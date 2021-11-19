Queen City Roundup 11/19: CMS and Cam Newton hold press conferences, New Yorkers are coming, best Black Friday breakfast

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! We've made it to the end of the week, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is looking to reach the end of its woes with recent sexual assault allegations. We have the latest on from the district, with Superintendent Earnest Winston set to address the reports today. Cam Newton also spoke to the media in a reference-laden The roundup also takes a look at new data that reveals where the majority of new Charlotte residents are migrating from and what impact that has on local housing before sharing a few breakfast and brunch spots to check out after Black Friday shopping.

Today is Friday, Nov. 19, and here's what every Queen City resident needs to know.

But first, following up on a story from Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state's proposed $25.9 billion fiscal budget into law on Thursday, as expected, per WSOC. It includes pay raises for state employees and teachers and numerous capital improvements, but WBTV reports educators at CMS aren't eligible for the raises.

What's happening: Earnest Winston, superintendent of Charlotte's largest public school district, held a press conference to address the public for the first time today about sexual assaults that allegedly took place on CMS campuses.

Why it matters: Over the past year, students at the district's Olympic High School, Myers Park High School and Hawthorne Academy have come to district officials with reports they were sexually assaulted on campus. One 15-year-old Hawthorne student said she was suspended for reporting a sexual assault at the school in October, resulting in the suspension of the school's principal and vice principal without pay on Nov. 9. The district moved former Myers Park principal Mark Bosco to its headquarters in October after parents protested for his removal, claiming he had covered up sexual assault reports.

In other news relating to CMS, Mallard Creek High School on Johnsten Oehler Road went on lockdown Thursday after several fights between students brought police to the building.

What happened: CMS wasn't the only local entity to hold a press conference this week. Nearly a week after inking a one-year quarterback contract with the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton appeared at Bank of America Stadium to speak to the press. He had a little fun with the public relations chat, sporting a press pass in the brim of his fedora that identified him as Clark Kent, aka Superman's alter ego, a reference to the "Superman" touchdown dance he favors.

"There's no place I'd rather be on Sunday than Bank of America Stadium, because it will be a playoff atmosphere in more ways than one," Newton told attendees.

Why it matters: If Newton's t-shirt declaring "We Back" — a reference to him yelling "I'm back" after taking the field on Nov. 14 — is any indication, Panthers fans have something to celebrate. He performed well in his first game after a yearlong hiatus from the team, scoring one touchdown and finding three of four passes to be successful. It bodes well for the Cardiac Cats, who are 5-5 going into Sunday's game against the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The home game starts at 1 p.m.

What happened: The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance conducted an analysis of demographic changes in the metropolitan area and found that most of the people moving into Charlotte are coming from large cities in the Northeast U.S., with New York providing the most new residents. About 6,500 people move to the Queen City from the Big Apple each year. The report also shows that Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, its population increasing by 19% (more than 150,000 people) over the past decade.

"The Charlotte Region has benefited from these population shifts which are largely driven by lower costs of living, quality of life, weather, and job opportunities," the analysis states.

Why it matters: As people migrate to new cities from other municipalities across the country, housing prices rise. Axios reported on Thursday that a study from UNC Charlotte shows that a household income of $79,014 is required to own a median-priced home in the Queen City. That's a 16% increase between September 2020 and September of this year. That number could also be influenced by the pandemic, as the average yearly rate increase for homeownership and rentals was about 6% per year between 2010 and 2020. Rising real estate costs also make affordable housing more difficult to find.

4. Timely Queen City holiday preview: Wake up for Black Friday with breakfast and brunch spots

Don't worry, our way-too-early holiday preview series will return shortly, but with Native American Heritage Day, Thanksgiving and Black Friday approaching in the next week we thought we'd preview events that are a little more timely. Next week's roundups will explore Small Business Saturday deals, Turkey Day meals and events to celebrate the heritage holiday in Charlotte. Today we've got specials on brunch and breakfast for Black Friday shoppers looking to hit the stores on Nov. 26.

Cheap mimosas and sangria at Bulla Gastrobar in SouthPark

Take the knots out of your back from Thanksgiving and hectic shopping by diving into this Sharon Road restaurant for $6 mimosas and sangrias between 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Brunch at The Asbury in The Dunhill Hotel downtown

If you’re going to ply every store for the best deals, you’ll want to do it on a full stomach. Luckily the Asbury is open inside The Dunhill Hotel between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for brunch, allowing Charlotteans to enjoy a stack of banana pudding pancakes or cakes in a potato variety with jalapeño peppers and smoked gouda. And the hotel is located only a few blocks away from Epicentre shopping mall, offering a reprieve from constant sales and deals.

Grab a bowl at Day and Night Cereal Bar in Uptown

A good spot to finish off a long shopping trip, Day and Night is open from 1 to 10 p.m. After a day of eating painstakingly crafted home-cooked meals, a bowl of colorful cereal will seem like a return to normal. If you’re trying to avoid looking at Christmas colors, the Strawberry Shortcake — which combines Cold Stone Strawberry Blonde cereal might be up your alley. The Uptown eatery also offers five varieties of bacon flights and many of its cereals are available in drinkable form, as milkshakes.