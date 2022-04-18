Charlotte, NC

Rainy Monday in Charlotte: Weekend shootings, new hospital beds and bike lanes, more local news

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjR1i_0fCUldVQ00
(Joe/Unsplash)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans, and welcome to a wet start to your week. Weather.com predicts a high chance of precipitation in the Queen City through 12 p.m. as temperatures stay low, capping out at 56 around 4 p.m. but the rest of the week promises to be warmer.

In today's news, the Roundup recaps a few shootings that resulted in one person dead and another injured in Charlotte over the weekend, as well as the incident that left 10 people injured in Columbia, South Carolina. In news of expansion, the Queen City added new bike lanes and a pair of hospital systems receive approval to add beds to their local medical centers.

1. Weekend shootings: 2 dead, 1 injured in Charlotte; 23 hurt in South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmcfW_0fCUldVQ00
As of Sunday morning, all but one of 14 victims of a shooting at Columbiana Centre mall had been released from the hospital.(Courtesy of Columbiana Centre)

Both North and South Carolina faced gun violence incidents, with Charlotte seeing two fatalities and one injury due to shootings while the cities of Columbia and Furman, South Carolina witnessed at least 23 people injured in a pair of mass shootings over the weekend. Here are brief rundowns of each incident:

  • Sunday homicide — Charlotte's most recent fatal shooting occurred around 9:12 p.m. on Sunday evening, when police first located the body of an individual who had suffered a bullet wound in the 1400 block of Metals Drive, north of the city's Sugar Creek neighborhood. Medical personnel soon pronounced the victim dead and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently carrying out a homicide investigation at the scene. Per WCNC, no other information is available. The case mark's Charlotte's 21st homicide of 2022.
  • Sunday injury — Later on Sunday, one person left Uptown with a bullet wound following a shooting along the west side of Romare Bearden Park, on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, around 9:30 p.m. Police are looking into the shooting, but have yet to release the name of the victim or a possible motive, WSOC reported.
  • Friday homicide — Another murder investigation is underway after the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner found signs of foul play in the death of a man in the 3100 block of Sloan Drive around 1:27 p.m. on Friday. Similar to the other cases, the CMPD has not released the name of the victim or a possible context behind the shooting, according to Queen City News.

South Carolina shootings — A nightclub and mall in South Carolina became the sites of mass shootings that left a total of 23 people injured and contributed to a total of three large-scale gun violence incidents in the United States over Easter weekend, per ABC.

  • In the shooting at Columbiana Centre mall, 22-year-old Jewayne Price is accused of opening fire on customers at the shopping center, found about 99 miles south of Charlotte, on Saturday. WLTX reported that 14 people went from the mall to the hospital with injuries, and officers have charged Price with unlawfully carrying a pistol, though other counts may be pending. Police have yet to detail the severity of the victims' injuries, but they released two other suspects who had been taken into custody along with Price.
  • The incident at Cara's Lounge in Furman, which is located about 200 miles south of Charlotte, ended with nine people sustaining gunshot wounds and an open case for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to CNN, SLED said none of the injuries were life-threatening, but the agency has yet to identify any possible suspects. The nightclub had been hosting an Easter event at the time.

2. Bunking up: Novant, Atrium to add over 120 Meck. Co. beds after state approval

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INbbp_0fCUldVQ00
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center will eventually have 1,217 beds after getting state approval to add 75 beds.(Courtesy of Atrium Health)

What happened: A pair of prominent Mecklenburg County hospital systems are preparing to expand their patient capacity by over 100 combined after the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation gave Atrium Health and Novant Health the go-ahead to add beds to four local medical centers.

According to filings on the NCDHS website, Atrium Health University City will gain eight acute care beds, Atrium Health Pineville will bring in 25 beds and Atrium's Carolinas Medical Center will bump up its stock with 75 bunks. Over on Hawthorne Lane, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center will eventually have up to 512 acute beds after receiving approval to acquire 15.

An additional 30 Atrium beds will come courtesy of the health care provider's Atrium health Lake Norman facility in Cornelius, which is slated for a 2024 opening, per WFAE.

Why it matters: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic revealed a need for hospitals to increase their ability to care for patients throughout the world, with high patient counts and a shortage of nurses causing medical personnel to experience intense burnout, WCNC reported. Approved in March, these new beds should allow local hospitals to field more inpatients as North Carolina averages over 350 coronavirus-related hospitalizations per week.

3. Biking up: Charlotte hopes to improve cyclist safety with new connecting lanes

What happened: As part of its CycleLink Program, the city of Charlotte cut the ribbon for riders to enjoy a new, 2.5-mile stretch of sectioned-off bike lanes that connects various routes in Uptown on Saturday. Known as the Fifth and Sixth Street Protected Bicycle Lane initiative, the new lanes are separated from the car-carrying roadway by a small concrete median and bridge bikers between the Irwin Creek and Little Sugar Creek greenways and the Charlotte Rail Trail.

Why it matters: The refined roadways will eventually link the 40 miles of bike lanes that wind their way throughout Charlotte to one another, once CycleLink has finished work on seven miles of new pathways. The measure shows the city is willing to hear the concerns of its residents, 4,000 of whom requested the paths along with nonprofit Sustain Charlotte in 2016.

The news comes as Charlotte looks to distance itself from gas-fueled vehicles, but The Charlotte Post recently wondered whether public transportation or individual cars would be best for more impoverished residents.

More Charlotte news for Monday, April 18:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# shootings# Columbia South Carolina# hospital beds# Novant Health# bike lanes

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
815 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: CMS Super to be ousted, Walmarts charge extra, county talks child care and more

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston bumps elbows with one of the district's over 140,000 students.(Superintendent Earnest Winston/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Queen City residents, and welcome to a day of decisions in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members prepare to fire Superintendent Earnest Winston over his leadership style. A trio of local Walmart stores are under fire after choosing to overcharge customers, while Mecklenburg County commissioners will decide whether to make it easier for families to access subsidizedchild care.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: Shootings at gas station and DaBaby's house, free tax help, did CMS super break law?

Police in Troutman, North Carolina responded to a mansion owned by Charlotte rapper DaBaby over reports of a shooting on Thursday.(Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Moving on toward greener pastures and Easter weekend, today's Roundup welcomes you to the Friday-Sunday period with stories of two shootings and where readers can acquire free tax help ahead of the April 18 filing deadline. We also recount an effort to blow the whistle against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston over a possible state law violation before our weekend reading list and six-day weather forecast.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Thursday in Charlotte: City Council candidates endorsed, Mark Meadows taken off NC voter roll and more

(Psigah Digital/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents, and welcome to a politically charged news roundup on this warm and thunderstorm-riddenThursday, April 14. First, we list off a few Charlotte City Councilhopefuls before returning to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who lost voting rights in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Wednesday in Charlotte: Biden to visit NC, corporate landlords scrutinized, wonderland cocktails and more

Amid high gas prices and the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit a historically Black university in Greensboro on Thursday.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, readers! This warm Wednesday, April 13 will start out with temperates in the mid-60s before plateauing at 82 degrees around 6 p.m. Today's Roundup takes a look at President Joe Biden's planned Thursday visit to North Carolina A&T State University to detail the battle against economic inflation. Speaking of leaders, Mecklenburg County's commissioners discussed the effects of corporate property ownership and solutions to mitigate the issue.

Read full story
25 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Pump painkiller, police look for robbery suspect, affordable housing OK'd and more

North Carolina's average gas prices have seen an 11-cent per-gallon deficit since last week, and Krispy Kreme is looking to capitalize.(Maarten van den Heuvel/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Morning, Charlotte! It is Tuesday, April 12, and the magic number for today's Roundup is $3.85, the current average per-gallon price of gas in North Carolina. We'll tell you how that number has meandered over the past few weeks and about local law enforcement's efforts to name a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: Council wants input on airport and housing, police investigate homicides and more

Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alvicar scored the team's eighth-ever goal against Atlanta United FC on Sunday in the squad's third win(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, residents of the Queen City! After a weekend of decompression, Charlotte City Council will gather public comments on proposed upgrades to the city's international airport and a few affordable housing projects.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: Anonymous threat at CMS HS, governor talks $800M in child care grants and more

Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks joined other NFL staff in a lawsuit accusing the league of racial discrimination.(Otto Gruele Junior/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Welcome to the weekend, Charlotteans! Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools again appears in today's Roundup after West Charlotte High School entered a modified lockdown in response to a threat.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper entered Charlotte on Thursday to talk about a grant program that will give over $800 million to child care and early learning centers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Rainy Thursday in Charlotte: CMS bus driver charged for swabs, CMPD reports crime rates, new coffee shop

Charlotteans can get in touch with their Scottish side this weekend by attending the Loch Norman Highland Games in Huntersville.(Courtesy of Loch Norman Highland Games) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen City Roundup readers! After a brief midweek reprieve of vitamin D, clouds feature heavily in the forecast but the potential for rain has decreased . Expect percent-chances hovering in the teens through 9 p.m. with a high of 72, per Weather.com.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sunny Wednesday in Charlotte: 6 injured in bus crash, CMPD officer shoots 1, more reasons to SHOUT!

For nearly a year, residents in York County, South Carolina have complained about a rotten egg smell from the New-Indy Containerboard plant.(Courtesy of New-Indy Catawba Mill) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents! Bracketed by a rainyTuesday and Thursday, readers are encouraged to get out and enjoy today's 80-degree high before thunderstorms kick in around midnight and release rain until around noon tomorrow.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Kansas crumples UNC in final, local business beef, few COVID inpatients and more

The University of Kansas Jayhawks humbled the UNC Tar Heels in Monday night's NCAA Tournament, earning their fourth title 72-69.(Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Howdy and happy Tuesday, Charlotte! Today's Roundup is all about scores and numbers as the University of North Carolina faltered on a 16-point lead to lose the NCAA Tournament against the University of Kansas on Monday, 72-69. We'll share some highlights and give you the latest on the Hornets' late season and Charlotte FC's most recent loss.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: Tar Heels trample Duke, Council to talk camping ban, Hope Solo's arrest and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski's career ended on Saturday with a 81-77 March Madness loss to the UNC Tar Heels.(Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As last week enters the rearview and another appears on the horizon, today's Roundup recaps the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in Saturday's March Madness game. Local homelessness advocates are hoping for their own win at Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting when the governing group discusses an outdoorcamping ban.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

April 1 in Charlotte: 4th COVID vaccine available in Charlotte, SHOUT! preview and more local news

(CHARLTOTE, N.C.) Good morning and happy April Fools' Day, Queen City Roundup readers! Today's edition won't have jokes, but the start of the fourth month of the year heralds the arrival of the fourth COVID-19 booster shot in Charlotte, courtesy of StarMed, and we'll give you the latest data and tell you where to get the shot.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Thursday in Charlotte: I-85 crashes this week, Myers Park HS forfeits football season and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Hump day in Charlotte: Shootings worry business owners, NC getting $4B EV plant and more

Raise pizza, praise Dale: Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his concern over a longstanding Mooresville pizzeria set to close in May(Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day, Queen City residents! We are midway through the week, and over in Plaza Midwood business owners are expressing unease over safety after a handful of shootings near the shopping center, the most recent over the weekend. In other news of ongoing concerns, North Carolina is set to get a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant with 7,500 jobs in tow thanks to a $4 billion investment announced Tuesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Shooting during CMS workday, city workers ask for better pay and more

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a nonfatal shooting at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Oakdale Elementary on Monday(Courtesy of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: NC native claims Oscar, UNC and Duke in Final Four and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski prepares to sever the net after beating Arkansas 78-69 in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday(Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Charlotte! It is Monday, March 28, and the title of the Roundup may have changed but readers can still expect the same daily truncated collection of news stories. Today's Roundup is all about giving credit where it is due, with North Carolina native Ariana DeBose making history as the first publicly queer woman of color to win an Oscar at Sunday's Academy Awards.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/25: SWAT team at Charlotte hotel, workers speak out, weekend events and more

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen City Roundup readers! It is Friday, March 25, and today's Roundup will help get Charlotteans through the weekend with a lineup of events to attend between now and Sunday, along with our weekend reading list and six-day weather forecast.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/24: CMS schools move forward, NC addressing HIV disparity, airport fire and more

The Visulite Theatre in Charlotte will donate 100% of money raised from tonight's "Charlotte for Ukraine" concert to Ukrainian refugees(Charlotte Stories/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Thursday, Queen City residents! It is March 24, and don't expect to see much sun today as clouds blanket the sky and keep Charlotte at a nominal high of 69 before an overnight low of 44 and a windy weekend ahead. Today's Roundup focuses on moving forward, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is progressing on the development of two controversial school buildings via a $125 million contract after announcing a $1.7 billion operating budget.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/23: CMS on pandemic learning loss, 19-year-old killed in shooting and more

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made masks optional March 7, but the district is still dealing with the pandemic in terms of learning loss(Xingyue Huang/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Wednesday, March 23, meaning you're just over the hump for the week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hoping to get over pandemiclearning setbacks with discussions on third-graders' reading scores on the agenda for the district's Wednesday boardmeeting.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy