Queen City Roundup 12/7: City Council's busy week, UNC vs. SC in Mayo Bowl, Meck Co. mask mandate remains

"Lord, I'm homesick

Blues are the only songs I ever seem to pick

I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet

I'm southbound"

— Doc Watson, "Southbound"

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As Deep Gap, North Carolina native Doc Watson sings in "Southbound," a folked-out song released alongside an album of the same name in 1966, "I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet." Doc's son and fellow bluegrass musician Eddy Merle Watson died in 1985, but the town of Wilkesboro still hosts MerleFest each April in honor of the string-plucking artist. The words are fitting because we have a busy roundup today, which makes sense since Charlotte City Council has a full week ahead of them.

We'll tell you about the various plans and initiatives Queen City leaders are set to discuss this week, and how you can get tickets to the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium, which will see the University of North Carolina face their southbound rival, the University of South Carolina, on Dec. 30. We also update you with the latest COVID-19 data in Mecklenburg County, which is moving away from numbers needed to drop its mask mandate, and give you a few ideas for Charlotte-made made gifts that will make great presents for the holidays.

The date is Tuesday, Dec. 7, and here's what every Queen City resident needs to know.

Charlotte City Council discussed several ongoing projects and new initiatives during their meeting on Monday. The group was expected to start drawing plans for the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan's policy maps. The city voted to adopt the plan, which lays out how the city will invest money in developments over the next 19 years, in June.

Also on Monday, City Council discussed Mayor Vi Lyles' decision to spend $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief money on broadband access and the projects the North Carolina Department of Transportation intends to bring to the area.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, meanwhile, had an audience with members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education to discuss responses to violence and falling grades in the district on Monday. The Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposed Atrium Health Innovation District at their meeting on Tuesday night. The Roundup will update you on each meeting as more information becomes available.

2. Bowling for Mayo: UNC to face SC at Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

What happened: The 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl will see the University of North Carolina Tar Heels meet the University of South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. Over the course of the team's 58 matches against each other, UNC has won 39 games, USC has won 19, and the teams have tied four times. Both are 6-6 overall heading into the game.

The game starts at 11:30 a.m. and tickets start at $60 on Ticketmaster.

Why it matters: Not only do the teams have a bit of a friendly rivalry going into their first Mayo Bowl matchup together, with the Gamecocks and Tar Heels competing to see which Carolinas university has the preeminent football program, but the 2021 game also marks the 20th anniversary of North Carolina's resident bowl game.

And the coach of the winning team may have to take a bath in emulsified egg yolks if they want to give $10,000 to charity. See below.

What happened: It looks like Mecklenburg County's mask mandate is here to stay. The Charlotte Observer reports the county that contains Charlotte most recently reported a seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate of 8.3% on Nov. 30. The county expanded its at-home coronavirus test distribution programs with new locations on Monday.

Why it matters: The latest numbers are a far cry from Mecklenburg's goal of dropping the mandate after seeing 5% positivity or less over a seven-day period. The county's positivity rate has only dipped below that number on four days since commissioners voted to change it on Nov. 3.

In other news related to the coronavirus in North Carolina, the state's health department announced on Monday that over 1.5 million North Carolinians have recovered from the virus, per WCCB. That means about 97% of the state's 1,553,112 residents who tested positive made it through unscathed. The state has seen 18,860 deaths related to COVID-19 since March of 2020.

4. Timely Queen City Holiday Preview: Charlotte Gift Guide, Part 1

The Hornet's Nest is home to hundreds of craftspeople who have eked out an existence here by crafting household goods, artwork and various other products that make great gifts. With Christmas approaching at the end of the month, Roundups between now and then will feature a handful of Charlotte-centric trinkets and experiences to get for others (or yourself).

This gift shop lives up to its name with a vast repository of Charlotte-made goods. Fill a spot on a loved one's wall with a painting from Queen City artist David French or stuff stockings with a flavored honey from Charlotte-based Cloister Honey.

Shopping for an avid reader, or just someone who likes to have a pen and paper beneath their hands? Paper Skyscraper at 330 East Boulevard has a cornucopia of puzzles and games, books, planners, calendars and other offerings that will make the holidays a bit more interactive this year.