Queen City Roundup 12/10: CMPD not enforcing ordinances, school board drops protocols, Hornets hurt at home

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! It's the last day of the week, and that means weather. But before we get to next week's forecast, we have some remaining news from this week.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has suspended enforcement of several city ordinances as department heads review a new North Carolina law, while City Council is set to take a look at creating new city ordinances that could prevent partying at local Airbnbs. About 30 miles south of Charlotte, Union County officials voted to end the county school district's quarantining and contact tracing protocols for students who come into contact with COVID-19.

The Hornets now have a 14-13 record heading into tonight's home game against the Sacramento Kings. We'll tell you about Charlotte's two losses to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Hornet's Nest this week and how experts think the team will fare against the Kings tonight without LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

It is Friday, Dec. 10, and here's what every Charlottean needs to know until Monday.

What happened: Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers are unable to arrest Charlotteans for violating "many" of the city's 135 ordinances. It is currently unknown which specific decrees are unenforceable, but a spokesperson for the department said CMPD would still dispatch officers and try to mediate an agreement if they get calls with complaints. See the email WSOC obtained below for more.

Why it matters: City ordinances are municipality-exclusive laws passed by local government boards that typically allow residents to call the police on noise complaints, littering, building regulation infractions, stormwater systems and a host of other issues. But North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a criminal justice reform bill into law in September that removes criminal offenses from some city ordinances. The bill went into effect on Dec. 1, and Charlotte police will be unable to arrest people for violating them as City Council reviews the new legislation.

In other news related to city ordinances, Axios reports City Council will consider new sanctions on properties rented on vacation rental websites like Airbnb when the group goes to consider adopting a new set of rules through its comprehensive Unified Development Ordinance in 2022.

What happened: Students at Union County Public Schools no longer have to quarantine or be subject to contact tracing if they come into contact with someone who has the coronavirus. Thee county board of education and commissioners voted to approve a joint resolution ending the measures this week. Members of both groups also issued a request to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to see similar COVID-19 protocols end on a statewide level.

Why it matters: County officials support the move, saying quarantining and contact tracing are costly and give health workers and school nurses more work, while some parents and state officials take umbrage with it for safety reasons. Parents told WSOC they're planning on removing their kids from the district.

The last time UCPS voted to end quarantining and tracing in September, board members rescinded their vote after NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen threatened legal action against the school system. But there may be less likelihood of that happening now, as Cohen recently announced she would be leaving the department on Jan. 1, 2022.

3. Hornets lose 2 home games to Philadelphia, preparing to square off against Sacramento tonight

The Charlotte Hornets suffered a pair of close losses to the Philadelphia 76ers at Spectrum Center this week, ending their game against the City of Brotherly Love with a score of 127-124 on Monday and 110-106 on Wednesday. Monday's game went into overtime, with the 76ers' Joel Embiid putting a season-high 43 points into the bucket before putting the match to bed with a jumper in early OT.

Wednesday's game could have gone to the Hornets, with P.J. Washington tying the game with a three with 3:25 left to spare, but more three-pointers from Philadelphia turned the hoop dream into a pipe dream. The Hornets have lost five of their last six games and Philly has won the team's last 16 matchups.

Hornets #25 PJ Washington takes a defensive stance opposite the 76ers' #21 Joel Embiid on Monday, when Embiid scored a season-high 43 points (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 14-13 team now sits at ninth in the Eastern Conference rankings ahead of tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings, who are 11-14 this year. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Ish Smith and Jalen McDaniels won't be at the Spectrum Center because they're still under the thumb of the NBA's health and safety protocols for positive or false-positive COVID-19 tests. That could make things tricky, as Ball, Rozier and Plumlee are all starters, averaging 20 points, 17.7 points and 6.8 points this season, respectively, per The Sacramento Bee.

4. Weeklong weather forecast, Dec. 10 to 17

Weather data pulled from Weather.com (Weather.com)

Charlotte is expected to warm up a bit heading into the weekend, but a 37% chance of rain today and a 69% chance of showers tomorrow mean some extra rain protection gear is recommended. But that's all for moisture until next Friday, when the Roundup will feature its next weather report.

Weekend Reading List:

On Monday we'll be back with more news and part four of our Charlotte Gift Guide, recommending inventions out of the Queen City as presents for loved ones. See you then.