Queen City Roundup 2/28: Former council member dies, FEMA leaves Meck. EMS, more protests and more

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 33 points in Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors, 125-93, before Charlotte lost to the Pistons (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunnigham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Monday, Feb. 28, and the last QCR of February is all about recalls, remembering former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon, who died on Sunday. Also being recalled are the extra workers and vehicles that the Federal Emergency Management system lent to Mecklenburg County’s emergency medical services division.

Recalling Thursday protests in support of Ukraine, more Charlotteans gathered to offer words of guidance and prayers to the Eastern European nation on Saturday. And the Hornets recalled previous losses this season to the Raptors, defeating Toronto on Friday before losing to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon served on Mecklenburg County's coalition on mixed-income housing, per Ballotpedia (Mayor Vi Lyles/Twitter)

What happened: The family of Claire Fallon, a former member of Charlotte City Council, announced on Sunday that the Queen City politician had died. In a post shared to Fallon's Facebook page, former Charlotte mayor hopeful Lucille Pucket paid respect to Fallon, who spent six years on the council starting in 2011 before losing a reelection effort in 2017. Pucket called her a "warrior for the people."

Fallon's family did not identify a cause of death but future Roundups will inform readers if one is announced.

What else Charlotteans said: Responding to the news of Fallon's death, Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted that she had been "fortunate to work with [Fallon] for many years and have always admired her commitment to public service." NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch President Corine Mack called Fallon a "smart cookie" who "remembered those who betrayed her, turned their backs on her or worked to get her out of office" in her own Facebook post.

What happened: The 16 employees and eight ambulances that the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent to Mecklenburg County's emergency medical services agency are getting ready to pack up and leave on Wednesday.

FEMA sent the aid to Medic in early January, when county health officials reported a percent-positivity rate of 32. That figure had decreased to 26.2 by Feb. 1 and stood at a recent low of 8.6% on Feb. 23, the latest day with data available.

Why it matters: Though demand for COVID-19 services and emergency help have decreased with the drop in cases, WFAE reports that Medic has 73 unfilled positions, an increase over the 38 vacancies seen in November. To supplement its shrinking stack of ambulance drivers, the agency has hired roughly 30 EMTs and footed the bill for 184 trips to county hospitals via rideshare app Lyft.

Per NC Health News, emergency response departments in Forsyth and New Hanover counties also received temporary vehicles and healthcare workers from FEMA.

Ukraine's two-toned flag again fluttered in Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday as residents of the Queen City demonstrated solidarity with Ukraine for the second time this week. Speaking to congregants at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Charlotte's University City area, Ohio-based Bishop Bodhan Danylo's voice joined those 12 miles away in the park to express support following Russia's Thursday entry into Ukraine.

“The people of Ukraine are people of peace. They enjoy and love life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Danylo said before calling on Charlottans to pray for Ukraine, according to WSOC.

The calls of "Stop Putin" and "We need your help, Biden" heard at the first Romare Bearden protest on Thursday were replaced by calls to "Stop the War" and "People of Russia Wake Up." Charlotte-born Ukrainian citizen Matt Thacker talked to Spectrum News about his experience escaping the country's capital of Kyiv and WCNC reported on a local bakery sending support to Ukraine.

4. Win some, lose some: Hornets return from All-Star break to raid Raptors, perish to Pistons

LaMelo Ball scored 17 and found seven rebounds and seven assists before the Pistons pounded the Hornets 127-126 on Sunday (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Hornets emerged from their eight-day break for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game with a leg up over the Toronto Raptors, winning 123-95 at the Spectrum Center. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier took turns setting the table with 23 points and Mason Plumlee had a LaMelo Ball-assisted alley-oop Mason Plumlee in the third.

But a visit from Detroit cluttered the Hornets' well-set table as they lost a second home game against the Pistons, 127-126, on Sunday. Rozier again put in major work for Charlotte, scoring 33 points, and Miles Bridges, who said Detroit "deserved to win that game," following closely with 29, but the duo's total wasn't enough to prevent a buzzer-beater from the Pistons' Kelly Olnyk.

What's next: Facing a game in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. on Hornets now ask themselves: Do the Bucks stop here? Charlotte demolished the deer twice this season — on Jan. 8 and 10 — after an initial loss to the team out of Wisconsin on Dec. 1. If the Hornets win, they will be 31-32 and edge closer to the .500 mark, which the team limboed below earlier in February.

