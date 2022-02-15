Queen City Roundup 2/15: Council OKs affordable housing, CATS shooting ruled road rage, NC deer get COVID-19

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR readers! It is Tuesday, Feb. 15, and do you feel the call of the wild? The North Carolina Wildlife Resources collected COVID-19 samples from the state's deer population, and six of the mammals tested positive for the virus on Monday. We'll also share the latest coronavirus data for Charlotte, which is seeing a drop in metrics.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said the Friday shooting of bus driver Ethan Rivera occurred in a fit of road rage as police conduct a murder investigation. At their meeting on Monday, Charlotte City Council OK'd the disbursement of new pandemic funding and affordable housing. Lastly, it's still Black History Month, so we'll clue you in on this week's events in the Queen City.

The 12 members of Charlotte City Council (Courtesy of City of Charlotte)

Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting came with a pair of approvals intended to make life easier for low-income residents and independent businesses.

Affordable housing: The following four properties, all vacant lots owned by the city, will be converted into affordable housing to meet what Charlotte leaders say is a need for 32,000 additional low-cost units:

11217 Providence Road West

1654 Newland Road

7605 University City Boulevard

7204/7202 South Boulevard

A quick Google search shows the Providence Road West address is the site of the South Division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The University City Boulevard site is located in Charlotte's busiest zip code for affordable development, 28213. That area is higher in gun violence and lower in amenities than other regions of the city that lack such housing, according to Axios.

COVID-19 funding: Per WSOC, the council also signed off on $19 million in COVID-19 funding, providing $5 million for small businesses and $4 million to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. Another $1.5 million will go to a food production facility that will double as a market on Hoskins Road.

Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera moved to Charlotte by way of New York in 2020 (Mary King/Facebook)

During a press conference on the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera, Charlotte police attributed the incident to road rage. Police are still conducting a homicide investigation to determine who shot Rivera from an SUV on West Trade Street on Friday, working with CATS to obtain footage from traffic lights.

Remembering Rivera, the bus driver's aunt, Rebecca Rivera, said his family was "devastated and very angry," per The Charlotte Observer. CATS passenger Kevin Doherty told WBTV that Rivera "was always smiling and always being as helpful as he could." Community members have placed a memorial to the late driver near the location of the shooting.

Rivera's death marks Charlotte's third murder since 2022 began, bringing the city to eight total.

What happened: After processing 75 swabs obtained from North Carolina deer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday that six of the state's bucks and fawns had tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Deer can't spread the coronavirus to humans, but a USDA report published in August 2021 states that scientists can learn more about the virus' origin and which species are capable of cross-transmission by studying its spread within animal populations.

“The virus will try out all kinds of compartments, whether it be deer or unvaccinated people or immunocompromised people,” said UNC Charlotte professor Dan Janies, who teaches bioinformatics and genomics. “And once it is somewhat successful in one of those compartments, or one of those new hosts, it can change a lot … and come out very different.”

Local metrics for humans: The news of six deer with coronavirus comes as COVID-19 metrics decrease for Homo sapiens in Mecklenburg County and throughout the state. The county's positivity rate tanked from 20.8% to 15.9% between Feb. 6 and 12. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,383 new cases on Monday, a 47% decrease from the 6,445 observed Saturday.

Since the trend has continued, it is likely that Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will ask commissioners to rescind the county's mask mandate at their meeting on Wednesday after hinting at a proposal last week.

4. Black History Month in Charlotte: 5 more events to explore Black stories in the Queen City

Charlotte's role in the canon of the American South is vast, and more programs from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and other local institutions are set to explore that history this week. Also taking a look at the local history of Black and brown people are local publications: Axios details Mecklenburg County's role in proliferating racism through the lens of a new report.

Wednesday, Feb. 16:

Fates Intertwined: Carver College and Its Connection to UNC Charlotte — Virtual panel hosted by UNC Charlotte, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Five panelists will offer an account of the history of a former UNC Charlotte satellite school that served as one of the area's first higher learning institutions for Black residents.

Thursday, Feb. 17:

Black History Month Talking Circle — In-person discussion at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Plaza Midwood, 6 to 7 p.m.

Designed for teens, this event will frame discussions around race and racism for an audience encapsulating ages 9-18. Registration is free at the link above, with six slots remaining as of Tuesday morning.

Social Justice Book Club — In-person discussion at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Allegra Westbrooks Regional, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Readers will meet at the former Beatties Ford Road library on Thursday to discuss Paul Gardullo and Kinshasha Holman Conwill's book "Make Good the Promises: Reclaiming Reconstruction and its Legacies," which serves as the backdrop for a Smithsonian exhibit of the same name.

Friday, Feb. 18:

Tour the Homage Exhibit — UNC Charlotte's Popp Martin Student Union, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Throughout the day on Friday, readers can tour the traveling Homage Exhibit, a collection of 500 items from curators Nia and Morris McAdoo, at UNC Charlotte's student union building. Pamphlets, advertisements, posters and newspaper clippings explore the harsh realities of a segregated America and the long road to liberation.

Saturday, Feb. 19:

Examining Black Wealth with Dr. Shante Williams — Virtual panel hosted by Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, 11 a.m. to noon

Author and investment executive Dr. Shante Williams will discuss her experience as a venture capitalist to point out wealth gaps in the Black community.