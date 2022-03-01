Queen City Roundup 3/1: CATS drivers' grievances, Music Month, desserts for Fat Tues. and more

Happy Mardi Gras! (That's French for "Fat Tuesday") (Thomas Park/Unsplash)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Fat Tuesday, Charlotte! It is March 1, and today's Roundup will help readers find two fatty staples to help kick off Mardi Gras in the Queen City: paczki and king cakes. March also marks Music Month, so check the bottom of each Roundup for an editor-recommended artist or band from Charlotte with new music or upcoming shows.

In today's news, Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers took their complaints about violent incidents and recommendations for safety features to Charlotte City Council's meeting on Monday. On the eastern front, Charlotte is looking to distance itself from its sister city in Russia as North Carolina looks to end the sale of Russian vodka.

Here's what every resident of the Queen City needs to know until tomorrow.

What happened: Over the past 24 hours, there have been two events concerning the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera: the arrest of the man police believe to be responsible for the shooting and a CATS driver protest at a Charlotte City Council meeting.

Thavychith is accused of firing multiple gunshots into the bus driver Ethan Rivera was driving at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 on West Trade Street (Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department via Twitter)

The arrest: Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 21-year-old Charlotte resident Darion Dru Thavychith has been arrested in an undisclosed, out-of-state location in the early hours of Tuesday. Police first identified Thavychith as the primary suspect in the Feb. 11 shooting in an arrest warrant issued last week after chalking the suspect's actions up to road rage.

The protest: Hours before officers apprehended Thavychith, CATS employees brought signs and calls to action to Charlotte City Council's Monday night meeting, where they addressed the company's CEO, John Lewis. "These people don't get no respect," William Draughn, a Charlotte resident who's been championing for bus drivers, told the group, according to WCNC. "They help my city move. They help our city move."

CATS drivers also renewed calls for extra safety measures on city buses, including bullet-resistant barriers, bus-mounted phones and more CMPD officers at bus stops. Demonstrators also protested at the meeting in favor of justice in Ukraine and against a proposed tax district.

What happened: As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, most recently bombing the city of Kharkiv, Charlotte is looking to put distance between itself and Voronezh, a municipality in southwest Russia that became the Queen City's sister city 1991. Mayor Vi Lyles made the announcement at Monday's council meeting, telling attendees that the city will formally cut ties with Voronezh at the group's March 8 business meeting.

Why it matters: Though Charlotte has not collaborated with Voronezh since 2015, Lyles said the move serves as a signal for the roughly 1,000 city residents of Ukrainian descent. "We stand with you and we will stand with you no matter where we're going in terms of this war," the mayor added.

In another show of solidarity, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Monday that officially condemns Russia's actions and demands state businesses to end contracts with Russian companies. The order states that "Russia's actions severely undermine global peace and stability."

Learn more about sister cities and what other international regions are part of Charlotte's family Below the Fold.

3. King cakes in the Queen City: Where to load up on desserts for Fat Tuesday

Today is Fat Tuesday, the largest Tuesday of the year and the kickoff of the Christian season of Lent and the Mardi Gras festival, and people traditionally celebrate with two excessive treats: Polish donuts called paczki (pronounced punch-kee) and purple-and-green-hued treats called king cakes. Click here, here or here to explore Fat Tuesday events around Charlotte.

Of note is Manolo's Latin Bakery at 4405 Central Ave. in Charlotte, which is donating proceeds from blue-and-yellow cakes to help shops in Poland bake for Ukrainian refugees, Spectrum News reports.

Paczki:

Burney's Sweets & More of Uptown Charlotte — 1200 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (also has king cakes)

Zygma European Groceries & Deli — 212 N Polk St, Pineville, NC 28134, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

King cakes:

Cyntucci's Bakery — 242 N Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manolo's Latin Bakery — 4405 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Suárez Bakery — 4245 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (also has paczki)

The Bakery Shoppe — 9606 Sherrill Estates Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4. Music Month: ReeCee Raps

Charlotte artist ReeCee Raps infuses the modern Queen City sound with 90s-era R&B (ReeCee/Facebook)

Charlotte's music scene draws upon a deep well of folky roots, Southern blues and modern hip-hop as a diverse class of artists shine in new releases and on the stage. Popular rappers like DaBaby and post-hardcore noise-makers Hopesfall tend to soak up most of the media attention, but the Queen City has plenty of up-and-comers worth a listen.

To mend that rhythmic rift, the last story in each Roundup through the end of March, will highlight a Charlotte-based band or solo artist with a fresh project or upcoming show.

Who's up: Kicking off the month is ReeCee Raps, a Charlotte R&B artist-slash-MC who has already made a name for herself after less than two years on the scene. She earned the title of best female hip-hop artist of the year in the 12th and 13th Queen City Awards in 2018 and 2019 and has released a seven-song EP and two singles since March of 2020.

What to stream: Speaking to WFAE, the part-time rapper, part-time singer named Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu among her influences, and nowhere is that more apparent than in ReeCee's latest single, "Pro Vibe," where the artist ruminates on a globe-spanning relationship over a chill drum beat. Check it out below.

Where to see them perform: ReeCee curates weekly indie hip-hop shows at Charlotte's Crown Station Coffee House & Pub at 3629 N. Davidson Street every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Readers can buy tickets for $10 here or go see her perform with eight other female artists at the Queens of the City concert at Knight Theater on March at 8 p.m. on March 11. Tickets are $20 right here.

Below the Fold

Sister cities, continued: An initiative started by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, Sister Cities encourage metropolitan areas in the United States to form economic and community relationships with cities outside of the country. Charlotte's other sibling cities include Arequipa, Peru; Baoding, China; Krefeld, Germany; Kumasi, Ghana; Limoges, France and Wroclaw, Poland.

Wanted: Feedback

Want to sound off on any of today's stories or offer suggestions on how to improve the Roundup? Feel free to post a comment below!