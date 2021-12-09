Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/9: $2,500 CMS bonuses, NC primaries delayed, plane passengers removed

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwE50_0dIOThO200
(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charlotte's in North Carolina
Back where she wanted to be
Charlotte's in North Carolina
She left me here in Saint Louis in misery

Keith Whitley, "Charlotte's in North Carolina"

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) The chorus for Keith Whitley's country ballad "Charlotte's in North Carolina" is a powerful set of four lines that juxtaposes upbeat guitar playing with melancholy lyrics, and it kicks off today's roundup that balances several stories. First up: new retention bonuses for teachers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

We'll inform you how much the district agreed to give full- and part-timers to stay onboard in addition to when North Carolina's primary elections will take place after the state's Supreme Court delayed the date from March. And a family is suing American Airlines after accusing the company of unjustly removing them from a flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. And as the gift-giving season continues, the bottom of the newsletter continues our Charlotte Gift Guide with delicious morsels from Queen City bakeries..

It is Thursday, Dec. 9, and Charlotte is still in North Carolina. Here's what every resident of the city needs to know.

1. CMS to give retention bonuses to all staff, up to $2,500

What happened: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board unanimously approved new bonuses for all staff members during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, but they're not holiday gifts. The district will pay $2,500 to every full-time staff member and $1,250 to every part-timer who started prior to Oct. 31, 2021, and remains with the district through September of 2022.

"We just got word late yesterday that we had the authority to make this happen," school board Chair Elyse Dashew said at the emergency meeting, per WFAE. "And we wanted to vote on this and put it into action ASAP so that you can get your bonuses before Christmas."

Why it matters: The bonuses, which will consume $48 million of the district's roughly $317 million in COVID-19 relief funds, could help convince teachers to stay at CMS. The gifts will come to staff in two installments and are separate from bonuses teachers will get in January under North Carolina's new budget.

The district increased bus driver wages in response to a driver deficit in October.

2. NC Supreme Court moves primary elections to May over congressional map suit

What happened: North Carolina's primary elections are now set to take place on May 17, 2022, after the state's Supreme Court made the decision to delay voting from its initial date of March 8 on Wednesday. The move is in response to a lawsuit from the North Carolina League of Conservative Voters accusing the Tar Heel State's General Assembly of OK'ing congressional maps that gerrymander residents. Democrats have accused the maps of granting more votes to the state's Republican lawmakers.

The decision came the same week that the filing period started for the 2022 elections, but candidate filing is suspended and the state is expected to announce new filing dates in the future. Over 1,400 candidates have already filed, per a press release from the state elections board.

Why it matters: This is the second time that primary elections have been delayed n North Carolina this year. In June of 2021, 35 cities from the Old North State — including Charlotte, Mooresville, Greensboro and Raleigh — pushed their primaries back to the March date due to delayed results from the 2020 U.S. Census.

3. Couple sues American Airlines after being kicked off plane in Charlotte

What happened: Allan Ali and his wife are suing American Airlines over what he called a “traumatizing” experience at the Charlotte airport, accusing the airline of unjustly removing the couple and their seven-week-old infant from a departing flight on Sunday. Ali said the incident began when a flight attendant asked him and his wife to stand up to allow another passenger to sit next to them. Ali’s wife and one of the attendants then got into a minor confrontation, and crew members removed the couple from the plane. While he has yet to take legal action, Ali said he intends to find a lawyer.

“She said ‘is there going to be a problem?’ I said ‘no, there’s not going to be a problem,’” Ali’s wife can be heard saying in a video posted to Instagram. It has been viewed more than five million times as of Thursday morning.

Why it matters: American Airlines has dealt with its share of local controversy over the past few months. The Texas-based company announced in November that it will cut 27 routes from its lineup, including flights leaving Charlotte to Toledo and Champaign, Illinois, in April. That same month, over 20 attendants from American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines went on strike outside the Charlotte airport, saying Piedmont paid them 45% less than attendants with more mainstream carriers.

4. Timely Queen City Holiday Preview: Charlotte Gift Guide, Part 3

With Charlotte gift shops and restaurant certificates already under our (Santa) belt, the Charlotte Gift Guide keeps rolling today with our picks for the best bakeries for gifts and guests. Buy a box of cookies as a present, bring a pie to Christmas dinner or grab a gift card to let the people on your list choose their own oven-baked delights.

Pies so good, you have to pre-order them. Sunflour's Christmas menu boasts chocolate peppermint cake, a bourbon pecan pie and a pumpkin apple coffee cake. Orders can be picked up from any of the bakery’s four locations during the week of Christmas, but the stores are only taking orders on the holiday menu through Monday, Dec. 20. For a more interactive gift idea, try the “gingerbread people kit,” which includes eight pre-baked gingerbread humanoids ripe for decoration. Various mixed nuts, mini cheddar biscuits and a portion of pimento cheese provide savory options.

Spell out a holiday message to loved ones or guests with Suárez’s "message doughnuts," which come in every letter of the Latin alphabet. Just doing some quick math, “Happy Holidays” in doughnuts will run you $32.50 and “Merry Christmas” comes to a grand total of $35. If you want to save a few dollars, “Feliz Navidad” may be the least expensive option, costing $30 to be rendered in deep-fried hieroglyphics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076vkU_0dIOThO200
The bakery needs a heads-up of at least 48 hours to prepare its "message doughnuts," which can spell out a variety of holiday phrases.(Suárez Bakery)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools North Carolina primary electioNC primariesAmerican AirlinesAllan Ali

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
311 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/16: Mark Meadows held in Jan. 6 trial, omicron in Carolinas, COVID-19 pills

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows attends a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in October of 2020.(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Greetings and salutations, Queen City Roundup readers! Hopefully, we haven't done anything for you to hold us in contempt. The same can't be said of former North Carolina 11th District Rep. Mark Meadows, who was found to be in contempt of Congress during the trial dealing with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he served as Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/15: New med school named, park gets new facelift, first responders criticize mandate

Renderings of the college building depict a bustling, glass-covered hub of activity in a 1960s Art Deco style.(Courtesy of Atrium Health Foundation) Morning, Charlotteans! Today is a new day, so we have a new roundup, which tells you about the new name for the new medical collegeAtrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is set to start building next year and how much it cost donors. A park originally built to accommodate Charlotte's Black community has some new features and first responders in the Queen City uttered new words of criticism against a looming COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate. And we've got something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue in Part Six of our Charlotte Gift Guide, which selects local thrifts for bargain bin gifts.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/14: CMS HS on remote after gun fired, new tax district, Ball absent again

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, QCR Readers! You may be reading today's updates on the bus, at work or while waiting in line, but any student of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' West Charlotte High School will have to read it from home after the building pivoted to virtual learning today due to a student firing a gun on campus.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/13: Falcons fell Panthers, CMS super's new message, Gov. Cooper's new role

The Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-21, during the team's first game in two weeks. Learn more below.(Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! It's the start of a new week, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been elected to a new role. We'll tell you what he'll be expected to do when he becomes chair of the Democratic Governors Association in 2022.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/10: CMPD not enforcing ordinances, school board drops protocols, Hornets hurt at home

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! It's the last day of the week, and that means weather. But before we get to next week's forecast, we have some remaining news from this week.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/8: Meck Co. OKs innovation district, county talks with CMS, $500K on clear backpacks

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Happy hump day, Queen City Roundup readers! As we clear this mid-week hurdle, commissioners in Mecklenburg County cleared the remainder of the $75 million Atrium Health requested for the construction of a new innovation district surrounding a proposed medical school. Today's roundup tells you what the district will include and how much of that money will come from taxpayers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/7: City Council's busy week, UNC vs. SC in Mayo Bowl, Meck Co. mask mandate remains

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet. — Doc Watson, "Southbound" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As Deep Gap, North Carolina native Doc Watson sings in "Southbound," a folked-out song released alongside an album of the same name in 1966, "I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet." Doc's son and fellow bluegrass musician Eddy Merle Watson died in 1985, but the town of Wilkesboro still hosts MerleFest each April in honor of the string-plucking artist. The words are fitting because we have a busy roundup today, which makes sense since Charlotte City Council has a full week ahead of them.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/6: CMS addresses student violence again, sports reports on Panthers and Hornets, holiday markets

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen Ciy Roundup readers, and welcome to the first full week of December! This past weekend, the ACC Championship Game took place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, resulting in a win for the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Carolina Panthers had their bye week, but there is still news dealing with the Cardiac Cats after the team chose to cut ties with its offensive coordinator. Over on the hardwood, the Charlotte Hornets had their stingers at the ready for a win on the road against the Atlanta Hawks as they prepare for a three-game series at home.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 12/3: What Kamala Harris had to say, StarMed to distribute new COVID-19 pill, avg. rent $1,400 in Charlotte

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotte residents! Vice President Kamala Harris came to town yesterday, and she brought a new electric bus with her. Today's Roundup will tell you what the VP said about how the Biden administration's recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill's impacts Charlotte and how body language experts interpret her interaction with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/2: Another CMS lockdown, traffic delays expected for VP's visit, ACC Championship preview, NC fire

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in Saturdy's ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. Learn more below.(Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte, and welcome back to another edition of the Queen City Roundup! Today, we recount a fight-induced lockdown at another Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools building, and how school board members are keeping their eyes on the superintendent. With Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Charlottetoday, traffic congestion is expected, and we'll let you know which areas will be best to avoid.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 12/1: Epicentre foreclosure, NC's new burn ban, Gov. Cooper advises booster shots, checking in on the Hornets

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) I couldn't think of a better place in the whole world for little Dawn to spend her first real Christmas, so we packed up and headed for North Carolina.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/30: VP Kamala Harris coming to Charlotte, UNCSA alumni file suit, vegan food truck gets storefront

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's Charlotte visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's trip to Fort Bragg last week.(Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Hey there, QCR readers, and welcome to the last Roundup of the month! Today we'll let you know when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to the Queen City and what she'll be talking about after announcing her visit on Monday.

Read full story
21 comments
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 11/29: Mayor to seek reelection, docs talk omicron in NC, Dolphins drown Panthers, NC State beats UNC

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles(Mayor Vi Lyles/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! We're starting off the last week of November and heading into the first few days of December after a football-filled weekend. The Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers, 33-10, after the Charlotte team benched recently returned quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. We'll recap Sunday's game, as well as the North Carolina State Wolfpack football team's 34-30 victory over ACC rivals the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday. The victory brought the Wolfpack one step closer to the ACC Championship Game, but a win by another team pushed them out of the running.

Read full story
7 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/26: Black Friday deals, Small Biz. Saturday steals, drunk driver kills 2, weather forecast

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It's the day after Thanksgiving, so that means it's Black Friday and tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. This roundup lists local Black Friday mall hours and deals, with the Charlotte Hornets discounting game tickets and merchandise, and detail what the local commerce shopping day will look like at South End, which is hosting a series of Small Business Saturdays through December. We also have the latest on a local store that will be singing its swan song with deals today, as Manifest Discs on South Boulevard is set to close its doors after two decades.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 11/24: CMS bus crash, previewing NC State vs. UNC, free Thanksgiving, how to celebrate Native Americans in NC

Today's roundup shares Charlotte locations with free Thanksgiving meals tomorrow, as well as info on the history of Native Americans in NC.(Davies Design Studio/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Top of the morning, Queen City Roundup readers! With Thanksgiving tomorrow, there won't be any updates on Thursday, so today we're letting you know about a few Charlotte restaurants and organizations that are giving out free turkeys and other meal accouterments to hungry residents. Friday is also Native American Heritage Day, so this roundup also includes a few ways for readers celebrate and educate themselves on the culture and history of the first people to call North Carolina home.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/23: Council approves Innovation District, Hornets beat Wizards, Novant Thanksgiving parade preview

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid a visit to Fort Bragg, NC, on Monday to serve Thanksgiving to U.S. Army troops.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It's Tuesday, and that means tomorrow is Thanksgiving Eve when the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns after a 2020 hiatus on a new date. The bottom of the roundup continues our weeklong event previews with information on the parade, including weather, floats and road closures. Before that, we explain what the Atrium Health Innovation District could bring to the Queen City after Charlotte City Council voted to approve tax incentives for a proposed medical school's surrounding infrastructure.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/22: CMS to defer claims, City Council to talk Innovation District, Panthers lose to Washington

— James Taylor, "Carolina in My Mind" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning Charlotte, and welcome to the start of the third week of November! This morning's Queen City Roundup has all of the pep you need to begin the new week, starting with lyrics from James Taylor's acoustic-heaped bluegrass track "Carolina in My Mind." In today's news, we go over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston's Friday announcement, in which he told parents that the district would be hiring external investigators to look into recent sexual assault reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/19: CMS and Cam Newton hold press conferences, New Yorkers are coming, best Black Friday breakfast

(Facebook/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! We've made it to the end of the week, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is looking to reach the end of its woes with recent sexual assault allegations. We have the latest on from the district, with Superintendent Earnest Winston set to address the reports today. Cam Newton also spoke to the media in a reference-laden The roundup also takes a look at new data that reveals where the majority of new Charlotte residents are migrating from and what impact that has on local housing before sharing a few breakfast and brunch spots to check out after Black Friday shopping.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/18: Another Charlotte Douglas protest, Guy Fieri's new NC restaurant NC tree going to White House

(Robert Reiners/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Thursday, Charlotte! We've made it over the hump day and onto Thursday, Nov. 18. As usual, today's roundup has everything Queen City residents need to know for the date, featuring stories about a strike planned at the Charlotte airport, Food Network star Guy Fieri's new restaurant in North Carolina and an Ashe County tree that's set to make its way to the White House for Christmas. Lastly, we continue our way-too-early holiday season preview with more light displays to see in Charlotte.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy