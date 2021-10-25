Queen City Roundup 10/25: Panthers take the L, Orlando fire chief charged in Charlotte, redistricting hearings this week

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, NC) Happy Monday, Charlotteans! We hope you were able to take advantage of the weekend's sunny weather and warm temperatures because you won't be seeing much more of both on the same day until next week.

But don't let the weather get you down, even if the Panthers' crushing loss to the Giants on Sunday might have you feeling otherwise. Today's roundup details that travesty and news on the recently resigned chief of the Orlando Fire Department, who left his post Friday due to an incident in the Queen City. But wait, there's more, as North Carolinians will be able to sound off for the first time in public hearings on the state's redistricting maps and we preview Halloween events this weekend.

Today is Monday, October 25, and here's what you need to know.

The New York Giants stepped on the Carolina Panthers in a 25-3 victory yesterday, putting the Tar Heel team at a season record of 3-4.

When they play next against the Atlanta Falcons on Halloween, the team will do so without starting quarterback Sam Darnold. Coach Matt Rhule subbed backup QB PJ Walker in near the top of the fourth quarter, when the score was 15-3, saying the team "needed somewhat of a spark." Walker's first game time of the season netted him 33 total running yards, with one 13-yard push during his 12 minutes of play.

Darnold was pulled after he tossed the Giants an interception on Sunday, his seventh in the team's past four games. With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Nov. 2, ESPN reports Rhule may make the decision to switch Darnold off the roster after acquiring him from the Giants this season.

Panthers backup QB PJ Walker ran for over 30 yards after taking the reins from Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter Sunday. (AL Bello/Getty Images)

After allegedly punching a 55-year-old man and his daughter in Charlotte earlier this year, Orlando Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale made the decision to step down on Friday. He faces two misdemeanor assault and battery charges in North Carolina for the July 28 incident, in which court records say the former chief had seemed intoxicated.

"I am submitting my resignation in best interest to the City of Orlando due to the languishing legal process with resolving the allegations against me from the City of Charlotte NC," Barksdale wrote in his resignation letter to the city, per Click Orlando. As the department searches for a replacement, Craig Buckley, the deputy chief, will take his place.

According to WBTV, the altercation occured inside a restaurant in Charlotte, but court records do not say which business. Barksdale has headed up the Florida fire department since 2019 but has been on suspension without pay since he was charged on Aug. 16.

After taking two weeks to draw up proposals for new congressional district maps, North Carolina lawmakers will give residents of the Tar Heel state the opportunity to air their opinions on the charts through a series of public hearings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Wilmington, Lenoir, Greenville, Charlotte and Raleigh are all set to host hearings over the next two days, with the first two cities hosting on Monday and Greenville and Charlotte on Tuesday.

After hearing from residents, NC legislators will take public opinion into account and make changes to the final maps, which they hope to vote on by early November so the diagrams can be used in next year's elections. The new maps reflect population changes recorded in the 2020 census.

Charlotte's hearing is set to take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the conference center at Central Piedmont Community College's Harris Campus and can be viewed online here. The state's House and Senate redistricting committees have also posted full lists of dates, times, locations and streaming options for their hearings.

The state Senate is basing its redistricting revisions on country groupings developed by Duke University researchers. This is one option. (North Carolina General Assembly)

4. Too old for trick-or-treating? Charlotte has other ways to celebrate Halloween

Sometimes, that most classic Halloween tradition loses its luster. Maybe you didn't have time to make a costume or prepare some candy, or maybe you just aren't a kid anymore. Thankfully the popularity of Halloween means that it's endorsed by all ages, and Charlotte is resplendent with events this weekend that allow you to hop into a spooky mood without going door-to-door for candy.

Each edition of Queen City Roundup this week will help you plan a ghoul's night out this weekend by previewing upcoming events. Today: a festive car wash and an 'Alice in Wonderland' style tea party at a local cocktail bar.

It may not be as scary a the covered bridge in Sleepy Hollow, or even the one in "Beetlejuice," but cars that go through the haunted car was at AquaWave Express Car Wash never seem quite the same... they're clean. Thursday through Sunday, Charlotteans can visit the Wilkinson Boulevard wash's decorated tunnel to get their car squeaky and scary clean. Expect atmospheric lights, suds that could be blood and costumed actors hiding behind squeegees.

Do you think you can survive... the industrial dryer??? (Aquawave Express Carwash LLC/Facebook)

The Billy Sunday cocktail bar in Charlotte is set to give guests an Mad Tea Party experience with themed plates and drinks at its Welcome to Wonderland events this weekend. From 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the inside of the restaurant will look more like Lewis Carroll's classic story than a modern bar.