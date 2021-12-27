Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/27: NC police chief reveals fake vaccine clinic, Buccaneers blast Panthers, safe NYE in the CLT

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k20xE_0dWlc3ub00
A papper-bagged Panthers fan begs for a new "greatest of all time" player before the team's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday(Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! Today is Monday, Dec. 27 and hopefully everyone had a fun and safe holiday weekend. There are still Kwanzaa-focused events to check out in the Queen City until the celebration wraps up on Jan. 1. Before that, we have New Year's Eve, and this week's Roundups will offer a few ideas to celebrate the holiday safely after North Carolina saw nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 last week. A North Carolina police chief is in hot water for advising Oakboro officers to visit a fraudulent coronavirus vaccine card operation.

The Carolina Panthers found their stockings stuffed with boos from fans when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-6, on Sunday and fans are wondering: What's next for Cam Newton? And we follow up on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Mia Goodwin after supporters raised over $250,000 for the officer's family in the wake of her death last week.

1. NC police chief suspended without pay for mentioning fake COVID-19 vaccine card clinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccl9H_0dWlc3ub00
TJ Smith is the Chief of Police in Oakboro, a town located in Stanly County, North Carolina.(Thomas (TJ) Edwin Smith III/LinkedIn)

What happened: The North Carolina Department of Health and Services won't be releasing new COVID-19 data until Tuesday due to the holiday, but there was still news concerning the virus in the state. Oakboro Chief of Police TJ Smith told officers about a clinic to get vaccine cards without having the shot to prove it and now finds himself on a two-week, unpaid leave through Jan 4.

Why it matters: Smith had told his employees about the fraudulent clinic to help them get vaccine certification without the inoculation. It is unknown if any of the officers took Smith up on hs offer, but Oakboro Town Administrator Doug Burgess told the Chief in a letter that he would face termination if he repeats the infraction. Burgess also placed Smith on a six-month probation.

"I'm owning that. It was a mistake, and I shared misinformation," Smith later apologized, adding: "I shared something that wasn't true. I didn't profit from it. I couldn't possibly profit form it, and I didn't do it from a place of malice."

2. Ahoy! Fans bury Panthers with boos after Buccaeers blast Carolina, 32-6, and will Cam Newton return next year?

What happened: The Panthers dragged themselves through four quarters against the Buccaneers yesterday, not scoring a single touchdown during their last game of the season at Bank of America Stadium. It was quarterback Sam Darnold's first time on the turf since he injured his shoulder during a Week 9 matchup, and he threw 15 of 32 for 190 yards after Cam Newton started on Sunday.

Darnold's return meant fellow QB Cam Newton saw less game time than in past weeks, in which he's traded starting spots with backup 'back P.J. Walker. Newton led the team through a scoreless second half after tossing an interception to Tampa in the first, with seven of his overall 13 passes finding hands to net the Panthers 61 yards.

Why it matters: The Panthers haven't seen a win since Week 10, and they won't be seeing any playoff dates with their latest loss putting them at 5-10 and solidifying Carolina as the last-ranked team in the NFC South. The Cats next face the Saints in New Orleans on Jan. 2. Fans reacted to Sunday's 26-point difference with a bevy of boos, including the chant "Fire Matt Rhule."

Will the team sign Newton in 2022? Rhule responded positively to loud fans in Charlotte, saying "You are what your record says you are, so I should be booed," and Newtown jumped to his defense, telling EPSN that "Coach Rhule is a great coach."

It is unclear whether Newton will be able to offer those same complements to Rhule in the 2022 season, as Newton's $10 million mid-season contract ends after the Panthers play the Buccaneers in Tampa on Jan. 9. Neither Rhule nor Newton have commented on the 32-year-old quarterback's future trajectory.

3. Funeral service planned for CMPD officer killed in crash after supporters raise over $250,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ed7mS_0dWlc3ub00
A fundraiser from police support group Back the Blue NC has raised over $160,000 for Goodwin's family out of a $250,000 goal.(Back the Blue NC/GoFundMe)

The family of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin received nearly $300,000 in donations from a pair of GoFundMe campaigns after a car crash killed Goodwin on Interstate 85 on the morning of Dec. 23. We reported last week that Goodwin left behind her husband, a Charlotte firefighter, and three children: a 4-month old, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. Three other officers sustained injuries when an 18-wheeler driven by Daniel Lee Morgan, 50, crashed into Goodwin and the other cops, who were monitoring a cleanup on the highway.

The three others have recovered from their injuries but Goodwin died on the scene. Goodwin's funeral service will take place at First Baptist Church on North Davidson Street at 12 p.m. on Wednesday following visitation at 10 a.m.

4. Safe NYE in the CLT: The best restaurants for your last feast of 2021

With New Year's Eve approaching on Friday, this week's Roundups will take some time to suggest Metrolina activities and events to celebrate the last day of 2021 and the first day of 2022. Today's NYE in the CLT looks at restaurants to reserve for your last big meal of the year and tomorrow's will glance at parties to carry you to the ball drop.

This new Americana concept is looking to stick to Charlotteans' palates (and itineraries) through the start of 2022 with a seven-course meal planned for New Year's Eve. The South Mint Street restaurant will open at 5:30 p.m., and diners can expect to pay $165 per person for "exuberant ingredients" and a festive champagne toast.

Looking to dine at an exclusive destination on Friday? The Crunkleton, a members-only cocktail lounge in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood, is throwing open the doors to its bar and indoor seating sections for nonmembers for $100 New Year's dinner reservations at 5 p.m. Table seating is limited, and patio tables are all booked, but readers can still find a few bar slots.

Form new memories to bring you into the new year by latching on a wristband and visiting four (or five, or six...) bars in downtown Charlotte, courtesy of this New Year's bar tour. Crawlers will get drinks tickets for a handful of local bars, be treated to an appetizer buffet and access to group activities like karaoke and a "VIP" viewing of the ball drop in Times Square. Earlier and cheaper reservations have sold, but the last 100 tickets for the event are still available for $70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hz8w6_0dWlc3ub00
The bar crawl kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday and will end at some point on Jan. 1, 2022.(NYE Bar Crawls/Eventbrite)

And don't worry, we haven't forgotten about the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday's Roundups will tell you which North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks players will be absent from the most emulsified-egg-rich bowl game of the year.

Below the Fold

Numbers, please? When the NCDHHS does release new coronavirus data tomorrow, the numbers are anticipated to show a significant increase over statistics reported last week due to holiday transmission.

Panthers, continued: While fans may be critical of Rhule, team owner David Tepper apparently is not. Rhule transitioned from the college circuit to lead the Panthers in 2020, and CBS Sports reports Tepper is willing to keep Rhule on board following the ongoing 5-10 season and Carolina's 5-11 record from 2020-21.

And P.J. Walker is "unlikely to play" in the Cardiac Cats' last two games in 2022 after Rhule ruled Walker inactive hours before Sunday's match without offering an explanation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cam Newton# Carolina Panthers# TJ Smith# North Carolina# COVID 19

Comments / 3

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
393 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/30: ERs battle COVID-19, Mayo Bowl to bring money, masks at NYE CLT

University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler rushes in warmups before today's Duke's Mayo Bowl.(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good Mayo Bowl morning, everyone! Today's Duke's bowl game between the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks is anticipated to bring a sizable amount of money to Charlotte. We'll tell you how much, and which roads will be closed because of it.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/31: Beamer's mayo bath, 18,000 new COVID-19 cases, schools weigh options

USC head coach Shane Beamer hoists a rooster ahead of his mayo bath after his team beat UNC 38-21 in Thursday's Duke's Mayo Bowl.(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, QCR readers! Yesterday, University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer took a bath in Duke's mayonnaise after his team beat the University of North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, 38-21. The latest coronavirus data from North Carolina's health department met and exceeded previous case and hospitalization records.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/29: COVID-19 closes businesses, CMPD funeral, Hornets humble Houston

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Hump day, Charlotte! We're almost halfway to closing the week off, and some Charlotte businesses are closing unexpectedly amid the omicron-led surge of COVID-19. We'll tell you which are shuttering and when, as well as the latest coronavirus statistics from North Carolina, which saw its highest percent positive rate of infections yet on Tuesday.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/28: Minor shoots CMPD officer, colleges requiring COVID boosters, Mayo Bowl preview

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer will have to take a bath in Duke's mayonnaise if he loses to UNC in Thursday's Mayo Bowl.(Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans, and hopefully you're ready to meet your mayo. That's right, the Duke's Mayo Bowl is happening Thursday, pitting the North Carolina Tar Heels against the South Carolina Gamecocks for the football teams' first appearances at the game in several years. Today's Roundup also shares the story of a 14-year-old who will face an attempted murder charge after shooting a Charlotte police officer.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/23: Crash kills CMPD officer, Christmas COVID-19 testing, Kwanzaa in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Mia Goodwin died when she was hit by a car on Interstate 85 on Wednesday morning.(Steven Weiss/Twitter) Hey there, Charlotteans. It is Thursday, Dec. 23, and tomorrow is Christmas Eve, so there won't be a Roundup. But today's collection of headlines is a bit longer to help carry you through the weekend, which includes the first day of Kwanzaa. We'll tell you how to celebrate the African-American cultural event and where to learn more about its history with local events over the next week.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/22: New Panthers stadium? City official takes Greensboro gig, restaurants open Christmas

Bank of America Stadium is amid $50M in renovations for the Charlotte FC, but team owner David Tepper may be looking to build a new one.(HangingCurve/WIkipedia) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Hump Day, QCR readers! Today's Roundup is out with the old and in with the new, as the Panthers may be getting a new stadium in Uptown after City Council voted to rezone land near Bank of America Stadium beside another plot that team owner David Tepper recently bought.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/21: CMS staff switch ups, NC leaders talk vaccine, Cheri picking, Jazz juggle Hornets

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! Do you hear that cacophony of banjos and other string instruments playing outside your window? No? Open it a crack, and you might hear some quick twangy riffs as Earl Scruggs and Friends hammer out "Foggy Mountain Breakdown."

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/20: Preventing COVID during holidays, Bills kick Panthers, Hornets lose too

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills dives over Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore during Sunday's game.(Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Top of the morning, Charlotteans! It is Monday, Dec. 20, and that means there are only five days until Christmas. If you're still looking for a gift, our Charlotte Gift Guide has covered Queen City sports memorabilia, local gifts for beer lovers, inventions from Charlotte and nearby thrift stores to find decent deals on presents. Today's guide highlights spots for last-minute gifts.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/17: CMS sex assault report, man charged in kidnapping, 2040 plan ordinances

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston has headed the district since August of 2019.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotteans! We've made it to the end of the week, and what a week it's been. We've covered the latest Panthers win and a message from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston, discussed the first cases of the omicron variant found in North and South Carolina and informed you about the name of Charlotte's first medical school.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/16: Mark Meadows held in Jan. 6 trial, omicron in Carolinas, COVID-19 pills

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows attends a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in October of 2020.(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings and salutations, Queen City Roundup readers! Hopefully, we haven't done anything for you to hold us in contempt. The same can't be said of former North Carolina 11th District Rep. Mark Meadows, who was found to be in contempt of Congress during the trial dealing with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he served as Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Read full story
3 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/15: New med school named, park gets new facelift, first responders criticize mandate

Renderings of the college building depict a bustling, glass-covered hub of activity in a 1960s Art Deco style.(Courtesy of Atrium Health Foundation) Morning, Charlotteans! Today is a new day, so we have a new roundup, which tells you about the new name for the new medical collegeAtrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is set to start building next year and how much it cost donors. A park originally built to accommodate Charlotte's Black community has some new features and first responders in the Queen City uttered new words of criticism against a looming COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate. And we've got something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue in Part Six of our Charlotte Gift Guide, which selects local thrifts for bargain bin gifts.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/14: CMS HS on remote after gun fired, new tax district, Ball absent again

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR Readers! You may be reading today's updates on the bus, at work or while waiting in line, but any student of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' West Charlotte High School will have to read it from home after the building pivoted to virtual learning today due to a student firing a gun on campus.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/13: Falcons fell Panthers, CMS super's new message, Gov. Cooper's new role

The Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-21, during the team's first game in two weeks. Learn more below.(Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! It's the start of a new week, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been elected to a new role. We'll tell you what he'll be expected to do when he becomes chair of the Democratic Governors Association in 2022.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/10: CMPD not enforcing ordinances, school board drops protocols, Hornets hurt at home

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! It's the last day of the week, and that means weather. But before we get to next week's forecast, we have some remaining news from this week.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/9: $2,500 CMS bonuses, NC primaries delayed, plane passengers removed

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) — Keith Whitley, "Charlotte's in North Carolina" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) The chorus for Keith Whitley's country ballad "Charlotte's in North Carolina" is a powerful set of four lines that juxtaposes upbeat guitar playing with melancholy lyrics, and it kicks off today's roundup that balances several stories. First up: new retention bonuses for teachers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/8: Meck Co. OKs innovation district, county talks with CMS, $500K on clear backpacks

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Happy hump day, Queen City Roundup readers! As we clear this mid-week hurdle, commissioners in Mecklenburg County cleared the remainder of the $75 million Atrium Health requested for the construction of a new innovation district surrounding a proposed medical school. Today's roundup tells you what the district will include and how much of that money will come from taxpayers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/7: City Council's busy week, UNC vs. SC in Mayo Bowl, Meck Co. mask mandate remains

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet. — Doc Watson, "Southbound" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As Deep Gap, North Carolina native Doc Watson sings in "Southbound," a folked-out song released alongside an album of the same name in 1966, "I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet." Doc's son and fellow bluegrass musician Eddy Merle Watson died in 1985, but the town of Wilkesboro still hosts MerleFest each April in honor of the string-plucking artist. The words are fitting because we have a busy roundup today, which makes sense since Charlotte City Council has a full week ahead of them.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/6: CMS addresses student violence again, sports reports on Panthers and Hornets, holiday markets

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen Ciy Roundup readers, and welcome to the first full week of December! This past weekend, the ACC Championship Game took place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, resulting in a win for the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Carolina Panthers had their bye week, but there is still news dealing with the Cardiac Cats after the team chose to cut ties with its offensive coordinator. Over on the hardwood, the Charlotte Hornets had their stingers at the ready for a win on the road against the Atlanta Hawks as they prepare for a three-game series at home.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 12/3: What Kamala Harris had to say, StarMed to distribute new COVID-19 pill, avg. rent $1,400 in Charlotte

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotte residents! Vice President Kamala Harris came to town yesterday, and she brought a new electric bus with her. Today's Roundup will tell you what the VP said about how the Biden administration's recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill's impacts Charlotte and how body language experts interpret her interaction with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy