using Mecklenburg County money.

Of those dollars, $8 million would supplement teacher pay, $6 million would improve pay for educators' assistants and $5 million would upgrade maintenance and building infrastructure. Another $3.7 million would help non-English speakers learn the language.

Readers can tune into Tuesday's meeting at the board's Facebook page. While some community stakeholders have sided against Winston in the matter, calling him underqualified to lead the district's over 140,000 students, others believe the board may be to blame.

3. NC health dept. hammers Salisbury nursing home as state looks to address staff shortages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0ADt_0fKZ3YiJ00
(Georg Arthur Pflueger/Unsplash)

What happened: The Citadel Salisbury nursing home is experiencing strife across its 180 beds after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services found in an investigation that the care facility had behaved negligently and abusively toward paying residents. The state health department's 169-page report on the matter documents missed showers, improper medication distribution and hospitalizations stemming from improper bandage laundering.

Studying staffing: Conducted between Feb. 18 and March 4, the investigation's findings link issues at the home to a staffing disparity that left too few employees to care for residents at Citadel Salisbury, which was the target of a class-action court case in 2021 after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in 189 cases and 18 deaths, per WCNC.

Those results dovetail with similar findings from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, which found that 171 of North Carolina's 427 licensed nursing homes have staff shortages among nurses and aides as well as clinical and other employees, according to WFAE.

4. 60% surge: NC sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Low case figures have kept the coronavirus away from the Roundup for over a month, but a 60.7% increase between the weeks of April 10 to 17 and April 17 to 24 brings it back. The former period brought 5,234 new cases while the more recent had 8,409, putting North Carolina in the number 25 spot among the states with the fastest transition levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYO5Q_0fKZ3YiJ00
(North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services)

Hospitalization data from the North Carolina Department of Human Services, released April 20, shows 278 inpatients due to COVID-19 between April 9 and 16, an increase of 36 cases from the week starting April 2.

Of North Carolina's 100 counties, Mecklenburg County was the second-highest contributor to last week's caseload, adding 1,034 cases, or approximately 12.2% of the state's total, behind Wake County's 1,494 new infections.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools# Hugh Hattabaugh# education# COVID 19# Citadel Salisbury nursing home

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
860 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Sunny Thursday in Charlotte: Sheriff hopefuls highlight jail issues, Tepper talks HQ, wallet wranglers

(Mark Brown/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents, and welcome to a sunny Thursday, April 28 Roundup! Weather.com sets today's high of 75 starting at 4 p.m. and continuing through 7 p.m. with a somewhat rainy weekend ahead. Before that, with early voting for North Carolina's May 17 primary election beginning today, we take a look at candidates for Mecklenburg County Sheriff and how their discourse illuminates disturbances at the county jail.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Hump day in Charlotte: NC rep. brings gun to airport, Hattabaugh sets course for CMS and more

Madison Cawthorn, the GOP representative of North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, lost his gun at the Charlotte airport on Tuesday.(Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Convention/Getty Images)

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Monday morning in Charlotte: Hornets coach out, driver injured on I-485, short-term rental scrutiny and more

Former Hornets head coach James Borrego urged the team to 138 wins and 162 losses between 2018 and 2022.(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Marvelous Monday, QCR readers! Entering a fresh week, today's Roundup is out with the old, in with the new as the Charlotte Hornets prepare to conduct an offseason hunt for a new coach after firinghead coach James Borrego following four seasons. In weekend news, a driver sustained serious injuries in the second accident to take place on Interstate 485 in a week, and a North Carolina court will have some say in how short-term rentals like Airbnbs will function in the Queen City.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: 3 homicides in 2 days, death at Mecklenburg jail, city's newest towers and more

Charlotte has seen at least 27 homicides since the beginning of 2022.(Taylor R/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) With the weekend upon us and 80-degree highs on the radar, today's Roundup welcomes Charlotteans to Friday through Sunday by suggesting new music from Charlotte-based producer Jeremy Hunt and his Ain't Pancakes project, which just released a new album in October. Consisting of a single expansive, droning experimental treadmill of a track, readers can stream or purchase "Holy Roller Heebie Jeebies, Vol. 2" below.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Cloudy Thursday in Charlotte: Problems persist at CMS, commissioner criticized for calls and more

(City of Charlotte/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Thursday morning, QCR readers! It is April 21, and hopefully readers can keep their heads up as clouds descend upon Charlotte and remain hovering above the Queen City through today's high of 76 and tonight's low of 54.

Read full story
1 comments

Wednesday in Charlotte: CMS superintendent and Panthers HQ terminated, cop cars torched and more

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston is out of the job after the school board voted 7-2 to terminate him on Tuesday.(Superintendent Earnest Winston/Twitter)

Read full story
5 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: CMS Super to be ousted, Walmarts charge extra, county talks child care and more

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston bumps elbows with one of the district's over 140,000 students.(Superintendent Earnest Winston/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Queen City residents, and welcome to a day of decisions in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members prepare to fire Superintendent Earnest Winston over his leadership style. A trio of local Walmart stores are under fire after choosing to overcharge customers, while Mecklenburg County commissioners will decide whether to make it easier for families to access subsidizedchild care.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Rainy Monday in Charlotte: Weekend shootings, new hospital beds and bike lanes, more local news

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans, and welcome to a wet start to your week. Weather.com predicts a high chance of precipitation in the Queen City through 12 p.m. as temperatures stay low, capping out at 56 around 4 p.m. but the rest of the week promises to be warmer.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: Shootings at gas station and DaBaby's house, free tax help, did CMS super break law?

Police in Troutman, North Carolina responded to a mansion owned by Charlotte rapper DaBaby over reports of a shooting on Thursday.(Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Moving on toward greener pastures and Easter weekend, today's Roundup welcomes you to the Friday-Sunday period with stories of two shootings and where readers can acquire free tax help ahead of the April 18 filing deadline. We also recount an effort to blow the whistle against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston over a possible state law violation before our weekend reading list and six-day weather forecast.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Thursday in Charlotte: City Council candidates endorsed, Mark Meadows taken off NC voter roll and more

(Psigah Digital/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents, and welcome to a politically charged news roundup on this warm and thunderstorm-riddenThursday, April 14. First, we list off a few Charlotte City Councilhopefuls before returning to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who lost voting rights in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Wednesday in Charlotte: Biden to visit NC, corporate landlords scrutinized, wonderland cocktails and more

Amid high gas prices and the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit a historically Black university in Greensboro on Thursday.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, readers! This warm Wednesday, April 13 will start out with temperates in the mid-60s before plateauing at 82 degrees around 6 p.m. Today's Roundup takes a look at President Joe Biden's planned Thursday visit to North Carolina A&T State University to detail the battle against economic inflation. Speaking of leaders, Mecklenburg County's commissioners discussed the effects of corporate property ownership and solutions to mitigate the issue.

Read full story
25 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Pump painkiller, police look for robbery suspect, affordable housing OK'd and more

North Carolina's average gas prices have seen an 11-cent per-gallon deficit since last week, and Krispy Kreme is looking to capitalize.(Maarten van den Heuvel/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Morning, Charlotte! It is Tuesday, April 12, and the magic number for today's Roundup is $3.85, the current average per-gallon price of gas in North Carolina. We'll tell you how that number has meandered over the past few weeks and about local law enforcement's efforts to name a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: Council wants input on airport and housing, police investigate homicides and more

Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alvicar scored the team's eighth-ever goal against Atlanta United FC on Sunday in the squad's third win(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, residents of the Queen City! After a weekend of decompression, Charlotte City Council will gather public comments on proposed upgrades to the city's international airport and a few affordable housing projects.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: Anonymous threat at CMS HS, governor talks $800M in child care grants and more

Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks joined other NFL staff in a lawsuit accusing the league of racial discrimination.(Otto Gruele Junior/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Welcome to the weekend, Charlotteans! Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools again appears in today's Roundup after West Charlotte High School entered a modified lockdown in response to a threat.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper entered Charlotte on Thursday to talk about a grant program that will give over $800 million to child care and early learning centers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Rainy Thursday in Charlotte: CMS bus driver charged for swabs, CMPD reports crime rates, new coffee shop

Charlotteans can get in touch with their Scottish side this weekend by attending the Loch Norman Highland Games in Huntersville.(Courtesy of Loch Norman Highland Games) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen City Roundup readers! After a brief midweek reprieve of vitamin D, clouds feature heavily in the forecast but the potential for rain has decreased . Expect percent-chances hovering in the teens through 9 p.m. with a high of 72, per Weather.com.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sunny Wednesday in Charlotte: 6 injured in bus crash, CMPD officer shoots 1, more reasons to SHOUT!

For nearly a year, residents in York County, South Carolina have complained about a rotten egg smell from the New-Indy Containerboard plant.(Courtesy of New-Indy Catawba Mill) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents! Bracketed by a rainyTuesday and Thursday, readers are encouraged to get out and enjoy today's 80-degree high before thunderstorms kick in around midnight and release rain until around noon tomorrow.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Kansas crumples UNC in final, local business beef, few COVID inpatients and more

The University of Kansas Jayhawks humbled the UNC Tar Heels in Monday night's NCAA Tournament, earning their fourth title 72-69.(Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Howdy and happy Tuesday, Charlotte! Today's Roundup is all about scores and numbers as the University of North Carolina faltered on a 16-point lead to lose the NCAA Tournament against the University of Kansas on Monday, 72-69. We'll share some highlights and give you the latest on the Hornets' late season and Charlotte FC's most recent loss.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: Tar Heels trample Duke, Council to talk camping ban, Hope Solo's arrest and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski's career ended on Saturday with a 81-77 March Madness loss to the UNC Tar Heels.(Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As last week enters the rearview and another appears on the horizon, today's Roundup recaps the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in Saturday's March Madness game. Local homelessness advocates are hoping for their own win at Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting when the governing group discusses an outdoorcamping ban.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

April 1 in Charlotte: 4th COVID vaccine available in Charlotte, SHOUT! preview and more local news

(CHARLTOTE, N.C.) Good morning and happy April Fools' Day, Queen City Roundup readers! Today's edition won't have jokes, but the start of the fourth month of the year heralds the arrival of the fourth COVID-19 booster shot in Charlotte, courtesy of StarMed, and we'll give you the latest data and tell you where to get the shot.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy