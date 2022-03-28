Monday in Charlotte: NC native claims Oscar, UNC and Duke in Final Four and more

Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski prepares to sever the net after beating Arkansas 78-69 in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Charlotte! It is Monday, March 28, and the title of the Roundup may have changed but readers can still expect the same daily truncated collection of news stories. Today's Roundup is all about giving credit where it is due, with North Carolina native Ariana DeBose making history as the first publicly queer woman of color to win an Oscar at Sunday's Academy Awards.

Also deserving of credit are the University of North Carolina and Duke University men's basketball teams, who will square off in the NCAA Tournament's FInal Four on Saturday. Charlotte FC also earns kudos for pulling out its sophomore win against FC Cincinnati on Saturday and the Hornets have cracked the top eight in the NBA's Eastern Conference with seven regular-season games left. And today's Music Month feature meddles with metal to highlight music from Charlotte band The Coursing.

But first, feedback: We want to hear from you to help improve the Roundup. Have a suggestion for changes or new daily features, or want to sound off on a recent story? Drop us a line in the comments section.

Ariana DeBose, a 31-year-old North Carolina native, became the first openly gay Black and Latina woman to claim an Oscar on Sunday (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

What happened: Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony brought North Carolina native Ariana DeBose a supporting actress Oscar for her work as Anita in the 2021 film adaptation of "West Side Story." Per The News & Observer, DeBose was born in Wilmington in 1991 before being transplanted to Raleigh and attending Western Carolina University in Cullowhee.

Why it matters: Not only is DeBose the first Afro-Latina woman to play Anita on the silver screen, she is also the first openly gay woman of color to take home an Oscar. Addressing audiences at Los Angeles' Dolby Threatre, DeBose said, "To anybody who has ever questioned your identity, I promise you there is a place for us." Per WFAE, DeBose's win comes nearly 60 years after Rita Moreno became the first Latina woman to win an Academy Award for filling the same role in 1962.

According to IMDB, the Anita role also earned DeBose supporting actress trophies at the Golden Globes and the British Academy Film Awards.

2. Sports reports: UNC vs. Duke in Final Four, Hornets at No. 8 with 7 left, Charlotte FC chomps Cincinnati for second win

Carolinas challenge: Regardless of whether the Duke University Blue Devils or University of North Carolina Tar Heels win at the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 2, at least one men's college basketball team from North Carolina will reach the March Madness championship game. Michael "Coach K" Krzyzewski was first to make the Final Four game after his two-seeded Devils beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, the No. 4 seed, 78-69 in San Francisco on Saturday, per CBS Sports.

Before that, UNC coach Hubert Davis, whose Heels entered the tournament in the eighth seed, defeated the UCLA Bruins 73-66 on Friday. He then found passage to his third Final Four slot when the Tar-named team plastered the Saint Peter's University Peacocks 69-49 on Sunday.

The Bruins were a tough matchup, seeded four, but ESPN reported on Monday that sportsbooks favor Duke over its North Carolina counterpart in the upcoming game. Taking place at the Superdome in New Orleans at 8:49 p.m., readers can buy tickets to the April 2 bout starting at $379 here or stream it via TBS.

Hornets still eyeing playoff tournament: In the week since the Roundup last mentioned the Hornets, Charlotte's basketball team has won three of four, putting the New Orleans Pelicans in their place 106-103 at home on Monday before the Knicks kicked their nest, 121-106, in New York on Wednesday. The Hornets hammered in their next 107-101 home victory against the Utah Jazz on Friday before breaking down the Nets with a 119-110 win in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Up next: With seven games remaining before the NBA's Play-In Tournament starts on April 12, Charlotte will next turn its attention to Denver when the Nuggets come to town at 7 p.m. on Monday. At 39-36 and ranked eighth in the league's Eastern Conference, the Hornets are currently in line to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoff placement contest.

Another FC victory: After three straight losses, Charlotte's first MLS team is starting to show some winning potential. The team had their first win against the New England Revolution last week and premiered the sequel on Saturday, besting FC Cincinnati 2-0 during the teams' first meeting at Bank of America Stadium, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Both goals came from midfielder Karol Swiderski, who found footing at six minutes in and then at 55 minutes after the start of the match. Check out the second score above as the Polish kicker bullseyes the top-left corner of the net. Per The Observer, however, Charlotte may have attempted to section Swiderski off from the Polish national football team. On Saturday, Polish team press secretary Jakub Kwiatkowski tweeted a screenshot of a private email with Dr. Brent Messick, an Atrium Health employee who is described as Charlotte's "chief medical officer."

The screenshot suggests that Charlotte told the Polish national team that Swiderski would sit multiple games out due to a minor injury, but that never occurred, riling up journalists and football fans in Poland.

3. Music Month: Get some metal in your veins with The Coursing, breaking skulls in Charlotte on Thursday

The Coursing former in Charlotte in 2018, adding a drummer to its metal menagerie in 2019 and a guitarist in September of 2021 (Courtesy of The Coursing)

Who's up: As Music Month settles into its twilight days ahead of March's end, today's pick weaves hardcore metal into the mix with The Coursing, formed in Charlotte in 2018 by seemingly possessed vocalist Dillon Sheets. Tyler Wooten started lending his drumsticks to the gothic band's fast-paced repertoire in 2019 and guitarist Mike Malone joined in 2021. Since then, the band has honed their eclectic energy into two singles, including...

What to stream: "Worthless" is anything but its title, showcased by Sheets' demon-powered voice. Like any good metal tune, the breakdown is instant and followed by an interlude at roughly 50 seconds into the song. Stream it above to see how The Coursing combines influences ranging from Slipknot and Metallica to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Cypress Hill.

Where to see them perform: Coming off nearly 50 shows since Malone entered the lineup, readers can expect a lively show from The Coursing at the Neighborhood Theatre at 511 E. 36th Street in Charlotte on Thursday. Kicking off at 8 p.m., tickets start at $20 on this page to see the "high energy, new-wave metal band" along with Asheville band Bleedseason, Greenville's Black Market Currency and Systematic Devastation, also from North Carolina.