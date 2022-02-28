Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/28: Former council member dies, FEMA leaves Meck. EMS, more protests and more

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fQYc_0eRLT2WD00
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 33 points in Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors, 125-93, before Charlotte lost to the Pistons(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunnigham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Monday, Feb. 28, and the last QCR of February is all about recalls, remembering former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon, who died on Sunday. Also being recalled are the extra workers and vehicles that the Federal Emergency Management system lent to Mecklenburg County’s emergency medical services division.

Recalling Thursday protests in support of Ukraine, more Charlotteans gathered to offer words of guidance and prayers to the Eastern European nation on Saturday. And the Hornets recalled previous losses this season to the Raptors, defeating Toronto on Friday before losing to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Here's what every resident of the Queen City needs to know until tomorrow.

1. Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon dies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEzHn_0eRLT2WD00
Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon served on Mecklenburg County's coalition on mixed-income housing, per Ballotpedia(Mayor Vi Lyles/Twitter)

What happened: The family of Claire Fallon, a former member of Charlotte City Council, announced on Sunday that the Queen City politician had died. In a post shared to Fallon's Facebook page, former Charlotte mayor hopeful Lucille Pucket paid respect to Fallon, who spent six years on the council starting in 2011 before losing a reelection effort in 2017. Pucket called her a "warrior for the people."

Fallon's family did not identify a cause of death but future Roundups will inform readers if one is announced.

What else Charlotteans said: Responding to the news of Fallon's death, Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted that she had been "fortunate to work with [Fallon] for many years and have always admired her commitment to public service." NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch President Corine Mack called Fallon a "smart cookie" who "remembered those who betrayed her, turned their backs on her or worked to get her out of office" in her own Facebook post.

2. FEMA leaves Mecklenburg EMS: MEDIC remains short-staffed

What happened: The 16 employees and eight ambulances that the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent to Mecklenburg County's emergency medical services agency are getting ready to pack up and leave on Wednesday.

FEMA sent the aid to Medic in early January, when county health officials reported a percent-positivity rate of 32. That figure had decreased to 26.2 by Feb. 1 and stood at a recent low of 8.6% on Feb. 23, the latest day with data available.

Why it matters: Though demand for COVID-19 services and emergency help have decreased with the drop in cases, WFAE reports that Medic has 73 unfilled positions, an increase over the 38 vacancies seen in November. To supplement its shrinking stack of ambulance drivers, the agency has hired roughly 30 EMTs and footed the bill for 184 trips to county hospitals via rideshare app Lyft.

Per NC Health News, emergency response departments in Forsyth and New Hanover counties also received temporary vehicles and healthcare workers from FEMA.

3. Charlotte protestors, Catholic church leaders urge for end to fighting in Ukraine

Ukraine's two-toned flag again fluttered in Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday as residents of the Queen City demonstrated solidarity with Ukraine for the second time this week. Speaking to congregants at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Charlotte's University City area, Ohio-based Bishop Bodhan Danylo's voice joined those 12 miles away in the park to express support following Russia's Thursday entry into Ukraine.

“The people of Ukraine are people of peace. They enjoy and love life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Danylo said before calling on Charlottans to pray for Ukraine, according to WSOC.

The calls of "Stop Putin" and "We need your help, Biden" heard at the first Romare Bearden protest on Thursday were replaced by calls to "Stop the War" and "People of Russia Wake Up." Charlotte-born Ukrainian citizen Matt Thacker talked to Spectrum News about his experience escaping the country's capital of Kyiv and WCNC reported on a local bakery sending support to Ukraine.

4. Win some, lose some: Hornets return from All-Star break to raid Raptors, perish to Pistons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14u5xy_0eRLT2WD00
LaMelo Ball scored 17 and found seven rebounds and seven assists before the Pistons pounded the Hornets 127-126 on Sunday(Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Hornets emerged from their eight-day break for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game with a leg up over the Toronto Raptors, winning 123-95 at the Spectrum Center. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier took turns setting the table with 23 points and Mason Plumlee had a LaMelo Ball-assisted alley-oop Mason Plumlee in the third.

But a visit from Detroit cluttered the Hornets' well-set table as they lost a second home game against the Pistons, 127-126, on Sunday. Rozier again put in major work for Charlotte, scoring 33 points, and Miles Bridges, who said Detroit "deserved to win that game," following closely with 29, but the duo's total wasn't enough to prevent a buzzer-beater from the Pistons' Kelly Olnyk.

What's next: Facing a game in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. on Hornets now ask themselves: Do the Bucks stop here? Charlotte demolished the deer twice this season — on Jan. 8 and 10 — after an initial loss to the team out of Wisconsin on Dec. 1. If the Hornets win, they will be 31-32 and edge closer to the .500 mark, which the team limboed below earlier in February.

Wanted: Feedback

Want to sound off on any of today's stories or offer suggestions on how to improve the Roundup? Feel free to post a comment below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charlotte City Council member # Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles# Ukraine# Mecklenburg EMS# Charlotte Hornets

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
611 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/4: CMS driver suspended over cheek swabs, Amazon partners with UNC and more

It is Friday, March 4, and here's what every resident of the Queen City needs to know until Monday(Carissa Rogers/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotteans! Serving as your gateway to the weekend, today's Roundup starts with the story of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driveraccused of offering students $5 to collect saliva samples. Facing a March 11 deadline to improve conditions at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, jail officials said a woman died in her cell on Wednesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/3: Skatepark to be torn down, pandemic learning loss, who's running in Charlotte?

Charlotte's Eastland DIY SkatePark is no more. The city closed the spot on Wednesday ahead of demolition to make room for development(Ryan Allen/Twitter) Happy Thursday, Charlotte! It is March 3, and skateboarders in the Queen City can no longer take advantage of the Eastland DIY SkatePark, which the city closed on Wednesday ahead of demolition to make way for a mixed-use development. We'll tell you about the history of the community park and how a new report links pandemic learning loss to virtual education in North Carolina.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/2: Commissioner in hospice, Charlotte FC home opener, Truist merger and more

Charlotte FC lost their debut game against DC United 3-0 on Feb. 26, but looks to break attendance records at Saturday's home opener(Miguel Ángel Ramírez/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Metrolina residents! It is Wednesday, Feb. 2, and have you been practicing your football chants? The Charlotte Football Club plays the Queen City's first home game as part of Major League Soccer on Saturday and the team is looking for record-breakingattendance numbers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 3/1: CATS drivers' grievances, Music Month, desserts for Fat Tues. and more

Happy Mardi Gras! (That's French for "Fat Tuesday")(Thomas Park/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Fat Tuesday, Charlotte! It is March 1, and today's Roundup will help readers find two fatty staples to help kick off Mardi Gras in the Queen City: paczki and king cakes. March also marks Music Month, so check the bottom of each Roundup for an editor-recommended artist or band from Charlotte with new music or upcoming shows.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/25: Ukraine protests, Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte, new restaurants and more

Protestors across the U.S. flashed the Ukrainian flag to voice their support for the country on Thursday, and Charlotte was no exception(Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! Here to welcome you to the weekend, today's edition details responses to the Russian invasion of Ukraine from Charlottecommunity members, who protested in Uptown on Thursday.

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/24: Election filing opens in NC, Mecklenburg's 'mini' COVID grants and more

(Courtesy of City of Charlotte) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good Thursday morning, Charlotteans! It is Feb. 24, and election filing is now open across North Carolina after a December delay. We'll tell you about the new congressional map that allowed filing to reopen, and how politicians around the Queen City have responded.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/23: CMS mask mandate ends March 7, new schools approved, 40-ton arches fall, Charlotte FC to debut

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day, QCR Readers! You're halfway through the workweek, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is nearly through with its mask mandate after school officials voted to make masks optionalstarting March 7. The school system is also getting two newbuildings and apartments to match, but not everyone in Ballantyne approves of the residential developments.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/22: Suspect in CATS shooting, St. Patrick's parade canceled, will CMS drop mask mandate?

(Courtesy of Charlotte Area Transit System) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Top of the morning, Charlotte! St. Patrick's Day is just about four weeks away on March 17, but the Queen City won't have aparade for the third year in a row. We'll clue readers in to other ways to celebrate the Irishholiday in Charlotte.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/21: More fruits and veggies in Charlotte, CMS drops COVID policies, NC district maps and more!

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotte! It is Feb. 21 and more fruits and vegetables are on the way to Charlotte stores as Mecklenburg County pours support into a produce program. Today's Roundup also has the latest on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which is ending some COVID-19 guidelines for students ahead of a Tuesdayvote on masking.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/18: Gov. Cooper and new bill address masking, Kryst memorial, CMS threats and more

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper(Governor Roy Cooper/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Welcome to the weekend, readers! It is Friday, Feb. 18, and the warm, 63-degree temperatures currently visiting the cloudy Queen City will slowly sink to an overnight low of 33 before a sunnySaturday and Sunday. The six-day weather forecast below has more.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/17: Meck. Co. cuts mask mandate, plane crash on I-85, Hornets lose 8 of 9, Charlotte Pride returns

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Thursday, Feb. 17, and it's mask mandate hunting season. Mecklenburg County commissioners voted on Wednesday to drop the county's mask requirement, and similar policies are on the chopping block at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/16: Meck Co. to vote on mask mandate, NC lawmakers talk Medicaid expansion, 8 die in plane crash

(Maskmedicare Shop/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy hump day, Charlotte! You're halfway through the week and Mecklenburg County may be through with its mask mandate, with a vote expected at Wednesday's commissioner's meeting. Today's Roundup also has the story of possible Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, with lawmakers set to begin discussing increasing care coverage on Friday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/15: Council OKs affordable housing, CATS shooting ruled road rage, NC deer get COVID-19

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR readers! It is Tuesday, Feb. 15, and do you feel the call of the wild? The North Carolina Wildlife Resources collected COVID-19 samples from the state's deer population, and six of the mammals tested positive for the virus on Monday. We'll also share the latest coronavirus data for Charlotte, which is seeing a drop in metrics.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/14: Bus driver fatally shot, city's diversity hire steps down, Meck Co. jail slammed and more

Happy Valentine's Day!(Jon Tyson/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte. It is Monday, Feb. 14, and Cupid's arrow must have landed in western North Carolina because Valentine's Day brings a sunny skyline and a high of 54 degrees. Temperatures will fall to 28 overnight, heralding a high of 56 and a few clouds on Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/11: Meck. Co. may nix mask mandate, Fort Bragg troops in Europe, former Panther in Football HOF

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City residents! It is Feb. 11, and Charlotte will be sunny today with a 67-degree high around 3 p.m. and an overnight dip of 44, with the weekend set to follow suit. Catch the six-day weather forecast below for more.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/10: CMS teacher dies, Ball in the All-Star Game, rent relief to reopen, Valentine's Day gift ideas

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Hey there, Charlotte! It is Thursday,Feb. 10, and more relief is on the way for Mecklenburg County renters. The county is planning on reopening applications to its emergency home payment assistance program after a pause, and we'll tell you when residents can apply.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/9: CMS principals removed, teacher arrested for child porn, Scarborough's request approved and more

(isaac macdonald/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, QCR readers! It is Wednesday, Feb. 9, and sun will decorate the Charlotte sky today as temperatures crest to a high of 59 and a low of 35 overnight, with mild temperatures continuing the rest of the week with a possible snow-rain mix on Super Bowl Sunday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/8: Mayor talks controversial hire, moonshine charges, Meck Co. COVID data, Black-owned businesses

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Cornbread and butterbeans then back to North Carolina. — The Carolina Chocolate Drops, "Cornbread and Butterbeans" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! What do cornbread and butterbeans have in common? If you ask the Carolina Chocolate Drops, the folk trio would answer by setting the table for a hearty meal with the stringy tune "Cornbread and Butterbeans" from their 2007 album "Heritage." Give it a listen below.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 2/7: Abducted child found, commissioner's leave, Spectrum Center's busy week, Hornets' loss streak

Despite good performance in recent games, Hornets frontrunners Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball will not play in the Feb. 20 NBA All-Star Game(Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings, Roundup readers! It is Monday, Feb. 7, and a lot happened in Charlotte over the weekend, but there wasn't any snow. Temperatures will stay low in the Queen City on Monday, with a sure chance of rain, a high of 41 anda low of 31. Moisture has the potential to make roads dangerous in counties north of Charlotte, per WBTV.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy