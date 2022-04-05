Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Kansas crumples UNC in final, local business beef, few COVID inpatients and more

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcjcb_0ezv9plw00
The University of Kansas Jayhawks humbled the UNC Tar Heels in Monday night's NCAA Tournament, earning their fourth title 72-69.(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Howdy and happy Tuesday, Charlotte! Today's Roundup is all about scores and numbers as the University of North Carolina faltered on a 16-point lead to lose the NCAA Tournament against the University of Kansas on Monday, 72-69. We'll share some highlights and give you the latest on the Hornets' late season and Charlotte FC's most recent loss.

Hoping to score some points against what she sees as gentrification, a local gastropub owner is locked in a parking dispute with another Charlotte restauranteur. Medical experts in North Carolina and throughout the United States are seeing low hospitalization rates related to COVID-19, so we'll also share the latest metrics in the Old North State and Mecklenburg County.

But first, feedback: We want to hear from you to help improve the Roundup. Have a suggestion for changes or new daily features, or want to sound off on a recent story? Drop us a line in the comments section.

1. Sports reports: UNC undermined by Kansas, Charlotte FC folds to Philly Union, Hornets prepare for play-in tournament

UNC vs. Kansas: The University of North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team attempted to chase their seventh victory in Monday's NCAA Tournament championship, but instead the University of Kansas Jayhawks flew away from New Orleans with their fourth. After making it through their first 20 minutes scoring 40-25 over the 'Hawks, the Heels spent the second half playing catch-up as Kansas went 47-29. The Jayhawks also blew past a 16-point lead for the biggest comeback in the history of March Madness.

UNC guard Caleb Love, who sank a career-ending field goal against Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski in Saturday's semifinal, was a bit less impressive than his most recent outing, but still managed to score 13. Kansas forwards Jalen Wilson and David McCormack led their university with 15 apiece.

Love could have brought the team a victory after he attempted a three with less than a minute on the clock, but failed before McCormack brought the game home with a pair of late-game sinks, per WSOC.

FC vs. Philly: Hot off their first pair of wins, the Charlotte Football Club's most recent game against the Philadelphia Union mirrored the North Carolina team's first three MLS outings as Philly fried Charlotte, 2-0, at Subaru Park on Saturday. The City of Brotherly Love found a quick lead as striker Julián Carranza scored at the four-minute mark ahead of a goal from midfielder Dániel Gazdag at the 42.

Hornets to play-in for playoffs: Currently eyeing the ninth spot in the NBA's Eastern Conference with a 40-38 record, the Charlotte Hornets will likely be facing off against the Brooklyn Nets in the league's playoff-placing play-in tournament. Between now and the competition's April 12 start, Charlotte has four matches remaining, heading down to Miami to face the Heat at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday before observing the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Since the Roundup last heard from the Hornets, the hive has been abuzz with a home loss against the Denver Nuggets, 113-109, on March 28 and a considerable 125-114 win against the Knicks in New York on . The 76ers sucker punched Charlotte in Philadelphia 144-114 on Saturday, when the Hornets welcomed forward Gordon Hayward back from the bench after a 22-game hiatus induced by a twisted ankle versus the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7, per The Charlotte Observer.

2. Local beef: Charlotte venue owner claims gentrification, racism, unjust arrest amid parking dispute with restaurant

What happened: Citing racism and gentrification, local restauranteur Robbie McNair-Guzman said police unjustly arrested her over an alleged social media threat amid a parking issue with a neighboring business owner. McNair-Guzman, who owns The Good LIfe at Enderly Park event space on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, first claimed in March that Jim Noble, owner of Noble Smoke and Bossy Beulah's restaurants across Berryhill Road, had put up signage stating that a nearby parking lot was exclusive to his two eateries.

Why it matters: The arrest came after police issued a warrant for McNair-Guzman's apprehension on a charge of communicating a threat on Wednesday. According to WSOC, a screenshot of an Instagram post shows McNair-Guzman asking Freedom House Church pastor Penny Maxwell if she wanted "to have a shoot out" after Maxwell came to Noble's aid on social media. The event venue owner later turned herself in to police, who released her later

Noble, a white man, has repeatedly denied claims that he threatened to tow from the lot due to racism, and in response, Maxwell told The Good Life owner to "knock it off." McNair-Guzman, a Black woman, has since contested that she did not make the gun violence threat.

3. COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations decrease in state and throughout US as mortgage help opens to Meck. Co. homeowners

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that hospitals throughout the United States have seen a 32% reduction in COVID-19 inpatients over the past two weeks, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is putting up similar numbers. On March 22, the NCDHHS' hospitalization dashboard reported 587 active patients, a figure that has since decreased by 35% to reach 379 on Tuesday.

Wednesday marks the last time in the foreseeable future that the state health department plans to update its hospitalization data on a daily basis; the next metrics report will come Wednesday, April 13, in line with changes made to the statewide dashboard last week. Figures also show slower spread in Mecklenburg County, which was hovering around a 4% positivity rate on Saturday.

Homeowner help: Mortgage-paying Mecklneburgians who have been struggling to afford housing during the pandemic can now put their names on applications for Mecklenburg County's Mortgage Payment Assistance Program. Available to residents who earn no more than 80% of their area's median income, the initiative uses $1 million of the county's over $154 million in CARES Act contributions, WCNC reported.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# University of North Carolina T# Robbie McNair Guzman# Jim Noble Noble Smoke# COVID 19 mortgage relief# Mecklenburg County

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
737 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: Tar Heels trample Duke, Council to talk camping ban, Hope Solo's arrest and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski's career ended on Saturday with a 81-77 March Madness loss to the UNC Tar Heels.(Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As last week enters the rearview and another appears on the horizon, today's Roundup recaps the University of North Carolina Tar Heels' 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in Saturday's March Madness game. Local homelessness advocates are hoping for their own win at Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting when the governing group discusses an outdoorcamping ban.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

April 1 in Charlotte: 4th COVID vaccine available in Charlotte, SHOUT! preview and more local news

(CHARLTOTE, N.C.) Good morning and happy April Fools' Day, Queen City Roundup readers! Today's edition won't have jokes, but the start of the fourth month of the year heralds the arrival of the fourth COVID-19 booster shot in Charlotte, courtesy of StarMed, and we'll give you the latest data and tell you where to get the shot.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Thursday in Charlotte: I-85 crashes this week, Myers Park HS forfeits football season and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Hump day in Charlotte: Shootings worry business owners, NC getting $4B EV plant and more

Raise pizza, praise Dale: Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his concern over a longstanding Mooresville pizzeria set to close in May(Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day, Queen City residents! We are midway through the week, and over in Plaza Midwood business owners are expressing unease over safety after a handful of shootings near the shopping center, the most recent over the weekend. In other news of ongoing concerns, North Carolina is set to get a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant with 7,500 jobs in tow thanks to a $4 billion investment announced Tuesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday in Charlotte: Shooting during CMS workday, city workers ask for better pay and more

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a nonfatal shooting at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Oakdale Elementary on Monday(Courtesy of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Monday in Charlotte: NC native claims Oscar, UNC and Duke in Final Four and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski prepares to sever the net after beating Arkansas 78-69 in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday(Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Charlotte! It is Monday, March 28, and the title of the Roundup may have changed but readers can still expect the same daily truncated collection of news stories. Today's Roundup is all about giving credit where it is due, with North Carolina native Ariana DeBose making history as the first publicly queer woman of color to win an Oscar at Sunday's Academy Awards.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/25: SWAT team at Charlotte hotel, workers speak out, weekend events and more

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen City Roundup readers! It is Friday, March 25, and today's Roundup will help get Charlotteans through the weekend with a lineup of events to attend between now and Sunday, along with our weekend reading list and six-day weather forecast.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/24: CMS schools move forward, NC addressing HIV disparity, airport fire and more

The Visulite Theatre in Charlotte will donate 100% of money raised from tonight's "Charlotte for Ukraine" concert to Ukrainian refugees(Charlotte Stories/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Thursday, Queen City residents! It is March 24, and don't expect to see much sun today as clouds blanket the sky and keep Charlotte at a nominal high of 69 before an overnight low of 44 and a windy weekend ahead. Today's Roundup focuses on moving forward, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is progressing on the development of two controversial school buildings via a $125 million contract after announcing a $1.7 billion operating budget.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/23: CMS on pandemic learning loss, 19-year-old killed in shooting and more

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made masks optional March 7, but the district is still dealing with the pandemic in terms of learning loss(Xingyue Huang/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Wednesday, March 23, meaning you're just over the hump for the week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hoping to get over pandemiclearning setbacks with discussions on third-graders' reading scores on the agenda for the district's Wednesday boardmeeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Mecklenburg County, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/22: Meck. Co. jail loses inmates and money, firefighters request funds and more

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR readers! It is Tuesday, March 22, and today will be the last dry 24 hours in the Queen City for a bit. Expect a mid-70s high around noon with temperatures in the 60s overnight before a 90% chance of rain on Wednesday and a 44% prospect on Thursday.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/21: Charlotte Fair starts this week, UNC in Sweet 16, FC's first win and more

After three consecutive losses, Charlotte FC beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Saturday for the team's first win in MLS history(Charlotte FC/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Mecklenburgians! Today's Roundup lifts that nickname from a region in Germany, and the Charlotte Fair hopes to lift spirits in the Queen City when it pulls into Charlotte Motor Speedway between Friday and April 3.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/18: NC watching COVID subvariant, Mark Meadows investigation and more

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good Friday morning, North Carolinians! It is March 18, and welcoming you to the weekend is an investigation-focused Roundup as scientists in the Tar Heel State keep their eyes on a new subvariant of COVID-19 as Gov. Roy Cooper looks to the next stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/17: Bird flu in NC, Gov. Cooper to talk COVID, Scarborough's replacement and more

A bald eagle in Dare County was one of four North Carolina birds to die from a new strain of bird flu, NC wildlife officials said(Alexas Fotos/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Thursday, March 17, and bird is the word for today's Roundup after North Carolina wildlife officials announced that four flyers in the state have died due to avian influenza. We'll alsod update readers on local and statewide COVID-19 data ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper's 11:30 a.m. coronavirus press briefing.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/15: Commissioners to vote on $15M development, Scarborough replacement and more

Will Mecklenburg County commissioners earmark $15M for a mixed-use development and community plaza in Uptown?(Courtesy of Charlotte Center City Partners) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Tuesday, March 15, and today's Roundup is all about options, as Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote at tonight's meeting on a $15M request for an Uptown development and whether a former board member should replace at-large commissioner Ella Scarborough.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/16: Safety talks at CMS, school slave auction, Panthers want Watson and more

Besides re-signing free agents like Marquis Haynes and Zane Gonzalez, the Panthers are one of 4 NFL teams who want Texans QB Deshaun Watson(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day to all the daily Queen City Roundup readers! It is Wednesday, March 16, and today's edition focuses on the art of speech, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plans on holding a series of public comment hearings on issues ranging from guns to sexual assaults at schools.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/14: Afghan refugees await homes, NC court rules on domestic violence and more

The Charlotte Hornets had support in New Orleans on Friday, when they pulled out a 142-120 win over the Pelicans(Charlotte Hornets/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotte! It is March 14, and that means it's Pi Day! The Roundup shares a few pastry producers in the Queen City trading in tarts for $3.14. In other news, it has been over four months since refugees fleeing Afghanistan arrived in Charlotte, but local advocates are having difficulty finding places for them to stay.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/11: NC gas prices above record, treasurer wants to sue for Russian assets and more

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! Welcoming you to the weekend, the word of the day for today's edition is increases, as the average price of gas has exceeded North Carolina's 2008 record of $4.08 per gallon by over 10 cents. We'll tell you what that means for rural residents, and how state Treasurer Dale Folwell wants North Carolinians who have assets in Russia to get involved in lawsuits that double down on sanctions against the country.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/10: CMS may ask county for $17M, students protest sex assaults and more

Charlotte's St. Patrick's Day Parade won't be happening this year, but today's roundup shares events to help avoid the no-green blues(Patrick Fore/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Thursday, Feb. 10, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students protested sexual assaults this week as the district considers a $17 million request to county commissioners. CMS is also planning on testing out those clear backpacks they spent almost $500,000 on back in December.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/9: White Privilege Conference, McFadden appeals to commissioners and more

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is watching for price gouging as gas prices crest $4 in Charlotte(Krzysztof Hepner/Unsplash) The rumor has been that we are closing, or they’re forcing us to close. That is not happening under my watch.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy