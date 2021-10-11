Queen City Roundup 10/11: Eagles soar over Panthers, Olympic High beefs up football game security, fatal crash & more

By Collin Cunningham

(CHARLOTTE, NC) Happy Monda, Charlotteans! Fortunately, mother nature did not kick the Hornet's Nest too hard this weekend, but the same can't be said of the Philadelphia Eagles, who celebrated a close victory over the Carolina Panthers at yesterday's home game.

Today's QCR also details a decision by Charlotte-Mecklenburgh Schools to bring additional police officers to the football game at Olympic High School on Friday and a pickup truck rollover that killed a person and shut down a street near downtown this morning. Today is Monday, October 11, and here's what you need to know.

The Bank of America Roval 400 wasn't the only big sporting event to take place this weekend, believe it or not. The steady wheel of football turns on, and this week crushed the Carlina panthers into a 3-2 win-loss record under a big green, Philadelphia-shaped spoke. The Eagles were only able to gain 88 yards during the first half of the game, putting the Panthers up 15-3 at the game's midpoint.

But then Panthers QB Sam Darnold threw three interceptions and was hit with as many sacks as the game grew on, the Eagles' defense coming into play and allowing the Panthers only one field goal as the game continued. This marks the Panthers' second loss in a row, breaking their undefeated streak with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 3. The team now sits directly below the 4-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South division.

Perhaps the Panthers' loss can be traced to the absence of running back Christian McCaffrey, who remains inactive after sustaining a hamstring injury in their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans.

One week after about 100 students at Charlotte's Olympic High School staged a walkout to protest a student football player who was charged with rape, the school brought additional cops to its home football game against Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology on Friday. Olympic won the game and is now up 5-1 this season, but K-8 Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools students were not allowed to watch the team play without adult supervision during the increased security presence.

Police said the additional measures weren't related to the student protest and were instead due to recent shootings in NC and abroad, including a September drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old child on Rozelle Drive.

Per WCNC and WNCT, the Oct. 1 protest came in response to CMS's decision to allow a 15-year-old player to take the field a previous game despite the boy being charged in September with 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree kidnapping and sexual battery. The school hosted a district-sanctioned protest indoors that day and told students they would face repercussions for leaving the building. Several student volleyball players began speaking out against the school after they were hit with a one-game suspension for participating in the outdoor rally.

“We strongly believe that students should have a voice and have their voices heard," CMS Superintendent Ernest Wilson addressed students on Friday. "I want you to be inquisitive and have your voice heard, but do it in the appropriate way."

North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard near Charlotte's Greenville neighborhood is shut down as crews attempt to repair the damage done by a pickup truck that rolled over onto its side near the Cadence Music Factory Apartments. The identity of the deceased man remains unknown.

The street is the site of the AvidXchange Music Factory, a complex containing bars and restaurants as well a two concert and entertainment venues. Duke Energy crews were on the scene to repair damaged powerlines along with the medical examiner, who was investigating the incident. The yellow tape prompted a Twitter user to suspect that a crime scene investigation was taking place.

In other news of car accidents in the Queen City, the Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department is currently looking to determine the identity of a man who injured a CMPD officer who flipped his vehicle around 7:30 a.m. today. WBTV reports the accident temporarily closed the intersection of Monroe Road and Village Lake Drive, where the suspect ran a red light and smashed into the officer's police cruiser, leaving the cop with non-life-threatening injuries.

