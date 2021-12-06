Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/6: CMS addresses student violence again, sports reports on Panthers and Hornets, holiday markets

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a4N0_0dFLFLfI00
(Chad Madden/Unsplash)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Queen Ciy Roundup readers, and welcome to the first full week of December! This past weekend, the ACC Championship Game took place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, resulting in a win for the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Carolina Panthers had their bye week, but there is still news dealing with the Cardiac Cats after the team chose to cut ties with its offensive coordinator. Over on the hardwood, the Charlotte Hornets had their stingers at the ready for a win on the road against the Atlanta Hawks as they prepare for a three-game series at home.

In non-sporting news, the superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools laid out a few ideas for how the district can combat a "crisis of student aggression" following a string of fights, pepper-spraying and guns found at school buildings. Lastly, the return of our now Timely Queen City Holiday Preview will let readers know about upcoming holiday markets that will help them find locally crafted gifts to distribute during the giving season.

Today is Monday, Dec. 6, and here's what ever Queen City resident needs to know.

1. Clear backpacks for all students: CMS superintendent responds to violence at schools

What happened: Students at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will eventually be getting free, transluscent backpacks and subject to additional security screenings, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston informed district employees and families on Friday. The district is also considering implementing metal detectors and is developing a tool that will allow students to report guns on campus anonymously. The clear book bags are scheduled to arrive in February.

Why it matters: Winston's message comes amid what he referred to as "a crisis of student aggression and violence" in the schools and Charlotte overall. Police locked Harding High School in west Charlotte down on Tuesday and Friday. In the first incident, multiple student-on-student fights brought police to the school, and in the second, a student used pepper spray on another student and a Harding coach. Fights also caused a modified lockdown at Julius Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

The correspondence also comes the same week as the superintendent's yearly evaluation with the school board. The ideas Winston proposed on Friday may have taken root when the board entered closed session during their meeting on Tuesday. A school shooting that resulted in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School near Detroit on Tuesday may also have hastened the superintendent's response.

The message comes roughly three weeks after board members, Winston and other school officials met for a town hall discussion regarding measures to curb violence at schools. Board member Rhonda Cheek said at the time that the event would kick off a series of community meetings, but no dates are available for future meetings.

2. Sports report: Pittsburgh Panthers win ACC Championship, Carolina Panthers cut coordinator, Hornets sting Falcons

The Pittsburgh Panthers walked away from the ACC Championship Game on Saturday with their first Atlantic Coast Conference title, and Charlotte business owners walked away with additional money in their pockets following the match at Bank of America Stadium. The University of Pittsburgh team squashed the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 45-21, and are now 11-2 this season ahead of a Peach Bowl game against Michigan State on Dec. 30.

But what did the game mean for Charlotte? We said last week that Queen City business owners didn't expect much foot traffic during the game because it didn't feature big names like Clemson or the Georgia, but WSOC reported on Saturday that 55,000 fans bought tickets to the game. While the revenue generated from ticketholders has yet to be calculated, the number of attendees bodes well for local restaurants, hotels and other downtown Charlotte businesses.

The Carolina Panthers did not play on Sunday during their bye week, but that didn't stop the team from making moves. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will be moving into the role of offensive coordinator after the team decided to fire former OC Joe Brady. Nixon will attempt to clean up the team's 5-7 record heading into the team's last five games, starting with their Week 14 match against the 5-7 Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 12. The Panthers beat the Falcons 19-13 when they last played on Halloween.

"I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change," said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. "I'm very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hXL2_0dFLFLfI00
Former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady watches from the sidelines during practice in August, 2020.(Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets will be playing their next three games in the Hornets Nest, and they're coming home with a 130-127 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Per ESPN, the victory came despite the Charlotte team being down four players, as Miles Bridges scored 32 points, including 13 on four shots in the fourth quarter. LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier were absent during yesterday's game after the team announced they had entered the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

It's unknown whether the players tested positive for the cornavirus, but if they did they will be required to miss at least 10 days under the league's safety standards. That means they wouldn't be playing in the Hornets' next three games at home, starting with their match against the 12-11 Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 7 p.m. The Hornets have won five of their last six home games.

3. Timely Queen City Holiday Preview: Holiday Markets, where festive intersects with local in Charlotte

Christmas is approaching in less than four weeks, Kwanzaa begins the day after and the last day of Hannukah is today. Instead of despairing over gifts you still have to purchase, why not check out a holiday market in Charlotte? Here are a few ideas to get you going.

Uptown is one of Charlotte's busiest areas, and Truist's Charlotte Christmas Village at 324 S. Mint St. does its best to live up to the surrounding area. Until Dec. 23, Queen City residents can buy tickets to the Thursday-through-Saturday market for $5, the Light the Knight holiday lights show for $10 or spend $35 on a season pass. Vendors will have homemade gifts and a “European” food menu featuring schnitzel, strudel and hot cider to purchase.

Charlotte children can write and send letters to Santa at this Midtown holiday market, which is set to remain open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22 at 1111 Metropolitan Ave. Admission is free, with Photos With Santa set for Dec. 11 and a “Grinchmas” celebration on Dec. 18.

This market differs from others on the list in that it’s a single-weekend event, taking place Dec. 11 and 12. Saturday’s market will feature live holiday music and a pop-up shop, as well as photo opportunities with Kris Kringle, while Sunday brings a “winterized brunch fashion show” and another pop-up to 500 W. 32nd St. General admission is free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Holiday MarketsCharlotte HornetsCarolina PanthersACC ChampionshipsCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
297 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/10: CMPD not enforcing ordinances, school board drops protocols, Hornets hurt at home

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Queen City Roundup readers! It's the last day of the week, and that means weather. But before we get to next week's forecast, we have some remaining news from this week.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/9: $2,500 CMS bonuses, NC primaries delayed, plane passengers removed

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) — Keith Whitley, "Charlotte's in North Carolina" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) The chorus for Keith Whitley's country ballad "Charlotte's in North Carolina" is a powerful set of four lines that juxtaposes upbeat guitar playing with melancholy lyrics, and it kicks off today's roundup that balances several stories. First up: new retention bonuses for teachers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/8: Meck Co. OKs innovation district, county talks with CMS, $500K on clear backpacks

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Happy hump day, Queen City Roundup readers! As we clear this mid-week hurdle, commissioners in Mecklenburg County cleared the remainder of the $75 million Atrium Health requested for the construction of a new innovation district surrounding a proposed medical school. Today's roundup tells you what the district will include and how much of that money will come from taxpayers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/7: City Council's busy week, UNC vs. SC in Mayo Bowl, Meck Co. mask mandate remains

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet. — Doc Watson, "Southbound" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! As Deep Gap, North Carolina native Doc Watson sings in "Southbound," a folked-out song released alongside an album of the same name in 1966, "I get out and walk the street 'til I get blisters on my feet." Doc's son and fellow bluegrass musician Eddy Merle Watson died in 1985, but the town of Wilkesboro still hosts MerleFest each April in honor of the string-plucking artist. The words are fitting because we have a busy roundup today, which makes sense since Charlotte City Council has a full week ahead of them.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 12/3: What Kamala Harris had to say, StarMed to distribute new COVID-19 pill, avg. rent $1,400 in Charlotte

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Friday, Charlotte residents! Vice President Kamala Harris came to town yesterday, and she brought a new electric bus with her. Today's Roundup will tell you what the VP said about how the Biden administration's recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill's impacts Charlotte and how body language experts interpret her interaction with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 12/2: Another CMS lockdown, traffic delays expected for VP's visit, ACC Championship preview, NC fire

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in Saturdy's ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. Learn more below.(Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte, and welcome back to another edition of the Queen City Roundup! Today, we recount a fight-induced lockdown at another Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools building, and how school board members are keeping their eyes on the superintendent. With Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Charlottetoday, traffic congestion is expected, and we'll let you know which areas will be best to avoid.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 12/1: Epicentre foreclosure, NC's new burn ban, Gov. Cooper advises booster shots, checking in on the Hornets

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) I couldn't think of a better place in the whole world for little Dawn to spend her first real Christmas, so we packed up and headed for North Carolina.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/30: VP Kamala Harris coming to Charlotte, UNCSA alumni file suit, vegan food truck gets storefront

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's Charlotte visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's trip to Fort Bragg last week.(Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Hey there, QCR readers, and welcome to the last Roundup of the month! Today we'll let you know when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to the Queen City and what she'll be talking about after announcing her visit on Monday.

Read full story
21 comments
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 11/29: Mayor to seek reelection, docs talk omicron in NC, Dolphins drown Panthers, NC State beats UNC

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles(Mayor Vi Lyles/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! We're starting off the last week of November and heading into the first few days of December after a football-filled weekend. The Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers, 33-10, after the Charlotte team benched recently returned quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. We'll recap Sunday's game, as well as the North Carolina State Wolfpack football team's 34-30 victory over ACC rivals the University of North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday. The victory brought the Wolfpack one step closer to the ACC Championship Game, but a win by another team pushed them out of the running.

Read full story
7 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/26: Black Friday deals, Small Biz. Saturday steals, drunk driver kills 2, weather forecast

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It's the day after Thanksgiving, so that means it's Black Friday and tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. This roundup lists local Black Friday mall hours and deals, with the Charlotte Hornets discounting game tickets and merchandise, and detail what the local commerce shopping day will look like at South End, which is hosting a series of Small Business Saturdays through December. We also have the latest on a local store that will be singing its swan song with deals today, as Manifest Discs on South Boulevard is set to close its doors after two decades.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 11/24: CMS bus crash, previewing NC State vs. UNC, free Thanksgiving, how to celebrate Native Americans in NC

Today's roundup shares Charlotte locations with free Thanksgiving meals tomorrow, as well as info on the history of Native Americans in NC.(Davies Design Studio/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Top of the morning, Queen City Roundup readers! With Thanksgiving tomorrow, there won't be any updates on Thursday, so today we're letting you know about a few Charlotte restaurants and organizations that are giving out free turkeys and other meal accouterments to hungry residents. Friday is also Native American Heritage Day, so this roundup also includes a few ways for readers celebrate and educate themselves on the culture and history of the first people to call North Carolina home.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/23: Council approves Innovation District, Hornets beat Wizards, Novant Thanksgiving parade preview

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid a visit to Fort Bragg, NC, on Monday to serve Thanksgiving to U.S. Army troops.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It's Tuesday, and that means tomorrow is Thanksgiving Eve when the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns after a 2020 hiatus on a new date. The bottom of the roundup continues our weeklong event previews with information on the parade, including weather, floats and road closures. Before that, we explain what the Atrium Health Innovation District could bring to the Queen City after Charlotte City Council voted to approve tax incentives for a proposed medical school's surrounding infrastructure.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/22: CMS to defer claims, City Council to talk Innovation District, Panthers lose to Washington

— James Taylor, "Carolina in My Mind" (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning Charlotte, and welcome to the start of the third week of November! This morning's Queen City Roundup has all of the pep you need to begin the new week, starting with lyrics from James Taylor's acoustic-heaped bluegrass track "Carolina in My Mind." In today's news, we go over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston's Friday announcement, in which he told parents that the district would be hiring external investigators to look into recent sexual assault reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/19: CMS and Cam Newton hold press conferences, New Yorkers are coming, best Black Friday breakfast

(Facebook/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! We've made it to the end of the week, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is looking to reach the end of its woes with recent sexual assault allegations. We have the latest on from the district, with Superintendent Earnest Winston set to address the reports today. Cam Newton also spoke to the media in a reference-laden The roundup also takes a look at new data that reveals where the majority of new Charlotte residents are migrating from and what impact that has on local housing before sharing a few breakfast and brunch spots to check out after Black Friday shopping.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/18: Another Charlotte Douglas protest, Guy Fieri's new NC restaurant NC tree going to White House

(Robert Reiners/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Thursday, Charlotte! We've made it over the hump day and onto Thursday, Nov. 18. As usual, today's roundup has everything Queen City residents need to know for the date, featuring stories about a strike planned at the Charlotte airport, Food Network star Guy Fieri's new restaurant in North Carolina and an Ashe County tree that's set to make its way to the White House for Christmas. Lastly, we continue our way-too-early holiday season preview with more light displays to see in Charlotte.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/17: NC AG targets vape companies, looking at NC's proposed budget, best Charlotte light displays

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! If you didn't wake up with a layer of sweat between you and your sheets this morning, let us be the first to tell you: It is Wednesday, Nov. 17, and today marks a return to warmer weather in Charlotte. This Queen City Roundup previews the weather through the weekend and shares stories about North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who is taking legal action and launching investigations into prominent e-cigarette manufacturers.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 11/16: How Biden's infrastructure impacts Charlotte, lawyer calls for federal CMS investigation and more

U.S. officials of multiple political persuasions gaze at President Joe Biden as he signs his historic $1.2T infrastructure bill on Monday.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Planes, trains, ports & broadband access. It might sound like we're riffing on the name of a beloved John Hughes movie, but those are just some of the North Carolina amenities set to see improvements following the passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/15: Cam Newton's victorious return, Hornets end Warriors' win streak, new variant in NC & more

Panthers backup QB Cam Newton told crowds "I'm baaaaack" after scoring his first touchdown during his return to the team on Sunday.(Christian Peterson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Monday, Charlotte, and what a whirlwind of a weekend it was for Queen City sports fans. Not only did the reports about Cam Newton returning to the Cardiac Cats turn out to be true, but they also came true immediately. Today's roundup recounts Newton's first performance back with the Carolina Panthers after a stint with the New England Patriots, which ended with a much-needed win for the Charlotte team.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/11: Cam Newton in talks w/ Panthers, Afghan refugees struggle, NC AG settles with QC gas station

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Happy Thursday, Charlotte! If you hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet outside your window today, that's not the stork, it's merely rain, and the Queen City is set to see a lot of it today, with Weather.com showing a 40% chance of rain during the day increasing to 92% in the evening. But at least we have warmer temperatures! The high today is 71 and the low is 58, and warmer weather is expected to carry over into tomorrow and the weekend as the chance of rain gets slashed.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy