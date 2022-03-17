Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/15: Commissioners to vote on $15M development, Scarborough replacement and more

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iWJY_0efiCzfv00
Will Mecklenburg County commissioners earmark $15M for a mixed-use development and community plaza in Uptown?(Courtesy of Charlotte Center City Partners)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Tuesday, March 15, and today's Roundup is all about options, as Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote at tonight's meeting on a $15M request for an Uptown development and whether a former board member should replace at-large commissioner Ella Scarborough.

A Charlotte City Council member chose to listen to Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers and showed off a bulletproof partition prototype for vehicles in response to the fatal shooting of driver Ethan Rivera. Today's Music Month feature is also multiple-choice, giving readers several options for singers to see at the Carolina Songwriters Showcase on Thursday.

1. Commissioners corner: Board to vote on $15M mixed-use development, proposed Scarborough replacement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IeX9_0efiCzfv00
The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, with commissioner Ella Scarborough wearing red in the middle-front(Courtesy of Mecklenburg County)

Development decision: When the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, they will decide on whether to enter a public-private partnership with Metropolitan Partnership, a Virginia-based development firm, worth $24.4 million. Of that money, $15.6 million would come from the county's coffers, while the city of Charlotte would provide the remaining $8.8 million through tax increment grants.

The project, dubbed Seventh & Tryon, will include 250 parking spaces, an outdoor gathering hub and street improvements including an extended bike lane and improvements to North Tryon, College, 8th and 6th streets, which border the planned plaza.

Scarborough's successor: Another vote at tonight's meeting could determine who will replace at-large commissioner Ella Scarborough after she requested an indefinite medical leave from the group in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNKWp_0efiCzfv00
Wilhelmenia Rembert served as vice-chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners between 2004 and 2006(Wilhelmenia Rembert/Facebook)

On Saturday, the commissioners announced their recommendation for Wilhelmenia Rembert, a former board member who held the same position as Scarborough, to take the ailing commissioner's spot. In a press release proposing the preference, the commissioners wrote that they had interviewed four candidates to fill in for Scarborough through Dec. 5, when her term expires. Until then, Scarborough will continue to receive her regular salary of $50,000.

Scarborough has not attended an in-person board meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her replacement is expected to be sworn in on March 22.

Note: A recording of tonight's commissioners' meeting should be available on this page within hours of the assembly.

2. Charlotte council member proposes bulletproof barriers following fatal CATS driver shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIV18_0efiCzfv00
Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, a Republican representing District 6, proposed bulletproof partitions for city buses on Monday(Courtesy of city of Charlotte)

What happened: Bus drivers employed by Charlotte Area Transit System could have an extra layer of protection between themselves and riders after Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, a Republican who represents District 6, unveiled concepts for bulletproof barriers on Monday.

"It seems like it is pretty good, so it doesn't look like someone can spit on you or reach [their] hand on you, and we have had that happen," Tamasa Patterson, who drives for CATS, told WSOC. The bus system, however, said it was not privy to Bokhari's partition proposal until Monday and was unsure whether it would purchase the $4,800 dividers.

Why it matters: The news comes roughly one month after 41-year-old CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot while driving a bus with four passengers on Feb. 11, leading to an "unprecedented" uptick in staff shortages as transportation staff called for improved safety features. Charlotte police arrested city resident Darion Dru Thavychitch, 21, on March 1, on allegations that he had opened fire on the bus in a fit of road rage.

3. Music Month: Settle into a storytelling swing at the Carolina Songwriters Showcase at Petra's Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mC2h3_0efiCzfv00
Mount Holly, North Carolina-based bluegrass musician David Childers is hosting the next Carolina Singer-Songwriter Showcase at Petra's(Courtesy of David Childers)

Who's up: Singling in on a specific show, today's Music Month pick assembles four musicians and lyricists that perform in multiple genres and styles: the Springsteen-signaling Doug Thompson, the country-infused cadence of Shelby Stover, the insightful prose of PJ Brunson and the bluegrass bops of renowned Mounty Holly rocker David Childers. The artists will tell their tales at the latest Carolina Songwriters Showcase at Petra's Bar on Thursday, with more on that below.

What to stream: While Childers is undoubtedly the most popular of the artists playing on Thursday, and his latest album is well worth a listen, but Brunson also earns a mention. Described by listeners as "the female James Taylor," the Rock Hill resident put out her most recent crop of acoustic arrangements in 2014, but "Home to Me" still hits as hard as a classic Irish folk song. In the album's "Hello My Friend," found above, Brunson waxes between melancholy and poetic as she recalls an old acquaintance atop the strings of a violin:

Stop the world
And the endless clicking of the clocks of time
I can’t take it anymore
Have you ever wished
You could go back through the years
There’s so much I should have done
Before they slipped away
Now tell me

Where to see them perform: At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Petra's Bar at 1919 Commonwealth Avenue in Charlotte will play host to Thompson, Stover, Brunson and Childers, the last of whom is hosting the event. Readers can learn more about the gig here, with admission running $5 at the door.

More news out of Charlotte this Tuesday:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mecklenburg Board of County Co# Seventh and Tryon# Commissioner Ella Scarborough# Charlotte Area Transit System# David Childers

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
677 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/21: Charlotte Fair starts this week, UNC in Sweet 16, FC's first win and more

After three consecutive losses, Charlotte FC beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Saturday for the team's first win in MLS history(Charlotte FC/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Mecklenburgians! Today's Roundup lifts that nickname from a region in Germany, and the Charlotte Fair hopes to lift spirits in the Queen City when it pulls into Charlotte Motor Speedway between Friday and April 3.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/18: NC watching COVID subvariant, Mark Meadows investigation and more

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good Friday morning, North Carolinians! It is March 18, and welcoming you to the weekend is an investigation-focused Roundup as scientists in the Tar Heel State keep their eyes on a new subvariant of COVID-19 as Gov. Roy Cooper looks to the next stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/17: Bird flu in NC, Gov. Cooper to talk COVID, Scarborough's replacement and more

A bald eagle in Dare County was one of four North Carolina birds to die from a new strain of bird flu, NC wildlife officials said(Alexas Fotos/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Thursday, March 17, and bird is the word for today's Roundup after North Carolina wildlife officials announced that four flyers in the state have died due to avian influenza. We'll alsod update readers on local and statewide COVID-19 data ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper's 11:30 a.m. coronavirus press briefing.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/16: Safety talks at CMS, school slave auction, Panthers want Watson and more

Besides re-signing free agents like Marquis Haynes and Zane Gonzalez, the Panthers are one of 4 NFL teams who want Texans QB Deshaun Watson(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day to all the daily Queen City Roundup readers! It is Wednesday, March 16, and today's edition focuses on the art of speech, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plans on holding a series of public comment hearings on issues ranging from guns to sexual assaults at schools.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/14: Afghan refugees await homes, NC court rules on domestic violence and more

The Charlotte Hornets had support in New Orleans on Friday, when they pulled out a 142-120 win over the Pelicans(Charlotte Hornets/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotte! It is March 14, and that means it's Pi Day! The Roundup shares a few pastry producers in the Queen City trading in tarts for $3.14. In other news, it has been over four months since refugees fleeing Afghanistan arrived in Charlotte, but local advocates are having difficulty finding places for them to stay.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/11: NC gas prices above record, treasurer wants to sue for Russian assets and more

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! Welcoming you to the weekend, the word of the day for today's edition is increases, as the average price of gas has exceeded North Carolina's 2008 record of $4.08 per gallon by over 10 cents. We'll tell you what that means for rural residents, and how state Treasurer Dale Folwell wants North Carolinians who have assets in Russia to get involved in lawsuits that double down on sanctions against the country.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/10: CMS may ask county for $17M, students protest sex assaults and more

Charlotte's St. Patrick's Day Parade won't be happening this year, but today's roundup shares events to help avoid the no-green blues(Patrick Fore/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Thursday, Feb. 10, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students protested sexual assaults this week as the district considers a $17 million request to county commissioners. CMS is also planning on testing out those clear backpacks they spent almost $500,000 on back in December.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/9: White Privilege Conference, McFadden appeals to commissioners and more

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is watching for price gouging as gas prices crest $4 in Charlotte(Krzysztof Hepner/Unsplash) The rumor has been that we are closing, or they’re forcing us to close. That is not happening under my watch.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/8: How to help Ukraine, Charlotte DJ dies from stray bullet and more

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued for a constitutional theory that would grant state legislatures sole map-making power(Erin Schaff/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Tuesday, Charlotteans! Today's Roundup focuses on decisions, as the U.S. Supreme Court decided to dropNorth Carolina's politicians' lawsuit against a court-ordered congresisonal map. Residents of the Queen City are deciding to support the family of a local DJ, father and husband, who died after being hit by a stray bullet on Saturday morning.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/7: Masks optional on CMS buses, Charlotte FC kicks record and more

Charlotte FC's first home opener was a whimper as the team lost 1-0 to LA Galaxy, but a record-breaking crowd made up for it with roars(Charlotte FC/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Monday, Feb. 7, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' 140,000 students no longer have to wear face masks on transportation vehicles. Speaking of numbers, Charlotte FC nearly filled the stands at Bank of America Stadium with a record-breaking throng of fans during their debut home match on Saturday before losing to the LA Galaxy, 1-0.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/4: CMS driver suspended over cheek swabs, Amazon partners with UNC and more

It is Friday, March 4, and here's what every resident of the Queen City needs to know until Monday(Carissa Rogers/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotteans! Serving as your gateway to the weekend, today's Roundup starts with the story of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driveraccused of offering students $5 to collect saliva samples. Facing a March 11 deadline to improve conditions at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, jail officials said a woman died in her cell on Wednesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/3: Skatepark to be torn down, pandemic learning loss, who's running in Charlotte?

Charlotte's Eastland DIY SkatePark is no more. The city closed the spot on Wednesday ahead of demolition to make room for development(Ryan Allen/Twitter) Happy Thursday, Charlotte! It is March 3, and skateboarders in the Queen City can no longer take advantage of the Eastland DIY SkatePark, which the city closed on Wednesday ahead of demolition to make way for a mixed-use development. We'll tell you about the history of the community park and how a new report links pandemic learning loss to virtual education in North Carolina.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/2: Commissioner in hospice, Charlotte FC home opener, Truist merger and more

Charlotte FC lost their debut game against DC United 3-0 on Feb. 26, but looks to break attendance records at Saturday's home opener(Miguel Ángel Ramírez/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Metrolina residents! It is Wednesday, Feb. 2, and have you been practicing your football chants? The Charlotte Football Club plays the Queen City's first home game as part of Major League Soccer on Saturday and the team is looking for record-breakingattendance numbers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/1: CATS drivers' grievances, Music Month, desserts for Fat Tues. and more

Happy Mardi Gras! (That's French for "Fat Tuesday")(Thomas Park/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Fat Tuesday, Charlotte! It is March 1, and today's Roundup will help readers find two fatty staples to help kick off Mardi Gras in the Queen City: paczki and king cakes. March also marks Music Month, so check the bottom of each Roundup for an editor-recommended artist or band from Charlotte with new music or upcoming shows.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/28: Former council member dies, FEMA leaves Meck. EMS, more protests and more

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 33 points in Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors, 125-93, before Charlotte lost to the Pistons(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Monday, Feb. 28, and the last QCR of February is all about recalls, remembering former Charlotte City Council memberClaire Fallon, who died on Sunday. Also being recalled are the extra workers and vehicles that the Federal Emergency Management system lent to Mecklenburg County’s emergency medical services division.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/25: Ukraine protests, Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte, new restaurants and more

Protestors across the U.S. flashed the Ukrainian flag to voice their support for the country on Thursday, and Charlotte was no exception(Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! Here to welcome you to the weekend, today's edition details responses to the Russian invasion of Ukraine from Charlottecommunity members, who protested in Uptown on Thursday.

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/24: Election filing opens in NC, Mecklenburg's 'mini' COVID grants and more

(Courtesy of City of Charlotte) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good Thursday morning, Charlotteans! It is Feb. 24, and election filing is now open across North Carolina after a December delay. We'll tell you about the new congressional map that allowed filing to reopen, and how politicians around the Queen City have responded.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/23: CMS mask mandate ends March 7, new schools approved, 40-ton arches fall, Charlotte FC to debut

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day, QCR Readers! You're halfway through the workweek, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is nearly through with its mask mandate after school officials voted to make masks optionalstarting March 7. The school system is also getting two newbuildings and apartments to match, but not everyone in Ballantyne approves of the residential developments.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/22: Suspect in CATS shooting, St. Patrick's parade canceled, will CMS drop mask mandate?

(Courtesy of Charlotte Area Transit System) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Top of the morning, Charlotte! St. Patrick's Day is just about four weeks away on March 17, but the Queen City won't have aparade for the third year in a row. We'll clue readers in to other ways to celebrate the Irishholiday in Charlotte.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy