Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 1/4: Changes to Meck Co. jail and Uptown, power outages, Wizards wrangle Hornets

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRRLW_0dcSblQo00
The MCSO's Detention Center rises out of the ground in Uptown like a massive parking deck crossed between a 90s-built shopping mall.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Oh, won't you stay
Just a little bit longer?
Please let me dance
And say you will (Say you will)

— Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, "Stay"

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) A perfect time capsule of 1960s doo-wop, Charlotte R&B vocalist Maurice Williams released the song "Stay" in 1955 with his band, The Zodiacs. The lyrics hit especially hard today because Charlotte won't stay the same: The Roundup covers several events that may alter the fabric of the Queen City in the coming weeks and months. The first concern the Mecklenburg County jail, which will be seeing fewer inmates after a COVID-19 outbreak infected 81 employees and a quarter of its inmates.

Other switch ups could be coming to Charlotte's Uptown district after the city, the county and a neighborhood nonprofit proposed a Center City 2040 Vision Plan. Powerful gusts of wind changed North Carolinians' plans yesterday, knocking out power for over 200,000 residents in the state and more than 1,000 in Mecklenburg County.

And the Hornets failed to change the score in the final seconds of last night's away game against the Washington Wizards. We'll tell you what led up to Charlotte losing, 124-121.

It is Tuesday, Jan. 4, and here are the changes that residents of the Queen City need to know for today.

1. Meck Co. sheriff promises depopulation at county jail following state inspectors' report, COVID-19 outbreak

What happened: Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden said he plans to move inmates out of its jail in Charlotte due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. McFadden's comments came Monday, nearly two weeks after inspectors from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services paid the building a visit.

Their report recommends that at least 400 of the jail's inmates, roughly a third of its 1,400-plus population, be moved off-site as soon as possible due to unsafe conditions.

"... the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is working to reduce the resident population inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center - Central (MCDCC)," reads the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office's response to the report. "We are currently working with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on transferring residents that have been sentenced to DPS facilities."

Why it matters: The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' report also states that 81 staff members and more than 350 inmates housed in the detention center were infected with COVID-19 on the date of the inspection. Inspectors have also said that staffing shortages may prevent jails from evacuating inmates during an emergency.

2. Charlotte Center City Planners plot more redevelopment, open space, equity in Uptown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9GDp_0dcSblQo00
Charlotte Center City Planners' previous vision plan laid out goals for 2020 after City Council approved it in 2011.(Courtesy of Charlotte Center City Partners)

What's happening: Similar to the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, stakeholders in the city's Uptown district are looking to create a charter that will lay out the future of the neighborhood. The All in 2040 Center City Vision Plan is a collaborative effort between Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and Charlotte Center City Partners, an Uptown-based community development nonprofit.

The nonbinding plan seeks to bring more public parks and other outdoor spaces to the Queen City's downtown area It also lays out goals for new development to accompany planned projects like Atrium Health's innovation district and whatever development takes place on the recently rezoned Charlotte Pipe & Foundry land, which may hold the Panthers' next stadium.

Why it matters: The plan is still in its drafting stages, but an early copy of the 160-page document can be read here. It also envisions a "Center City Equity Fund" that will be used to support residents with the development of new job opportunities, affordable housing and subsidized commercial rents, among others.

Charlotte City Council OK'd the plan in December and the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on it before the end of January.

3. Over 40,000 Carolinians still without power following Monday storms

Strong gusts of wind reached speeds of up to 55 mph on Monday, causing 211,000 residents to lose power during the peak of the outages. Per WBTV, Mecklenburg County witnessed 1,000 outages and, while Duke Energy has repaired many of the damaged connections, more than 40,000 residents of North and South Carolina won't have electricity until 6 or 7 p.m. today.

“The combination of damage to the system, [the] sheer number of outage locations from the wind, and challenging work conditions are the reason this restoration will extend beyond today,” Duke Energy said Monday. The storm resulted in the first Winter Storm Warning

4. Wizards wrangle Hornets in Washington 124-121

The Washington Wizards defeated the Hornets in D.C. by a hair last night as the teams traded leads over the course of two-and-a-half blistering hours of ball. The Wizards were up by 13 at the top of the second quarter, but Charlotte managed to rebound in the second, scoring 21 more than the team from the nation's capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Me6D_0dcSblQo00
The Washington Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (and a fan pictured behind) reaches to follow through on a shot during Monday's game(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Going into the final two minutes of play, the Hornets looked pretty good. A layup from Terry Rozier put the score at 113-111, Charlotte, but the Wizards' Kyle Kuzma stampeded across the court for a three-pointer that gave Washington enough momentum to assembly line enough free throws to take the win. Rozier, Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward all put in work for the Hornets, earning 25, 23 and 27 points apiece.

The Hornets are now 19-19 overall this season heading into tomorrow's home game against the Detroit Pistons. Charlotte's schedule is emptier this week than last: the team is slated to face the Milwaukee Bucks in a two-game home series on Saturday and Monday before hitting the road to play the 76ers in Philadelphia on Jan. 12.

Below the Fold

Monday storms, continued: The storms that caused Monday's power outages also led to the first major snowfall in the mountains dotting the western border of North Carolina. WCNC reports skies delivered up to eight inches of snow in the areas around Beech, Sugar and Grandfather mountains, while warmer, mid-50s temperatures in Charlotte kept the Queen City to a nice rainfall. Today is set to be sunny, with highs in the upper 40s for most of the day before decreasing to the low 30s overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FufCC_0dcSblQo00
(Weather.coim)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gary McFadden# Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Of# COVID 19# Charlotte Hornets# Terry Rozier

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
440 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 1/7: More COVID-19 records, district map decision Tuesday, changes to student quarantines

(Tai's Captures/Unsplash) This kind of extreme partisan gerrymandering is an assault on the most basic principles of representative democracy. — Attorney Elisabeth Theodor, speaking on behalf of plaintiffs in the trial against North Carolina's district maps.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 1/6: Shock hospitalizes student, CMS talks remote learning, StarMed halts test site, Jan. 6 charges

Mooresville Graded schools say a Mooresville Intermediate School student went to the hospital after touching a downed power line Wednesday(Nikola Johnny Mirkovic/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR Readers, and beware the Lake Norman Monster! Whether you believe in urban legends or not, Kiss 95.1 put out a fun list of tales that have allegedly taken place in the Metrolina area. If readers' New Year's resolutions are to get out more, searching for secret tunnels in Uptown could be their ticket.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 1/5: Voting maps in high court, COVID spread continues, CMS students in person

North Carolina's new congressional map has 14 districts, one more than the last map. Voting groups say 10 of the districts favor Republicans(Courtesy of FiveThirtyEight) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! Did you know that the term "Charlottean" is directly derived from the noun "charlatan," meaning a "quack" or " one making usually showy pretenses to knowledge or ability"? Perhaps the name is deserved, as Charlotte recently ranked 54th on WalletHub's list of 2021's Most Sinful Cities, scoring high on the credit score website's "lust" and "vanity" indexes.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 1/3: 19,000 NYE COVID cases, colleges go remote, Saints slay Panthers

Charlotte is set to get some rain through the early afternoon as the first major snowfall of the season hits Greensboro.(Wes Hicks/Unsplash) Good morning, Charlotteans, and welcome to the first Queen City Roundup of 2022! Today is also the first day back to school for students at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which will be operating in-person following winter break despite the record-setting number of COVID-19 cases reported on New Year's Eve.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/30: ERs battle COVID-19, Mayo Bowl to bring money, masks at NYE CLT

University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler rushes in warmups before today's Duke's Mayo Bowl.(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good Mayo Bowl morning, everyone! Today's Duke's bowl game between the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks is anticipated to bring a sizable amount of money to Charlotte. We'll tell you how much, and which roads will be closed because of it.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/31: Beamer's mayo bath, 18,000 new COVID-19 cases, schools weigh options

USC head coach Shane Beamer hoists a rooster ahead of his mayo bath after his team beat UNC 38-21 in Thursday's Duke's Mayo Bowl.(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, QCR readers! Yesterday, University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer took a bath in Duke's mayonnaise after his team beat the University of North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, 38-21. The latest coronavirus data from North Carolina's health department met and exceeded previous case and hospitalization records.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/29: COVID-19 closes businesses, CMPD funeral, Hornets humble Houston

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Hump day, Charlotte! We're almost halfway to closing the week off, and some Charlotte businesses are closing unexpectedly amid the omicron-led surge of COVID-19. We'll tell you which are shuttering and when, as well as the latest coronavirus statistics from North Carolina, which saw its highest percent positive rate of infections yet on Tuesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/28: Minor shoots CMPD officer, colleges requiring COVID boosters, Mayo Bowl preview

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer will have to take a bath in Duke's mayonnaise if he loses to UNC in Thursday's Mayo Bowl.(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans, and hopefully you're ready to meet your mayo. That's right, the Duke's Mayo Bowl is happening Thursday, pitting the North Carolina Tar Heels against the South Carolina Gamecocks for the football teams' first appearances at the game in several years. Today's Roundup also shares the story of a 14-year-old who will face an attempted murder charge after shooting a Charlotte police officer.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/27: NC police chief reveals fake vaccine clinic, Buccaneers blast Panthers, safe NYE in the CLT

A papper-bagged Panthers fan begs for a new "greatest of all time" player before the team's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday(Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! Today is Monday, Dec. 27 and hopefully everyone had a fun and safe holiday weekend. There are still Kwanzaa-focused events to check out in the Queen City until the celebration wraps up on Jan. 1. Before that, we have New Year's Eve, and this week's Roundups will offer afew ideas to celebrate the holiday safely after North Carolina saw nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 last week. A North Carolina police chief is in hot water for advising Oakboro officers to visit a fraudulent coronavirus vaccine card operation.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/23: Crash kills CMPD officer, Christmas COVID-19 testing, Kwanzaa in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Mia Goodwin died when she was hit by a car on Interstate 85 on Wednesday morning.(Steven Weiss/Twitter) Hey there, Charlotteans. It is Thursday, Dec. 23, and tomorrow is Christmas Eve, so there won't be a Roundup. But today's collection of headlines is a bit longer to help carry you through the weekend, which includes the first day of Kwanzaa. We'll tell you how to celebrate the African-American cultural event and where to learn more about its history with local events over the next week.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/22: New Panthers stadium? City official takes Greensboro gig, restaurants open Christmas

Bank of America Stadium is amid $50M in renovations for the Charlotte FC, but team owner David Tepper may be looking to build a new one.(HangingCurve/WIkipedia) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Hump Day, QCR readers! Today's Roundup is out with the old and in with the new, as the Panthers may be getting a new stadium in Uptown after City Council voted to rezone land near Bank of America Stadium beside another plot that team owner David Tepper recently bought.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/21: CMS staff switch ups, NC leaders talk vaccine, Cheri picking, Jazz juggle Hornets

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! Do you hear that cacophony of banjos and other string instruments playing outside your window? No? Open it a crack, and you might hear some quick twangy riffs as Earl Scruggs and Friends hammer out "Foggy Mountain Breakdown."

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/20: Preventing COVID during holidays, Bills kick Panthers, Hornets lose too

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills dives over Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore during Sunday's game.(Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Top of the morning, Charlotteans! It is Monday, Dec. 20, and that means there are only five days until Christmas. If you're still looking for a gift, our Charlotte Gift Guide has covered Queen City sports memorabilia, local gifts for beer lovers, inventions from Charlotte and nearby thrift stores to find decent deals on presents. Today's guide highlights spots for last-minute gifts.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/17: CMS sex assault report, man charged in kidnapping, 2040 plan ordinances

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston has headed the district since August of 2019.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotteans! We've made it to the end of the week, and what a week it's been. We've covered the latest Panthers win and a message from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston, discussed the first cases of the omicron variant found in North and South Carolina and informed you about the name of Charlotte's first medical school.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/16: Mark Meadows held in Jan. 6 trial, omicron in Carolinas, COVID-19 pills

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows attends a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in October of 2020.(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings and salutations, Queen City Roundup readers! Hopefully, we haven't done anything for you to hold us in contempt. The same can't be said of former North Carolina 11th District Rep. Mark Meadows, who was found to be in contempt of Congress during the trial dealing with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he served as Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/15: New med school named, park gets new facelift, first responders criticize mandate

Renderings of the college building depict a bustling, glass-covered hub of activity in a 1960s Art Deco style.(Courtesy of Atrium Health Foundation) Morning, Charlotteans! Today is a new day, so we have a new roundup, which tells you about the new name for the new medical collegeAtrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is set to start building next year and how much it cost donors. A park originally built to accommodate Charlotte's Black community has some new features and first responders in the Queen City uttered new words of criticism against a looming COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate. And we've got something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue in Part Six of our Charlotte Gift Guide, which selects local thrifts for bargain bin gifts.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/14: CMS HS on remote after gun fired, new tax district, Ball absent again

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR Readers! You may be reading today's updates on the bus, at work or while waiting in line, but any student of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' West Charlotte High School will have to read it from home after the building pivoted to virtual learning today due to a student firing a gun on campus.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/13: Falcons fell Panthers, CMS super's new message, Gov. Cooper's new role

The Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-21, during the team's first game in two weeks. Learn more below.(Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! It's the start of a new week, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been elected to a new role. We'll tell you what he'll be expected to do when he becomes chair of the Democratic Governors Association in 2022.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/10: CMPD not enforcing ordinances, school board drops protocols, Hornets hurt at home

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! It's the last day of the week, and that means weather. But before we get to next week's forecast, we have some remaining news from this week.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy