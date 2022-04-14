Charlotte, NC

Thursday in Charlotte: City Council candidates endorsed, Mark Meadows taken off NC voter roll and more

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhMFL_0f9CW2Xh00
(Psigah Digital/Unsplash)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents, and welcome to a politically charged news roundup on this warm and thunderstorm-ridden Thursday, April 14. First, we list off a few Charlotte City Council hopefuls before returning to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who lost voting rights in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Turning away from politics, another Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver woke up with injuries this morning after an assault along one of her routes. And a new pie shop looks to combine the best aspects of pizza and dessert crusts when it opens in the Queen City on April 20.

But first, feedback: We want to hear from you to help improve the Roundup. Have a suggestion for changes or new daily features, or want to sound off on a recent story? Drop us a line in the comments section.

1. Charlotte candidates: Black Political Caucus endorses City Council hopefuls, Luebke hopes to be group's first LGBTQ+ rep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5N4z_0f9CW2Xh00
Patrick Cannon, Charlotte's 56th mayor, left the role after facing corruption charges in 2014. He is now running for City Council.(Federal Bureau of Prisons)

When North Carolina's statewide primary election opens on May 17, voters will be able to preliminarily decide names to replace seven district representatives and four at-large members set to leave Charlotte City Council. With roughly a month to go before the primary and just over three before the general municipal election on July 26, here are a few of the candidates that will appear on city ballots.

At-large candidates: Of the 11 candidates vying for one of City Council's four open, at-large seats, two received the blessing of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg on Thursday: former Mayor Patrick Cannon and current councilmember Braxton Winston. The Cannon recommendation came despite the FBI taking the ex-mayor into custody in 2014 for accepting $50,000 in bribes.

Kyle Luebke, another politician seeking an at-large spot, is the first publicly gay candidate to announce a bid for the governing body.

Other at-large applicants include Democrats like incumbents Dimple Ajmera and Larken Egleston, first-time runners James "Smuggie" Mitchell and LaWana Slack-Mayfield. Joining Luebke on the GOP side are David Merrill, Charlie Mulligan, Carrie Olinski and David Michael Rice, all making their election debut.

District 1:

District 2:

District 3:

District 4:

District 5:

District 6:

District 7:

For more on the election and who is seeking what in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, check out Axios' voting guide.

2. Mark Meadows stripped of NC voter rights over fraud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdpOM_0f9CW2Xh00
Ex-North Carolina representative, Mark Meadows left the post to become former President Donald Trump's chief of staff in 2020.(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

For the second time in four months, former White House Chief of Staff and ex-North Carolina representative Mark Meadows faced a form of discipline at the hand of the government that used to pay his salary. The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced on Wednesday that Meadows' status as a registered voter had been expunged after he falsely claimed ownership of a property where he did not reside.

As we reported in March, Meadows cast an absentee ballot in Macon County, North Carolina in November of 2020, only to follow that up by voting in Virginia the following November. The discrepancy prompted NC Attorney General Josh Stein to ask the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter, revealing that the former head staffer had registered his address as a mobile home in Scaly Mountain that did not belong to him.

"There has been, not just accusations, but formal complaints made against Mark Meadows for registering to vote at a Scaly Mountain address that he never lived in, never rented and never owned," Chris Cooper, a professor at Western Carolina University, told ABC13 on Wednesday.

3. CATS conundrum continues: Third Charlotte bus driver assaulted in 2 months

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBryX_0f9CW2Xh00
(Courtesy of Charlotte Area Transit System)

In just over two months, three Charlotte bus drivers have been victimized in cases of assault by riders, the most recent being a 60-year-old woman who received juries in what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers are calling a case of simple assault. According to a CMPD report, one of the riders attacked the transport worker while behind the wheel near the corner of Ashley and Tuckaseegee roads around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Few details are available, but police said the driver went to a nearby hospital for her injuries. Previous CATS drivers to be injured in assaults include 41-year-old Ethan Rivera, who died in the wake of a Feb. 11 fatal shooting that officers later deemed to be an incident of road rage. Less than a week later, Queen City News reported that another driver faced a shot of saliva after a rider spit on them and damaged the vehicle they had been driving.

The violent incidents led to protests inside and outside of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Govenrment Center, where drivers and community members called on City Council to add cops to patrol bus routes and add barriers to protect drivers from gunshots.

Later in March, Tariq Bokhari, Council's District 6 representative, debuted concepts for $4,800 partitions that could be manufactured by local companies, while Queen City Nerve reported that a squad of federal transportation safety officers are assisting other enforcers.

4. Pie time: Charlotte's next bakery doubles down on dough with sweet, savory options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzokL_0f9CW2Xh00
Billing itself as "a haven of mini pies and good vibes," Hip Pies will serve warm and cold pies that are sweet and savory when it opens.(Courtesy of Hip Pies)

Most shops that peddle pies give diners a doughy binary, allowing them to choose between heavy pizzas or airy fruit and cream-based dessert options. While it doesn't count pizza as part of its menu, Hip Pies is preparing to roll out pies with fillings spanning bourbon and bacon to Cheerwine and crab cakes when it opens in the Charlotte Visitor Info Center on Wednesday, April 20.

If the lineup sounds eclectic, that's because it's intentional. Founded by Jill Marcus, owner of the Charlotte-based Mother Earth Group who first attained pie prominence when her chicken pot pies appeared on the Food Network in the mid-aughts, flavors at Hip Pies will switch daily. The shop will be located in the Uptown visitor's courtyard, so it will only open for takeout at 11:30 a.m. on days when weather permits. Readers are encouraged to check Hip Pies' Instagram page for daily hours, varieties and opening updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charlotte city council candida# Mark Meadows# Donald Trump# CATS driver assaulted# Hip Pies

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
802 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Rainy Monday in Charlotte: Weekend shootings, new hospital beds and bike lanes, more local news

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans, and welcome to a wet start to your week. Weather.com predicts a high chance of precipitation in the Queen City through 12 p.m. as temperatures stay low, capping out at 56 around 4 p.m. but the rest of the week promises to be warmer.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: Shootings at gas station and DaBaby's house, free tax help, did CMS super break law?

Police in Troutman, North Carolina responded to a mansion owned by Charlotte rapper DaBaby over reports of a shooting on Thursday.(Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Moving on toward greener pastures and Easter weekend, today's Roundup welcomes you to the Friday-Sunday period with stories of two shootings and where readers can acquire free tax help ahead of the April 18 filing deadline. We also recount an effort to blow the whistle against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston over a possible state law violation before our weekend reading list and six-day weather forecast.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Wednesday in Charlotte: Biden to visit NC, corporate landlords scrutinized, wonderland cocktails and more

Amid high gas prices and the war in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit a historically Black university in Greensboro on Thursday.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, readers! This warm Wednesday, April 13 will start out with temperates in the mid-60s before plateauing at 82 degrees around 6 p.m. Today's Roundup takes a look at President Joe Biden's planned Thursday visit to North Carolina A&T State University to detail the battle against economic inflation. Speaking of leaders, Mecklenburg County's commissioners discussed the effects of corporate property ownership and solutions to mitigate the issue.

Read full story
25 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Pump painkiller, police look for robbery suspect, affordable housing OK'd and more

North Carolina's average gas prices have seen an 11-cent per-gallon deficit since last week, and Krispy Kreme is looking to capitalize.(Maarten van den Heuvel/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Morning, Charlotte! It is Tuesday, April 12, and the magic number for today's Roundup is $3.85, the current average per-gallon price of gas in North Carolina. We'll tell you how that number has meandered over the past few weeks and about local law enforcement's efforts to name a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: Council wants input on airport and housing, police investigate homicides and more

Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alvicar scored the team's eighth-ever goal against Atlanta United FC on Sunday in the squad's third win(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, residents of the Queen City! After a weekend of decompression, Charlotte City Council will gather public comments on proposed upgrades to the city's international airport and a few affordable housing projects.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

TGIF in Charlotte: Anonymous threat at CMS HS, governor talks $800M in child care grants and more

Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks joined other NFL staff in a lawsuit accusing the league of racial discrimination.(Otto Gruele Junior/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Welcome to the weekend, Charlotteans! Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools again appears in today's Roundup after West Charlotte High School entered a modified lockdown in response to a threat.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper entered Charlotte on Thursday to talk about a grant program that will give over $800 million to child care and early learning centers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Rainy Thursday in Charlotte: CMS bus driver charged for swabs, CMPD reports crime rates, new coffee shop

Charlotteans can get in touch with their Scottish side this weekend by attending the Loch Norman Highland Games in Huntersville.(Courtesy of Loch Norman Highland Games) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen City Roundup readers! After a brief midweek reprieve of vitamin D, clouds feature heavily in the forecast but the potential for rain has decreased . Expect percent-chances hovering in the teens through 9 p.m. with a high of 72, per Weather.com.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sunny Wednesday in Charlotte: 6 injured in bus crash, CMPD officer shoots 1, more reasons to SHOUT!

For nearly a year, residents in York County, South Carolina have complained about a rotten egg smell from the New-Indy Containerboard plant.(Courtesy of New-Indy Catawba Mill) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte residents! Bracketed by a rainyTuesday and Thursday, readers are encouraged to get out and enjoy today's 80-degree high before thunderstorms kick in around midnight and release rain until around noon tomorrow.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Kansas crumples UNC in final, local business beef, few COVID inpatients and more

The University of Kansas Jayhawks humbled the UNC Tar Heels in Monday night's NCAA Tournament, earning their fourth title 72-69.(Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Howdy and happy Tuesday, Charlotte! Today's Roundup is all about scores and numbers as the University of North Carolina faltered on a 16-point lead to lose the NCAA Tournament against the University of Kansas on Monday, 72-69. We'll share some highlights and give you the latest on the Hornets' late season and Charlotte FC's most recent loss.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: Tar Heels trample Duke, Council to talk camping ban, Hope Solo's arrest and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski's career ended on Saturday with a 81-77 March Madness loss to the UNC Tar Heels.(Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As last week enters the rearview and another appears on the horizon, today's Roundup recaps the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in Saturday's March Madness game. Local homelessness advocates are hoping for their own win at Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting when the governing group discusses an outdoorcamping ban.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

April 1 in Charlotte: 4th COVID vaccine available in Charlotte, SHOUT! preview and more local news

(CHARLTOTE, N.C.) Good morning and happy April Fools' Day, Queen City Roundup readers! Today's edition won't have jokes, but the start of the fourth month of the year heralds the arrival of the fourth COVID-19 booster shot in Charlotte, courtesy of StarMed, and we'll give you the latest data and tell you where to get the shot.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Thursday in Charlotte: I-85 crashes this week, Myers Park HS forfeits football season and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Hump day in Charlotte: Shootings worry business owners, NC getting $4B EV plant and more

Raise pizza, praise Dale: Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his concern over a longstanding Mooresville pizzeria set to close in May(Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day, Queen City residents! We are midway through the week, and over in Plaza Midwood business owners are expressing unease over safety after a handful of shootings near the shopping center, the most recent over the weekend. In other news of ongoing concerns, North Carolina is set to get a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant with 7,500 jobs in tow thanks to a $4 billion investment announced Tuesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Shooting during CMS workday, city workers ask for better pay and more

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a nonfatal shooting at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Oakdale Elementary on Monday(Courtesy of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: NC native claims Oscar, UNC and Duke in Final Four and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski prepares to sever the net after beating Arkansas 78-69 in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday(Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Charlotte! It is Monday, March 28, and the title of the Roundup may have changed but readers can still expect the same daily truncated collection of news stories. Today's Roundup is all about giving credit where it is due, with North Carolina native Ariana DeBose making history as the first publicly queer woman of color to win an Oscar at Sunday's Academy Awards.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/25: SWAT team at Charlotte hotel, workers speak out, weekend events and more

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen City Roundup readers! It is Friday, March 25, and today's Roundup will help get Charlotteans through the weekend with a lineup of events to attend between now and Sunday, along with our weekend reading list and six-day weather forecast.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/24: CMS schools move forward, NC addressing HIV disparity, airport fire and more

The Visulite Theatre in Charlotte will donate 100% of money raised from tonight's "Charlotte for Ukraine" concert to Ukrainian refugees(Charlotte Stories/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Thursday, Queen City residents! It is March 24, and don't expect to see much sun today as clouds blanket the sky and keep Charlotte at a nominal high of 69 before an overnight low of 44 and a windy weekend ahead. Today's Roundup focuses on moving forward, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is progressing on the development of two controversial school buildings via a $125 million contract after announcing a $1.7 billion operating budget.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/23: CMS on pandemic learning loss, 19-year-old killed in shooting and more

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made masks optional March 7, but the district is still dealing with the pandemic in terms of learning loss(Xingyue Huang/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Wednesday, March 23, meaning you're just over the hump for the week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hoping to get over pandemiclearning setbacks with discussions on third-graders' reading scores on the agenda for the district's Wednesday boardmeeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Mecklenburg County, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/22: Meck. Co. jail loses inmates and money, firefighters request funds and more

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR readers! It is Tuesday, March 22, and today will be the last dry 24 hours in the Queen City for a bit. Expect a mid-70s high around noon with temperatures in the 60s overnight before a 90% chance of rain on Wednesday and a 44% prospect on Thursday.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy