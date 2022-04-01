Charlotte, NC

April 1 in Charlotte: 4th COVID vaccine available in Charlotte, SHOUT! preview and more local news

(Ivan Diaz/Unsplash)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLTOTE, N.C.) Good morning and happy April Fools' Day, Queen City Roundup readers! Today's edition won't have jokes, but the start of the fourth month of the year heralds the arrival of the fourth COVID-19 booster shot in Charlotte, courtesy of StarMed, and we'll give you the latest data and tell you where to get the shot.

Otherwise, this week-ending Roundup includes stories about the Charlotte SHOUT! music and arts festival starting today, a North Carolinian who has racked up over $100,000 as a "Jeopardy!" champion, a weekend reading list and six-day weather forecast. Here's everything that residents of the Queen City need to know until Monday.

But first, feedback: We want to hear from you to help improve the Roundup. Have a suggestion for changes or new daily features, or want to sound off on a recent story? Drop us a line in the comments section.

1. 4th time's the charm: StarMed begins distributing latest CDC-approved COVID booster

What's happening: As of Thursday, Charlotteans who are aged 50 and over can register to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine at StarMed Healthcare locations. The new inoculation serves as a second booster shot and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that recipients roll up their sleeves no sooner than four months after their previous booster.

Why it matters and numbers: The CDC brief that announced the second booster on Tuesday renews a call for U.S. residents to get vaccinated as daepictsta d "the importance of vaccination and booster doses to protect individuals both from infection and severe outcomes of COVID-19."

Since the Roundup has last dealt with data, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has shifted to a weekly metric reporting format that updates every Wednesday. The department's latest metrics from March 30 show that COVID-related symptoms have accounted for 2% of all emergency room visits in North Carolina since March 23. About 76% of residents over the age of 18 have gotten vaccines, while 50% of the same demographic have been boosted.

More on COVID-19 in NC:

2. Something to SHOUT! about: Last held in 2019, Charlotte arts festival back through April 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IW5V_0ewaZAza00
(Courtesy of Charlotte SHOUT!)

Three years is a long time to wait to turn two, but the sophomore edition of the Charlotte SHOUT! is back with music, art, food and a smattering of community events in Uptown. Initiated in 2019 to cap off the Queen City's 250th-anniversary celebration, SHOUT! spans 17 days of street art, wall art, outdoor and indoor tunes and mobile and stationary food options. Here are a few events for readers to test out their vocal chords between April 1 and 17.

Friday, April 1:

Launching the festival on Friday is lounge jazz at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art on South Tryon Street, where tenor frontline saxophonists will light their brass ablaze for a pair of 75-minute concerts. Tickets cost $20 for non-members here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9IXE_0ewaZAza00
SHOUT! features snails. Stop by Romare Bearden Park to see 300 light-up snails crafted by local artist Meredith Connelly.(Courtesy of Charlotte SHOUT!)
  • Snails as Symbols — All day

Head down to Romare Bearden park any day during the festival to find 300 illuminated pieces of escargot in an exhibit that explores the symbolism of everyone's favorite sluggish shelled creature. Charlotte artist Meredith Connelly is responsible for the glowing gastropods.

Saturday, April 2:

On April 2, 8, 13 and 14, ArtPop Gallery is hosting a series of artists for live performances at the SHOUT! Lounge at 401 S. Tryon St. First up is energetic rapper Poeticlee, who is likely to bounce around the stage before Katy Cox takes the helm on April 8.

While culture is SHOUT!'s main squeeze, advocacy and education are also part of the festival thorugh events like Discovery Place Science's scheduled workshops and discussions at the corner of Tryon and Trade streets. Sessions aim to help attendees sleep better, debunk myths about transgender identity and find a link between mental health and success.

Sunday, April 3:

Readers can make their own mandala art with the aid of Namaste Artist CLT, which is adept in the art of crafting Indian designs, the name of which translates to "magic circle" in Sanscrit.

Just who is Lil' Buck, and what is this "Memphis Jookin'" he practices? Readers can learn the answers to those questions themselves when he performs his Tennessee tango at the Levine Center for the Arts' Knight Theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSQJQ_0ewaZAza00
First dubbed "Gangsta Walking," Memphis Jookin' emerged from Tennessee obscurity when a group of Memphis dancers popularized the moves.(Courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts)

3. The $100,000 question: NC native and "J!" champ Jackie Kelly barely misses show's top tournament

Having become known for her relaxed demeanor and risky bets, Cary, North Carolina, resident Jackie Kelly walked off the set of "Jeopardy!" in Burbank with a take-home total of $115,100 following a four-day win streak in the episode that aired Thursday. The consecutive victories weren't enough for the pension calculation developer to qualify for the show's next Tournament of Champions and its $250,000 prize pot, but she did make some memories along the way.

Mentionable moments from Kelly's run include winning $7,500 in Final Jeopardy by correctly answering "Adopted in 1845, the name of this state capital is a feminized form of a big body of water," with "Atlanta," according to WBFF. She lost after responding to "Following a raid at this establishment in 1969, protesters confronted police by forming a Rockette-style kickline." Stonewall Inn was the spot, but Kelly's podium read "Radio City Music Hall."

4. Weekend reading list

It was a busy week in Charlotte. and the Roundup can only be so long. Here are a few stories that weren't touched upon but still deserve readers' attention.

SHOUT! sells: Charlotte business owners are screaming about SHOUT!'s return as one of the largest crowd-drawers to hit the city since the pandemic descended in March fo 2020. According to Spectrum News, the festival came with 500,000 participants in 2019 and Charlotte Center City Partners hopes to bring more crowds and more wallets to the Queen City's downtown district.

Filming far from home: As Reporters without Borders shares that five journalists have died amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including two from the U.S., Queen City Nerve sat down with Charlotte native and filmmaker Bryan Wright. He is currently gathering footage in the besieged Eastern European nation, and spoke about what he's seen and the experience of losing his full set of gear.

Lithium litigation: As chemical producer Albemarle Corp. considers reactivating operations at a decades-closed lithium mine in Kings Mountain, roughly 41 minutes from Charlotte, WFAE reported that area residents have expressed hesitancy over the extra traffic and climate change concerns.

5. Six-day weather forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KosN_0ewaZAza00
Weather data pulled from Weather.com(Collin Cunningham/Canva)

The week's wettest days will come on April 5, when Weather.com reports a 91% chance of a half-inch hitting Charlotte, and on Thursday, which carries a 50% possibility of precipitation.

