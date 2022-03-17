Queen City Roundup 3/15: Commissioners to vote on $15M development, Scarborough replacement and more

By Collin Cunningham
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Tuesday, March 15, and today's Roundup is all about options, as Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote at tonight's meeting on a $15M request for an Uptown development and whether a former board member should replace at-large commissioner Ella Scarborough.
A Charlotte City Council member chose to listen to Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers and showed off a bulletproof partition prototype for vehicles in response to the fatal shooting of driver Ethan Rivera. Today's Music Month feature is also multiple-choice, giving readers several options for singers to see at the Carolina Songwriters Showcase on Thursday.
1. Commissioners corner: Board to vote on $15M mixed-use development, proposed Scarborough replacement
Development decision: When the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, they will decide on whether to enter a public-private partnership with Metropolitan Partnership, a Virginia-based development firm, worth $24.4 million. Of that money, $15.6 million would come from the county's coffers, while the city of Charlotte would provide the remaining $8.8 million through tax increment grants.
The project, dubbed Seventh & Tryon, will include 250 parking spaces, an outdoor gathering hub and street improvements including an extended bike lane and improvements to North Tryon, College, 8th and 6th streets, which border the planned plaza.
Scarborough's successor: Another vote at tonight's meeting could determine who will replace at-large commissioner Ella Scarborough after she requested an indefinite medical leave from the group in February.
On Saturday, the commissioners announced their recommendation for Wilhelmenia Rembert, a former board member who held the same position as Scarborough, to take the ailing commissioner's spot. In a press release proposing the preference, the commissioners wrote that they had interviewed four candidates to fill in for Scarborough through Dec. 5, when her term expires. Until then, Scarborough will continue to receive her regular salary of $50,000.
Scarborough has not attended an in-person board meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her replacement is expected to be sworn in on March 22.
Note: A recording of tonight's commissioners' meeting should be available on this page within hours of the assembly.
2. Charlotte council member proposes bulletproof barriers following fatal CATS driver shooting
What happened: Bus drivers employed by Charlotte Area Transit System could have an extra layer of protection between themselves and riders after Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, a Republican who represents District 6, unveiled concepts for bulletproof barriers on Monday.
"It seems like it is pretty good, so it doesn't look like someone can spit on you or reach [their] hand on you, and we have had that happen," Tamasa Patterson, who drives for CATS, told WSOC. The bus system, however, said it was not privy to Bokhari's partition proposal until Monday and was unsure whether it would purchase the $4,800 dividers.
Why it matters: The news comes roughly one month after 41-year-old CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot while driving a bus with four passengers on Feb. 11, leading to an "unprecedented" uptick in staff shortages as transportation staff called for improved safety features. Charlotte police arrested city resident Darion Dru Thavychitch, 21, on March 1, on allegations that he had opened fire on the bus in a fit of road rage.
3. Music Month: Settle into a storytelling swing at the Carolina Songwriters Showcase at Petra's Bar
Who's up: Singling in on a specific show, today's Music Month pick assembles four musicians and lyricists that perform in multiple genres and styles: the Springsteen-signaling Doug Thompson, the country-infused cadence of Shelby Stover, the insightful prose of PJ Brunson and the bluegrass bops of renowned Mounty Holly rocker David Childers. The artists will tell their tales at the latest Carolina Songwriters Showcase at Petra's Bar on Thursday, with more on that below.
What to stream: While Childers is undoubtedly the most popular of the artists playing on Thursday, and his latest album is well worth a listen, but Brunson also earns a mention. Described by listeners as "the female James Taylor," the Rock Hill resident put out her most recent crop of acoustic arrangements in 2014, but "Home to Me" still hits as hard as a classic Irish folk song. In the album's "Hello My Friend," found above, Brunson waxes between melancholy and poetic as she recalls an old acquaintance atop the strings of a violin:
Stop the world
And the endless clicking of the clocks of time
I can’t take it anymore
Have you ever wished
You could go back through the years
There’s so much I should have done
Before they slipped away
Now tell me
Where to see them perform: At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Petra's Bar at 1919 Commonwealth Avenue in Charlotte will play host to Thompson, Stover, Brunson and Childers, the last of whom is hosting the event. Readers can learn more about the gig here, with admission running $5 at the door.
More news out of Charlotte this Tuesday:
- French surgical institute coming to Charlotte's innovation district, Atrium Health says
- Meck County Detention Center to resume face-to-face visitation next week
- As Panthers’ new HQ remains on hold, Rock Hill leaders say they’ve done their best
- Crash involving train, dump truck injures two in northwest Charlotte
