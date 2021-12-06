Queen City Roundup 12/6: CMS addresses student violence again, sports reports on Panthers and Hornets, holiday markets

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen Ciy Roundup readers, and welcome to the first full week of December! This past weekend, the ACC Championship Game took place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, resulting in a win for the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Carolina Panthers had their bye week, but there is still news dealing with the Cardiac Cats after the team chose to cut ties with its offensive coordinator. Over on the hardwood, the Charlotte Hornets had their stingers at the ready for a win on the road against the Atlanta Hawks as they prepare for a three-game series at home.

In non-sporting news, the superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools laid out a few ideas for how the district can combat a "crisis of student aggression" following a string of fights, pepper-spraying and guns found at school buildings. Lastly, the return of our now Timely Queen City Holiday Preview will let readers know about upcoming holiday markets that will help them find locally crafted gifts to distribute during the giving season.

Today is Monday, Dec. 6, and here's what ever Queen City resident needs to know.

What happened: Students at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will eventually be getting free, transluscent backpacks and subject to additional security screenings, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston informed district employees and families on Friday. The district is also considering implementing metal detectors and is developing a tool that will allow students to report guns on campus anonymously. The clear book bags are scheduled to arrive in February.

Why it matters: Winston's message comes amid what he referred to as "a crisis of student aggression and violence" in the schools and Charlotte overall. Police locked Harding High School in west Charlotte down on Tuesday and Friday. In the first incident, multiple student-on-student fights brought police to the school, and in the second, a student used pepper spray on another student and a Harding coach. Fights also caused a modified lockdown at Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

The correspondence also comes the same week as the superintendent's yearly evaluation with the school board. The ideas Winston proposed on Friday may have taken root when the board entered closed session during their meeting on Tuesday. A school shooting that resulted in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School near Detroit on Tuesday may also have hastened the superintendent's response.

The message comes roughly three weeks after board members, Winston and other school officials met for a town hall discussion regarding measures to curb violence at schools. Board member Rhonda Cheek said at the time that the event would kick off a series of community meetings, but no dates are available for future meetings.

2. Sports report: Pittsburgh Panthers win ACC Championship, Carolina Panthers cut coordinator, Hornets sting Falcons

ACC Championship gives win to Pittsburgh Panthers, boost to Charlotte economy

The Pittsburgh Panthers walked away from the ACC Championship Game on Saturday with their first Atlantic Coast Conference title, and Charlotte business owners walked away with additional money in their pockets following the match at Bank of America Stadium. The University of Pittsburgh team squashed the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 45-21, and are now 11-2 this season ahead of a Peach Bowl game against Michigan State on Dec. 30.

But what did the game mean for Charlotte? We said last week that Queen City business owners didn't expect much foot traffic during the game because it didn't feature big names like Clemson or the Georgia, but WSOC reported on Saturday that 55,000 fans bought tickets to the game. While the revenue generated from ticketholders has yet to be calculated, the number of attendees bodes well for local restaurants, hotels and other downtown Charlotte businesses.

The Carolina Panthers did not play on Sunday during their bye week, but that didn't stop the team from making moves. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will be moving into the role of offensive coordinator after the team decided to fire former OC Joe Brady. Nixon will attempt to clean up the team's 5-7 record heading into the team's last five games, starting with their Week 14 match against the 5-7 Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 12. The Panthers beat the Falcons 19-13 when they last played on Halloween.

"I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change," said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. "I'm very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half."

Former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady watches from the sidelines during practice in August, 2020. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Road win puts Hornets at 14-11 heading into three-game home stint, 4 players sidelined for COVID protocols

The Charlotte Hornets will be playing their next three games in the Hornets Nest, and they're coming home with a 130-127 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Per ESPN, the victory came despite the Charlotte team being down four players, as Miles Bridges scored 32 points, including 13 on four shots in the fourth quarter. LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier were absent during yesterday's game after the team announced they had entered the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

It's unknown whether the players tested positive for the cornavirus, but if they did they will be required to miss at least 10 days under the league's safety standards. That means they wouldn't be playing in the Hornets' next three games at home, starting with their match against the 12-11 Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 7 p.m. The Hornets have won five of their last six home games.

3. Timely Queen City Holiday Preview: Holiday Markets, where festive intersects with local in Charlotte

Christmas is approaching in less than four weeks, Kwanzaa begins the day after and the last day of Hannukah is today. Instead of despairing over gifts you still have to purchase, why not check out a holiday market in Charlotte? Here are a few ideas to get you going.

Uptown is one of Charlotte's busiest areas, and Truist's Charlotte Christmas Village at 324 S. Mint St. does its best to live up to the surrounding area. Until Dec. 23, Queen City residents can buy tickets to the Thursday-through-Saturday market for $5, the Light the Knight holiday lights show for $10 or spend $35 on a season pass. Vendors will have homemade gifts and a “European” food menu featuring schnitzel, strudel and hot cider to purchase.

Charlotte children can write and send letters to Santa at this Midtown holiday market, which is set to remain open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22 at 1111 Metropolitan Ave. Admission is free, with Photos With Santa set for Dec. 11 and a “Grinchmas” celebration on Dec. 18.

This market differs from others on the list in that it’s a single-weekend event, taking place Dec. 11 and 12. Saturday’s market will feature live holiday music and a pop-up shop, as well as photo opportunities with Kris Kringle, while Sunday brings a “winterized brunch fashion show” and another pop-up to 500 W. 32nd St. General admission is free.