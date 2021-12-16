Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/16: Mark Meadows held in Jan. 6 trial, omicron in Carolinas, COVID-19 pills

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXtni_0dOcc21d00
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows attends a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in October of 2020.(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings and salutations, Queen City Roundup readers! Hopefully, we haven't done anything for you to hold us in contempt. The same can't be said of former North Carolina 11th District Rep. Mark Meadows, who was found to be in contempt of Congress during the trial dealing with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he served as Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Also contemptible is the omicron variant of COVID-19, which is now in South Carolina after health officials in The Palmetto State announced three mild cases on Wednesday. Speaking of the coronavirus, new treatments are coming to Charlotte in capsules, and today's roundup tells you when antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck will arrive after the Old North State added 3,700 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths related to the virus yesterday.

And our Charlotte Gift Guide continues, today peering at gift ideas for local sports fans who like the Panthers, Hornets and 49ers. Today's roundup also introduced a new "Below the Fold" segment, which will provide additional context for the briefer stories contained within. Find it at the bottom of the page.

It is Thursday, Dec. 16, and here's what every resident of the Queen City needs to know until tomorrow.

1. Former NC Rep. Mark Meadows found in contempt of Congress amid Jan. 6 trial

What happened: The U.S. House of Representatives found Mark Meadows, a former congressional leader from North Carolina and former President Donald Trump's last chief of staff while in office, to be in criminal contempt of Congress following a vote on Tuesday.

Meadows had been under subpoena to reveal information about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but he failed to cooperate in answering questions about the 9,000 pages of documents he handed over to the House committee investigating the incident last week.

Why it matters: Per Reuters, contempt of Congress dates back to an 1857 law that stipulates defendants can be imprisoned between one to 12 months for failing to comply with the national body. But it's still too early to tell if the Department of Justice will indict Meadows with the misdemeanor. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon faces similar charges but he won't stand trial until July. (Learn more Below the Fold)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Yl6q_0dOcc21d00
Former NC Rep. Mark Meadows during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

2. Omicron in SC: 3 cases in Lowcountry found several days after first NC case of COVID-19 variant

What happened: Omicron, the latest variation of the coronavirus to spring up out of South Africa, has now reached South Carolina. The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control said the three cases discovered by the Medical University of South Carolina. MUSC's Dr. Julie Hirschhorn said that all three cases occurred in the Lowcountry, a region occupying the southernmost coastal regions of the state.

Why it matters: Hirschorn added that two of the omicron-positive individuals had been fully vaccinated against the virus with two vaccine doses, while the third had received one dose.

In other news relating to omicron in the Carolinas, the Old North State has a second confirmed case of the variant as of Wednesday. WRAL reports the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said a second case had been found in the eastern half of the state, but not in Charlotte. The state's first omicron case, however, came out of a UNC Charlotte student last week.

3. Pills here: When will antiviral COVID-19 medications be in Charlotte?

What's happening: Health care systems in North Carolina could begin ordering and distributing Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir pills as early as next month if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decides to approve them. Both are antiviral pills designed to target and destroy COVID-19 cells in the body.

Why it matters: An FDA advisory panel recommended Merck's pill to the committee in November, but reports state the pill poses threats to pregnant women. Pfizer has said its pill is effective at treating COVID-19 and could potentially combat omicron. StarMed in Charlotte has stated it will order the pills as soon as they're approved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8gwA_0dOcc21d00
(Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health)

4. Timely Queen City Holiday Preview: Charlotte Gift Guide, Part 7

Whether it's in a basket or down to the end zone, the Queen City knows how to ball out. Here are a few picks of hot sports memorabilia items to get for fans of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte 49ers.

  • Carolina Panthers

The Cardiac Cats' online store has a variety of items marked "Get it by XMAS" which should prove helpful to last-minute shoppers. This festive beanie somehow combines the Panthers' black-and-blue with an abridged rainbow of other colors, and it's on sale. Or you could help someone on your list celebrate Cam Newton's return to the team with a jersey carrying his name. That's $120, but it meets the $99 threshold for free shipping from the website.

For the kids or the tree, FOCO is selling an ornament of a Panthers-blue Santa Claus perhed atop a tractor with "CAROLINA PANTHERS" painted on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuwLz_0dOcc21d00
(Carolina Panthers Team Store)
  • Charlotte Hornets

Help a gift recipient feel like LaMelo with a Wilson basketball that features Hornets colors and the team's logo, or go for the more classic, brick-colored ball. A Charlotte Hornets yoga mat can help fans calm down after the team loses to a last-second three from the opposing team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Of2ZM_0dOcc21d00
Get balanced like Bridges (Miles, that is) on this Hornets-themed yoga mat.(NBA Store)
  • Charlotte 49ers

Ever feel like a Charlotte 49ers season is tumbling down around them while they're playing? This Jenga-inspired "Gameday Tower" lets you set pieces up and (try not to) knock them down, with 54 wooden blocks printed with the UNC Charlotte team's logo. Or you can help a 49ers fan feel like they're walking on turf with a pair of 49ers-branded socks from Rock 'Em Socks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJjqR_0dOcc21d00
(Victory Tailgate)

Below the Fold

Meadows, continued: Before jumping ship to lead Trump's White House staff in March of 2020, Meadows had served for seven years as the representative for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, which includes the majority of the western half of the state, Asheville and two national forests contained within. The News & Observer out of Raleigh published a sharp criticism of the politician on Wednesday, begging the question: "When will the N.C. Republican Party censure Mark Meadows?"

More COVID-19 data and news: According to The News & Observer, about 73% of adults in North Carolina have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 69% are fully vaccinated. Duke University canceled its home basketball game against Cleveland State University on Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Ohio team.

And during a public information session hosted by Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, Cohen said she is "worried" about the state's hospital capacities amid rising COVID-19 cases and flu season. It was Cohen's last public update in her current role; deputy secretary Kody Kinsley will step up to become secretary starting Jan. 1.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Mark MeadowsCharlotte HornetsCarolina PanthersomicronCOVID 19

Comments / 3

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
315 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/17: CMS sex assault report, man charged in kidnapping, 2040 plan ordinances

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston has headed the district since August of 2019.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotteans! We've made it to the end of the week, and what a week it's been. We've covered the latest Panthers win and a message from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston, discussed the first cases of the omicron variant found in North and South Carolina and informed you about the name of Charlotte's first medical school.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/15: New med school named, park gets new facelift, first responders criticize mandate

Renderings of the college building depict a bustling, glass-covered hub of activity in a 1960s Art Deco style.(Courtesy of Atrium Health Foundation) Morning, Charlotteans! Today is a new day, so we have a new roundup, which tells you about the new name for the new medical collegeAtrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is set to start building next year and how much it cost donors. A park originally built to accommodate Charlotte's Black community has some new features and first responders in the Queen City uttered new words of criticism against a looming COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate. And we've got something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue in Part Six of our Charlotte Gift Guide, which selects local thrifts for bargain bin gifts.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/14: CMS HS on remote after gun fired, new tax district, Ball absent again

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR Readers! You may be reading today's updates on the bus, at work or while waiting in line, but any student of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' West Charlotte High School will have to read it from home after the building pivoted to virtual learning today due to a student firing a gun on campus.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/13: Falcons fell Panthers, CMS super's new message, Gov. Cooper's new role

The Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-21, during the team's first game in two weeks. Learn more below.(Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! It's the start of a new week, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been elected to a new role. We'll tell you what he'll be expected to do when he becomes chair of the Democratic Governors Association in 2022.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/10: CMPD not enforcing ordinances, school board drops protocols, Hornets hurt at home

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! It's the last day of the week, and that means weather. But before we get to next week's forecast, we have some remaining news from this week.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/9: $2,500 CMS bonuses, NC primaries delayed, plane passengers removed

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) — Keith Whitley, "Charlotte's in North Carolina" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) The chorus for Keith Whitley's country ballad "Charlotte's in North Carolina" is a powerful set of four lines that juxtaposes upbeat guitar playing with melancholy lyrics, and it kicks off today's roundup that balances several stories. First up: new retention bonuses for teachers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/8: Meck Co. OKs innovation district, county talks with CMS, $500K on clear backpacks

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Happy hump day, Queen City Roundup readers! As we clear this mid-week hurdle, commissioners in Mecklenburg County cleared the remainder of the $75 million Atrium Health requested for the construction of a new innovation district surrounding a proposed medical school. Today's roundup tells you what the district will include and how much of that money will come from taxpayers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/7: City Council's busy week, UNC vs. SC in Mayo Bowl, Meck Co. mask mandate remains

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet. — Doc Watson, "Southbound" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As Deep Gap, North Carolina native Doc Watson sings in "Southbound," a folked-out song released alongside an album of the same name in 1966, "I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet." Doc's son and fellow bluegrass musician Eddy Merle Watson died in 1985, but the town of Wilkesboro still hosts MerleFest each April in honor of the string-plucking artist. The words are fitting because we have a busy roundup today, which makes sense since Charlotte City Council has a full week ahead of them.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/6: CMS addresses student violence again, sports reports on Panthers and Hornets, holiday markets

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen Ciy Roundup readers, and welcome to the first full week of December! This past weekend, the ACC Championship Game took place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, resulting in a win for the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Carolina Panthers had their bye week, but there is still news dealing with the Cardiac Cats after the team chose to cut ties with its offensive coordinator. Over on the hardwood, the Charlotte Hornets had their stingers at the ready for a win on the road against the Atlanta Hawks as they prepare for a three-game series at home.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 12/3: What Kamala Harris had to say, StarMed to distribute new COVID-19 pill, avg. rent $1,400 in Charlotte

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotte residents! Vice President Kamala Harris came to town yesterday, and she brought a new electric bus with her. Today's Roundup will tell you what the VP said about how the Biden administration's recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill's impacts Charlotte and how body language experts interpret her interaction with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/2: Another CMS lockdown, traffic delays expected for VP's visit, ACC Championship preview, NC fire

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in Saturdy's ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. Learn more below.(Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte, and welcome back to another edition of the Queen City Roundup! Today, we recount a fight-induced lockdown at another Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools building, and how school board members are keeping their eyes on the superintendent. With Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Charlottetoday, traffic congestion is expected, and we'll let you know which areas will be best to avoid.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 12/1: Epicentre foreclosure, NC's new burn ban, Gov. Cooper advises booster shots, checking in on the Hornets

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) I couldn't think of a better place in the whole world for little Dawn to spend her first real Christmas, so we packed up and headed for North Carolina.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/30: VP Kamala Harris coming to Charlotte, UNCSA alumni file suit, vegan food truck gets storefront

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's Charlotte visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's trip to Fort Bragg last week.(Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Hey there, QCR readers, and welcome to the last Roundup of the month! Today we'll let you know when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to the Queen City and what she'll be talking about after announcing her visit on Monday.

Read full story
21 comments
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 11/29: Mayor to seek reelection, docs talk omicron in NC, Dolphins drown Panthers, NC State beats UNC

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles(Mayor Vi Lyles/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! We're starting off the last week of November and heading into the first few days of December after a football-filled weekend. The Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers, 33-10, after the Charlotte team benched recently returned quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. We'll recap Sunday's game, as well as the North Carolina State Wolfpack football team's 34-30 victory over ACC rivals the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday. The victory brought the Wolfpack one step closer to the ACC Championship Game, but a win by another team pushed them out of the running.

Read full story
7 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/26: Black Friday deals, Small Biz. Saturday steals, drunk driver kills 2, weather forecast

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It's the day after Thanksgiving, so that means it's Black Friday and tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. This roundup lists local Black Friday mall hours and deals, with the Charlotte Hornets discounting game tickets and merchandise, and detail what the local commerce shopping day will look like at South End, which is hosting a series of Small Business Saturdays through December. We also have the latest on a local store that will be singing its swan song with deals today, as Manifest Discs on South Boulevard is set to close its doors after two decades.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 11/24: CMS bus crash, previewing NC State vs. UNC, free Thanksgiving, how to celebrate Native Americans in NC

Today's roundup shares Charlotte locations with free Thanksgiving meals tomorrow, as well as info on the history of Native Americans in NC.(Davies Design Studio/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Top of the morning, Queen City Roundup readers! With Thanksgiving tomorrow, there won't be any updates on Thursday, so today we're letting you know about a few Charlotte restaurants and organizations that are giving out free turkeys and other meal accouterments to hungry residents. Friday is also Native American Heritage Day, so this roundup also includes a few ways for readers celebrate and educate themselves on the culture and history of the first people to call North Carolina home.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/23: Council approves Innovation District, Hornets beat Wizards, Novant Thanksgiving parade preview

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid a visit to Fort Bragg, NC, on Monday to serve Thanksgiving to U.S. Army troops.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It's Tuesday, and that means tomorrow is Thanksgiving Eve when the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns after a 2020 hiatus on a new date. The bottom of the roundup continues our weeklong event previews with information on the parade, including weather, floats and road closures. Before that, we explain what the Atrium Health Innovation District could bring to the Queen City after Charlotte City Council voted to approve tax incentives for a proposed medical school's surrounding infrastructure.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/22: CMS to defer claims, City Council to talk Innovation District, Panthers lose to Washington

— James Taylor, "Carolina in My Mind" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning Charlotte, and welcome to the start of the third week of November! This morning's Queen City Roundup has all of the pep you need to begin the new week, starting with lyrics from James Taylor's acoustic-heaped bluegrass track "Carolina in My Mind." In today's news, we go over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston's Friday announcement, in which he told parents that the district would be hiring external investigators to look into recent sexual assault reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/19: CMS and Cam Newton hold press conferences, New Yorkers are coming, best Black Friday breakfast

(Facebook/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! We've made it to the end of the week, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is looking to reach the end of its woes with recent sexual assault allegations. We have the latest on from the district, with Superintendent Earnest Winston set to address the reports today. Cam Newton also spoke to the media in a reference-laden The roundup also takes a look at new data that reveals where the majority of new Charlotte residents are migrating from and what impact that has on local housing before sharing a few breakfast and brunch spots to check out after Black Friday shopping.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy