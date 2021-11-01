Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/1: Charlotte flights canceled, Panthers trick Falcons, when Meck Co.'s mask mandate may end & more

Collin Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODmK0_0cj2UfrA00
The Carolina Panthers won their game against the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 on Sunday, but they may have lost quarterback Sam Darnold for a game(Mark Brown/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, NC) A new month brings new news, and we're back with the Queen City Roundup to cure your post-Halloween blues. You might be especially blue if you were on one of the 254 American Airlines flights that were canceled going in and out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport over the weekend. The roundup explains how that affected local flyers and how the cancellations fit into a national trend for air services.

We also recap the Carolina Panthers' Halloween win and the injury that put quarterback Sam Darnold out of the game and answer some pressing questions about when Mecklenburg County's mandatory face mask policy and more.

Today is Monday, November 1, and welcome to a new month, Charlotte. Here's what you need to know.

1. Passengers stranded in Charlotte, other airports after American Airlines nixes flights

What happened: American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the country over the weekend, blaming poor weather and staffing shortages, and Charlotte was no exception. As of Sunday, 254 arriving and departing flights had been canceled for the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with over 900 flights canceled across the country. Charlotte's airport was the second-hardest hit transportation facility in the U.S.

Why it matters: American Airlines' cancellations left some passengers stranded in lines for up to eight hours on a busy travel weekend.

The commercial airline said it would rebook the customers who lost flights and a spokesperson said the company expected fewer issues by Monday, but the delays are part of a growing trend of airline cancellations that have impacted the Charlotte airport and others in the United States. Southwest also nixed flights on Friday after canceling many at the Charlotte Airport in mid-October. Both American and Southwest issued COVID-19 vaccine mandates for staff members over the last month.

2. Panthers treated to 19-13 Halloween win over Falcons and Sam Darnold tricked with concussion

It was a series of treats and tricks for the Carolina Panthers yesterday when the team notched a Halloween victory against the Atlanta Falcons on their belt.

Treats: The Panthers won 19-13 and are now batting .500 with a 4-4 win-loss record heading into Week 9 against the New England Patriots on Nov. 7 after a four-game losing streak. The team from up north has also put up 4-4 so far this season, narrowly beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 in Sunday's game. Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey is also supposed to return from injured reserve for the Patriots game, flexing his fixed hamstring.

Due to Darnold's injury, backup quarterback P.J. Walker also got more time on the field. He failed to complete his only passing attempt in the fourth quarter, but his few minutes of game time and the 33 passing yards he netted in the team's Week 7 loss to the New York Giants may help if he needs to start against the Patriots, which seems likely because...

Tricks: Sam Darnold suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter when Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokon slammed into his left side in the end zone, ending what ESPN writer David Newton called the starting QB's best performance in over a month. Of his 24 pass attempts, 13 found arms, and he managed to push the ball 129 yards down the field. It is unlikely that Darnold will start against the Patriots as players typically miss at least one game after being concussed.

3. With Meck County employees returning to the office, when will the county drop its mask mandate?

What's happening: Some Charlotteans are wondering if Mecklenburg County's mask mandate is still in place because some businesses are posting contradicting signs and today marks the return of county employees to office buildings. Those employees are required to mask up regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate remains in effect throughout the county for unvaccinated residents, but health officials have an idea in place of when it will be safe enough to go maskless again.

County data from last week showed that there the countywide COVID-19 positivity rate dipped below 5% on Oct. 27. Mecklenburg leaders have stated the mask mandate will expire once they see a rate of 5% or less for 30 straight days, and the Board of County Commissioners will vote on whether that time frame should be reduced to two weeks when they meet Tuesday.

Why it matters: The county's current mask requirement has been in place since August when the mandate was reinstated during the delta variant's arrival. Previous mandates had set end dates, but this one does not, and like last year many businesses have relaxed their guidelines following initial surges and no longer require guests to wear masks.

The county is also reporting its highest vaccination rate to date: 68% of residents have received a shot. That number is expected to increase after the FDA authorized the Pfizer shot for emergency use in children aged five to 11 on Friday. Charlotte's StarMed Healthcare has already started pre-booking appointments for kids to get vaccinated.

4. Prom back on at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

What happened: Students at Charlotte's largest school district will once again be able to participate in year-end prom festivities, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials announced on Friday. The district is leaving the planning up to individual buildings but asked principals to be “mindful of cancellation clauses when entering contractual agreements with external venues, in the event we are mandated to limit social gatherings due to COVID-related issues."

Why it matters: Prom is a major capstone event for high schoolers, and the district canceled the spring dance in 2020 and earlier this year due to the pandemic.

“It’s such exciting news because I know seniors past years, these past two years, haven’t really had the opportunity to have a prom and I think it’s a great way for seniors to be able to connect and really have fun with each other," CMS student Echo Horne told WBTV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kjwme_0cj2UfrA00
(Max Titov/Unsplash)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover the city of Charlotte, North Carolina for NewsBreak's Creator Program. Check back often for daily headline roundups to learn what's happening in the Queen City!

Charlotte, NC
147 followers

More from Collin Cunningham

Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/5: New skyscrapers coming to Charlotte, CMPD investigating assaults at CMS, nat'l donut day deals

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning Charlotte, do you hear that sound? Look outside your window; it's not raining, that's just the sound of donuts rolling down the street as November's National Donut Day moseys into town. Today's roundup will inform Charlotteans of where they can take advantage of the holiday for special deals on the round doughy treats.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/4: When Meck Co. will end mask mandate, NC lawmakers to vote on election maps, truck explodes

(Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It's been a big week for news in the Queen City already, and today we have even more, with the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voting to change its standards for when to drop the ongoing face mask mandate. This Thursday edition of the roundup has all you need to know about when residents can mask off, as well as the latest on North Carolina's controversial redistricting process.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/3: Tuesday election results, children's vaccines in Meck. Co, NC reps stage walk out and more

This statue of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz can be found at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! Yesterday's election resulted in new names filling old positions in local communities. We have the who's who of candidates that took home the win and also the where's where of children's vaccination sites now that Mecklenburg County has received 13,000 child-sized doses of the COVID-19 shot.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 11/2: Charlotteans hit polls, $250M racial equity investment, tainted Halloween candy in Rock Hill

The Carolina Panthers encouraged fans on the sidelines to vote with painted turf during their game on Sunday.(Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! Today is Tuesday, November 2, and it's also election day.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

QC Roundup 10/29: CMS teachers riled, Panthers' costume contest at children's hospital, NC's favorite Halloween candy

Players from the Carolina Panthers donned Halloween costumes to visit kids at a Charlotte children's hospital this week.(Courtesy of Carolina Panthers) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Good morning Charlotte! As the wind whips through the trees and settles the Queen City into a Sleepy Halloween weekend, the Queen City Roundup is here to take your hand and guide you through the dark. Oh, and that wind you're hearing? That's just the weather. Hopefully, today's rain showers don't show their faces, with a low chance of moisture between 1 and 4 p.m. Temperatures are expected to stick around in the mid-60s and 50s, reaching a peak of 65 around 2 p.m. before steadily declining to the 50s moving into tomorrow morning.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/28: What's on the Nov. 2 ballot? Plus Novant Health exec. wins $10M in court and vaccine numbers

(John W. Adkisson/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Good morning, Charlotte! Today is October 28, and welcome back to your Queen City Roundup. Today you can expect a rainy Thursday with temperatures between the 50s and 60s, with precipitation hitting its peak around 8 p.m. Moving into the weekend, which will be a big one with Halloween, the Queen City will have warmer weather, but you'll learn more about that tomorrow.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/27: NC residents spooked by coyotes, Main Library closing, CMS gives teachers new workday & more!

Coyotes are more prevalent in North Carolina every fall, but some Charlotte residents have reported hearing louder howls than usual.(mana5280/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Greetings, Charlotte! If you hear a howling in the air over the next few weeks, it's not just the Halloween season: residents of the Queen City have reported hearing more coyote howls than usual outside their homes at night.

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/26: CMS to give mask mandate update, Charlotte McDonald's taking part in national walkout & more!

(CHARLOTTE, NC) Happy Tuesday, Charlotte! Feeling hungry? If you've yet to try any of the eight participating restaurants, maybe give one of the spots in Charlotte Black Restaurant Week a shot for lunch today. Maybe get a plate of rasta pasta from Cuzzo's Cuisine, or rejuvenate yourself with a real fruit smoothie or cup of coffee from Hip Hop Smoothies? Check the post below for a full list of participants, and later on in the roundup we'll preview a food festival set to highlight those eateries this weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/25: Panthers take the L, Orlando fire chief charged in Charlotte, redistricting hearings this week

(CHARLOTTE, NC) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! We hope you were able to take advantage of the weekend's sunny weather and warm temperatures because you won't be seeing much more of both on the same day until next week.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/22: Charlotte Convention Center expands, weekend weather, outdoor activities this weekend & more!

(Courtesy of Charlotte Convention Center) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Good morning, Charlotte! Today's a pretty good day to wake up in the Queen City, no matter which side of the bed you were on. Construction wrapped up on a more than $100 million expansion to the Charlotte Convention Center, which is open to the public as of today, and the weather is looking to stabilize for another weekend of warm temperatures. That will give you plenty of opportunities to take part in numerous events in and around the Hornet's Nest this weekend, of which we have several.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/21: Cabarrus Co. student hit, killed after exiting bus; Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte today & more

(José de Azpiazu/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Good morning Charlotte, today is Thursday, October 21, and here's what you need to know. We have the latest on an elementary school student who was tragically struck and killed after stepping off a school bus yesterday in Cabarrus County. Plus, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be visiting the Queen City for the first time in three months today to speak to parents at a local daycare and a local restaurant has staked a Prohibition-era claim on Charlotte by opening a speakeasy in its basement starting this weekend.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/20: NC prepares to offer youths vaccines, CMS apologizes to Charlotte Catholic & more!

(CHARLOTTE, NC) Good morning, Charlotte! As supply chain woes continue to plague North Carolina and the rest of the country, the FDA is preparing to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for a new age group: 5-to-11-year-olds. This Wednesday edition of the Queen City Roundup explores how health officials in the Tar Heel state are preparing for the new age rollout, in addition to stories about an unfolding controversy between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Charlotte Catholic High School.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/19: Water advisory issued after main break, mural fest, coffee shop's sober event Friday & more!

Charlotte visual artist Abel Jackson is one of the creatives painting murals in this year's Talking Walls fest. More info on that below.(Abel Jackson/Talking Walls) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Good morning, Queen City residents. Hopefully, you're not one of the many Charlotteans who faced low or no water pressure when a main line broke on Remount Road yesterday, but if you are a safety advisory is still in place for water usage.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/18: Panthers loss recapped, rezoning hearing for potential new stadium, Huntersville fire & more!

Crews from four local communities collaborated to fight a fire at a soil retailer in Huntersville on Saturday.(Huntersville Fire/Twitter) (CHARLOTTE, NC) As the lows temperatures gradually come to replace the highs in forecasts, Queen City residents experienced their first cold weekend of the season these past few days. Whether you're getting ready to enter hibernation mode in the months ahead, or the new weather has renewed your energy and fall spirit, the world just keeps on turning, and Charlotte along with it.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/15: Fights bring police to CMS, McCaffrey misses practice, NYT recognizes NC restaurants & more!

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Happy Friday, Charlotte! It's the last day before the weekend, and with the weather in sunny, 80-degree highs today and tomorrow before slipping into more moderate highs in the upper-60s on Sunday, you'll have plenty of reason to go out and tackle the town!

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/14: Charlotte business leaders creating 'Meta Lab,' local school ranked no. 1 statewide and more!

(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Good morning, Charlotte! William Shatner may have recently returned from a real-life trip to the sea of stars that we call space, but Queen City Roundup is still grounded on Earth. This edition of the newsletter delves into an entrepreneurship initiative that Charlotte's business leaders are collaborating on as well as what Queen City schools ranked highly on a statewide ranking of elementaries and middles.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/13: Deadline approaching for Meck Co. homeowner grants, CMS may drop mask mandate & more headlines

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTEE, NC) Happy Wednesday, Charlotte! We're nearly halfway to the end of another October week, and deadlines are fast approaching for homeowners who want to save upwards of $300 to abate property taxes. This Queen City Roundup details those grants and how to apply for them before sharing the news that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is contemplating dropping its mask mandate.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/11: Eagles soar over Panthers, Olympic High beefs up football game security, fatal crash & more

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Happy Monda, Charlotteans! Fortunately, mother nature did not kick the Hornet's Nest too hard this weekend, but the same can't be said of the Philadelphia Eagles, who celebrated a close victory over the Carolina Panthers at yesterday's home game.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Queen City Roundup 10/8: Flooding in NC mountains, UNC sorority suspended, lieutenant governor asked to resign

(Sam Jotham Sutharson/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, NC) Happy Friday, Charlotte! Whether you're getting ready to attend the 600 Fest on Speed Street this weekend ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series' Bank of America Roval 400, or you're just looking to take it easy, maybe experience some nature as the leaves change, it's sure to be a good one. Today is October 8 and here's what you need to know.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy