Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/1: CATS drivers' grievances, Music Month, desserts for Fat Tues. and more

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKwwd_0eSOSIjb00
Happy Mardi Gras! (That's French for "Fat Tuesday")(Thomas Park/Unsplash)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Fat Tuesday, Charlotte! It is March 1, and today's Roundup will help readers find two fatty staples to help kick off Mardi Gras in the Queen City: paczki and king cakes. March also marks Music Month, so check the bottom of each Roundup for an editor-recommended artist or band from Charlotte with new music or upcoming shows.

In today's news, Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers took their complaints about violent incidents and recommendations for safety features to Charlotte City Council's meeting on Monday. On the eastern front, Charlotte is looking to distance itself from its sister city in Russia as North Carolina looks to end the sale of Russian vodka.

Here's what every resident of the Queen City needs to know until tomorrow.

1. CATS drivers take grievances to City Council before suspect arrested in fatal driver shooting

What happened: Over the past 24 hours, there have been two events concerning the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera: the arrest of the man police believe to be responsible for the shooting and a CATS driver protest at a Charlotte City Council meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNxny_0eSOSIjb00
Thavychith is accused of firing multiple gunshots into the bus driver Ethan Rivera was driving at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 on West Trade Street(Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department via Twitter)

The arrest: Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Charlotte resident Darion Dru Thavychith has been arrested in an undisclosed, out-of-state location in the early hours of Tuesday. Police first identified Thavychith as the primary suspect in the Feb. 11 shooting in an arrest warrant issued last week after chalking the suspect's actions up to road rage.

The protest: Hours before officers apprehended Thavychith, CATS employees brought signs and calls to action to Charlotte City Council's Monday night meeting, where they addressed the company's CEO, John Lewis. "These people don't get no respect," William Draughn, a Charlotte resident who's been championing for bus drivers, told the group, according to WCNC. "They help my city move. They help our city move."

CATS drivers also renewed calls for extra safety measures on city buses, including bullet-resistant barriers, bus-mounted phones and more CMPD officers at bus stops. Demonstrators also protested at the meeting in favor of justice in Ukraine and against a proposed tax district.

2. Russian recall: Charlotte looking to end relationship with Russian sister city as Gov. Cooper boycotts Russian products

What happened: As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, most recently bombing the city of Kharkiv, Charlotte is looking to put distance between itself and Voronezh, a municipality in southwest Russia that became the Queen City's sister city 1991. Mayor Vi Lyles made the announcement at Monday's council meeting, telling attendees that the city will formally cut ties with Voronezh at the group's March 8 business meeting.

Why it matters: Though Charlotte has not collaborated with Voronezh since 2015, Lyles said the move serves as a signal for the roughly 1,000 city residents of Ukrainian descent. "We stand with you and we will stand with you no matter where we're going in terms of this war," the mayor added.

In another show of solidarity, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Monday that officially condemns Russia's actions and demands state businesses to end contracts with Russian companies. The order states that "Russia's actions severely undermine global peace and stability."

Learn more about sister cities and what other international regions are part of Charlotte's family Below the Fold.

3. King cakes in the Queen City: Where to load up on desserts for Fat Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iEGw_0eSOSIjb00
(Ryan Stanzel/Twitter)

Today is Fat Tuesday, the largest Tuesday of the year and the kickoff of the Christian season of Lent and the Mardi Gras festival, and people traditionally celebrate with two excessive treats: Polish donuts called paczki (pronounced punch-kee) and purple-and-green-hued treats called king cakes. Click here, here or here to explore Fat Tuesday events around Charlotte.

Of note is Manolo's Latin Bakery at 4405 Central Ave. in Charlotte, which is donating proceeds from blue-and-yellow cakes to help shops in Poland bake for Ukrainian refugees, Spectrum News reports.

Paczki:

King cakes:

4. Music Month: ReeCee Raps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wzc2R_0eSOSIjb00
Charlotte artist ReeCee Raps infuses the modern Queen City sound with 90s-era R&B(ReeCee/Facebook)

Charlotte's music scene draws upon a deep well of folky roots, Southern blues and modern hip-hop as a diverse class of artists shine in new releases and on the stage. Popular rappers like DaBaby and post-hardcore noise-makers Hopesfall tend to soak up most of the media attention, but the Queen City has plenty of up-and-comers worth a listen.

To mend that rhythmic rift, the last story in each Roundup through the end of March, will highlight a Charlotte-based band or solo artist with a fresh project or upcoming show.

Who's up: Kicking off the month is ReeCee Raps, a Charlotte R&B artist-slash-MC who has already made a name for herself after less than two years on the scene. She earned the title of best female hip-hop artist of the year in the 12th and 13th Queen City Awards in 2018 and 2019 and has released a seven-song EP and two singles since March of 2020.

What to stream: Speaking to WFAE, the part-time rapper, part-time singer named Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu among her influences, and nowhere is that more apparent than in ReeCee's latest single, "Pro Vibe," where the artist ruminates on a globe-spanning relationship over a chill drum beat. Check it out below.

Where to see them perform: ReeCee curates weekly indie hip-hop shows at Charlotte's Crown Station Coffee House & Pub at 3629 N. Davidson Street every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Readers can buy tickets for $10 here or go see her perform with eight other female artists at the Queens of the City concert at Knight Theater on March at 8 p.m. on March 11. Tickets are $20 right here.

Below the Fold

Sister cities, continued: An initiative started by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, Sister Cities encourage metropolitan areas in the United States to form economic and community relationships with cities outside of the country. Charlotte's other sibling cities include Arequipa, Peru; Baoding, China; Krefeld, Germany; Kumasi, Ghana; Limoges, France and Wroclaw, Poland.

Wanted: Feedback

Want to sound off on any of today's stories or offer suggestions on how to improve the Roundup? Feel free to post a comment below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charlotte Area Transit System# Mayor Vi Lyles# Russia# Ukraine# Fat Tuesday

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
611 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/4: CMS driver suspended over cheek swabs, Amazon partners with UNC and more

It is Friday, March 4, and here's what every resident of the Queen City needs to know until Monday(Carissa Rogers/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotteans! Serving as your gateway to the weekend, today's Roundup starts with the story of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driveraccused of offering students $5 to collect saliva samples. Facing a March 11 deadline to improve conditions at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, jail officials said a woman died in her cell on Wednesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/3: Skatepark to be torn down, pandemic learning loss, who's running in Charlotte?

Charlotte's Eastland DIY SkatePark is no more. The city closed the spot on Wednesday ahead of demolition to make room for development(Ryan Allen/Twitter) Happy Thursday, Charlotte! It is March 3, and skateboarders in the Queen City can no longer take advantage of the Eastland DIY SkatePark, which the city closed on Wednesday ahead of demolition to make way for a mixed-use development. We'll tell you about the history of the community park and how a new report links pandemic learning loss to virtual education in North Carolina.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/2: Commissioner in hospice, Charlotte FC home opener, Truist merger and more

Charlotte FC lost their debut game against DC United 3-0 on Feb. 26, but looks to break attendance records at Saturday's home opener(Miguel Ángel Ramírez/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Metrolina residents! It is Wednesday, Feb. 2, and have you been practicing your football chants? The Charlotte Football Club plays the Queen City's first home game as part of Major League Soccer on Saturday and the team is looking for record-breakingattendance numbers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/28: Former council member dies, FEMA leaves Meck. EMS, more protests and more

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 33 points in Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors, 125-93, before Charlotte lost to the Pistons(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Monday, Feb. 28, and the last QCR of February is all about recalls, remembering former Charlotte City Council memberClaire Fallon, who died on Sunday. Also being recalled are the extra workers and vehicles that the Federal Emergency Management system lent to Mecklenburg County’s emergency medical services division.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/25: Ukraine protests, Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte, new restaurants and more

Protestors across the U.S. flashed the Ukrainian flag to voice their support for the country on Thursday, and Charlotte was no exception(Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! Here to welcome you to the weekend, today's edition details responses to the Russian invasion of Ukraine from Charlottecommunity members, who protested in Uptown on Thursday.

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/24: Election filing opens in NC, Mecklenburg's 'mini' COVID grants and more

(Courtesy of City of Charlotte) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good Thursday morning, Charlotteans! It is Feb. 24, and election filing is now open across North Carolina after a December delay. We'll tell you about the new congressional map that allowed filing to reopen, and how politicians around the Queen City have responded.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/23: CMS mask mandate ends March 7, new schools approved, 40-ton arches fall, Charlotte FC to debut

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day, QCR Readers! You're halfway through the workweek, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is nearly through with its mask mandate after school officials voted to make masks optionalstarting March 7. The school system is also getting two newbuildings and apartments to match, but not everyone in Ballantyne approves of the residential developments.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/22: Suspect in CATS shooting, St. Patrick's parade canceled, will CMS drop mask mandate?

(Courtesy of Charlotte Area Transit System) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Top of the morning, Charlotte! St. Patrick's Day is just about four weeks away on March 17, but the Queen City won't have aparade for the third year in a row. We'll clue readers in to other ways to celebrate the Irishholiday in Charlotte.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/21: More fruits and veggies in Charlotte, CMS drops COVID policies, NC district maps and more!

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotte! It is Feb. 21 and more fruits and vegetables are on the way to Charlotte stores as Mecklenburg County pours support into a produce program. Today's Roundup also has the latest on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which is ending some COVID-19 guidelines for students ahead of a Tuesdayvote on masking.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/18: Gov. Cooper and new bill address masking, Kryst memorial, CMS threats and more

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper(Governor Roy Cooper/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Welcome to the weekend, readers! It is Friday, Feb. 18, and the warm, 63-degree temperatures currently visiting the cloudy Queen City will slowly sink to an overnight low of 33 before a sunnySaturday and Sunday. The six-day weather forecast below has more.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/17: Meck. Co. cuts mask mandate, plane crash on I-85, Hornets lose 8 of 9, Charlotte Pride returns

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Thursday, Feb. 17, and it's mask mandate hunting season. Mecklenburg County commissioners voted on Wednesday to drop the county's mask requirement, and similar policies are on the chopping block at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/16: Meck Co. to vote on mask mandate, NC lawmakers talk Medicaid expansion, 8 die in plane crash

(Maskmedicare Shop/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day, Charlotte! You're halfway through the week and Mecklenburg County may be through with its mask mandate, with a vote expected at Wednesday's commissioner's meeting. Today's Roundup also has the story of possible Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, with lawmakers set to begin discussing increasing care coverage on Friday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/15: Council OKs affordable housing, CATS shooting ruled road rage, NC deer get COVID-19

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR readers! It is Tuesday, Feb. 15, and do you feel the call of the wild? The North Carolina Wildlife Resources collected COVID-19 samples from the state's deer population, and six of the mammals tested positive for the virus on Monday. We'll also share the latest coronavirus data for Charlotte, which is seeing a drop in metrics.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/14: Bus driver fatally shot, city's diversity hire steps down, Meck Co. jail slammed and more

Happy Valentine's Day!(Jon Tyson/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte. It is Monday, Feb. 14, and Cupid's arrow must have landed in western North Carolina because Valentine's Day brings a sunny skyline and a high of 54 degrees. Temperatures will fall to 28 overnight, heralding a high of 56 and a few clouds on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/11: Meck. Co. may nix mask mandate, Fort Bragg troops in Europe, former Panther in Football HOF

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City residents! It is Feb. 11, and Charlotte will be sunny today with a 67-degree high around 3 p.m. and an overnight dip of 44, with the weekend set to follow suit. Catch the six-day weather forecast below for more.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/10: CMS teacher dies, Ball in the All-Star Game, rent relief to reopen, Valentine's Day gift ideas

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Hey there, Charlotte! It is Thursday,Feb. 10, and more relief is on the way for Mecklenburg County renters. The county is planning on reopening applications to its emergency home payment assistance program after a pause, and we'll tell you when residents can apply.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/9: CMS principals removed, teacher arrested for child porn, Scarborough's request approved and more

(isaac macdonald/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, QCR readers! It is Wednesday, Feb. 9, and sun will decorate the Charlotte sky today as temperatures crest to a high of 59 and a low of 35 overnight, with mild temperatures continuing the rest of the week with a possible snow-rain mix on Super Bowl Sunday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/8: Mayor talks controversial hire, moonshine charges, Meck Co. COVID data, Black-owned businesses

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Cornbread and butterbeans then back to North Carolina. — The Carolina Chocolate Drops, "Cornbread and Butterbeans" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! What do cornbread and butterbeans have in common? If you ask the Carolina Chocolate Drops, the folk trio would answer by setting the table for a hearty meal with the stringy tune "Cornbread and Butterbeans" from their 2007 album "Heritage." Give it a listen below.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/7: Abducted child found, commissioner's leave, Spectrum Center's busy week, Hornets' loss streak

Despite good performance in recent games, Hornets frontrunners Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball will not play in the Feb. 20 NBA All-Star Game(Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Roundup readers! It is Monday, Feb. 7, and a lot happened in Charlotte over the weekend, but there wasn't any snow. Temperatures will stay low in the Queen City on Monday, with a sure chance of rain, a high of 41 anda low of 31. Moisture has the potential to make roads dangerous in counties north of Charlotte, per WBTV.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy