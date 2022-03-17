Queen City Roundup 3/15: Commissioners to vote on $15M development, Scarborough replacement and more

Will Mecklenburg County commissioners earmark $15M for a mixed-use development and community plaza in Uptown? (Courtesy of Charlotte Center City Partners)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Tuesday, March 15, and today's Roundup is all about options, as Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote at tonight's meeting on a $15M request for an Uptown development and whether a former board member should replace at-large commissioner Ella Scarborough.

A Charlotte City Council member chose to listen to Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers and showed off a bulletproof partition prototype for vehicles in response to the fatal shooting of driver Ethan Rivera. Today's Music Month feature is also multiple-choice, giving readers several options for singers to see at the Carolina Songwriters Showcase on Thursday.

1. Commissioners corner: Board to vote on $15M mixed-use development, proposed Scarborough replacement

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners, with commissioner Ella Scarborough wearing red in the middle-front (Courtesy of Mecklenburg County)

Development decision: When the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, they will decide on whether to enter a public-private partnership with Metropolitan Partnership, a Virginia-based development firm, worth $24.4 million. Of that money, $15.6 million would come from the county's coffers, while the city of Charlotte would provide the remaining $8.8 million through tax increment grants.

The project, dubbed Seventh & Tryon, will include 250 parking spaces, an outdoor gathering hub and street improvements including an extended bike lane and improvements to North Tryon, College, 8th and 6th streets, which border the planned plaza.

Scarborough's successor: Another vote at tonight's meeting could determine who will replace at-large commissioner Ella Scarborough after she requested an indefinite medical leave from the group in February.

Wilhelmenia Rembert served as vice-chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners between 2004 and 2006 (Wilhelmenia Rembert/Facebook)

On Saturday, the commissioners announced their recommendation for Wilhelmenia Rembert, a former board member who held the same position as Scarborough, to take the ailing commissioner's spot. In a press release proposing the preference, the commissioners wrote that they had interviewed four candidates to fill in for Scarborough through Dec. 5, when her term expires. Until then, Scarborough will continue to receive her regular salary of $50,000.

Scarborough has not attended an in-person board meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her replacement is expected to be sworn in on March 22.

Note: A recording of tonight's commissioners' meeting should be available on this page within hours of the assembly.

Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, a Republican representing District 6, proposed bulletproof partitions for city buses on Monday (Courtesy of city of Charlotte)

What happened: Bus drivers employed by Charlotte Area Transit System could have an extra layer of protection between themselves and riders after Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari, a Republican who represents District 6, unveiled concepts for bulletproof barriers on Monday.

"It seems like it is pretty good, so it doesn't look like someone can spit on you or reach [their] hand on you, and we have had that happen," Tamasa Patterson, who drives for CATS, told WSOC. The bus system, however, said it was not privy to Bokhari's partition proposal until Monday and was unsure whether it would purchase the $4,800 dividers.

Why it matters: The news comes roughly one month after 41-year-old CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot while driving a bus with four passengers on Feb. 11, leading to an "unprecedented" uptick in staff shortages as transportation staff called for improved safety features. Charlotte police arrested city resident Darion Dru Thavychitch, 21, on March 1, on allegations that he had opened fire on the bus in a fit of road rage.

3. Music Month: Settle into a storytelling swing at the Carolina Songwriters Showcase at Petra's Bar

Mount Holly, North Carolina-based bluegrass musician David Childers is hosting the next Carolina Singer-Songwriter Showcase at Petra's (Courtesy of David Childers)

Who's up: Singling in on a specific show, today's Music Month pick assembles four musicians and lyricists that perform in multiple genres and styles: the Springsteen-signaling Doug Thompson, the country-infused cadence of Shelby Stover, the insightful prose of PJ Brunson and the bluegrass bops of renowned Mounty Holly rocker David Childers. The artists will tell their tales at the latest Carolina Songwriters Showcase at Petra's Bar on Thursday, with more on that below.

<a href="https://pjbrunson.bandcamp.com/album/home-to-me">Home to Me by PJ Brunson</a>

What to stream: While Childers is undoubtedly the most popular of the artists playing on Thursday, and his latest album is well worth a listen, but Brunson also earns a mention. Described by listeners as "the female James Taylor," the Rock Hill resident put out her most recent crop of acoustic arrangements in 2014, but "Home to Me" still hits as hard as a classic Irish folk song. In the album's "Hello My Friend," found above, Brunson waxes between melancholy and poetic as she recalls an old acquaintance atop the strings of a violin:

Stop the world

And the endless clicking of the clocks of time

I can’t take it anymore

Have you ever wished

You could go back through the years

There’s so much I should have done

Before they slipped away

Now tell me

Where to see them perform: At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Petra's Bar at 1919 Commonwealth Avenue in Charlotte will play host to Thompson, Stover, Brunson and Childers, the last of whom is hosting the event. Readers can learn more about the gig here, with admission running $5 at the door.

More news out of Charlotte this Tuesday: