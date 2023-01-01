New Year's Relationship Goals

Woman foot on mirror ball Photo by Photo by Юлиана Маринина:

We evaluate most aspects of our lives as the New Year approaches.

But our relationships, not so much. Instead, we focus on that quintessential kiss as the clock strikes midnight. We sip cocktails and dance while we promise to get that promotion, save more money, or hit the gym.

Our lives revolve around our relationships.

This makes it the perfect time of year to set new goals. As a relationship columnist, I have spent a decade in the counseling and research of love. There are a few simple tenants that can improve the quality of our relationships.

We can't change other people despite our optimism.

True and authentic change arrives only when an individual desires personal growth.

We can be responsible for ourselves and our own personal evolution and happiness. We can stop begging to be heard or pleading with someone to change. We can make our own relationship goals and assess our situation from there.

1. Arguments aren't meant to be won. They're meant to be resolved.

Are you with someone who wants to win?

Who makes a simple request or conversation exhausting? Do they spend their time attempting to prove you wrong instead of listening? Do they insist you see things from their point of view, agree with it, and abide by it?

Disrespectful people can't hear you because they've already decided you are wrong.

If someone believes there's winning and losing in love, they've already lost.

A relationship that is absent of conflict resolution will fester over time. It will wear you down, frustrate you, and ultimately make you resentful. Ask yourself if you are with someone who has the ability to acknowledge concerns and resolve them rather than seek control. Ask yourself if you have the ability to do so.

2. Is someone bringing out the best in you, or making you lose the rest of yourself?

Relationships involve some sacrifice.

It's a team sport. But if you are overly responsible for another individual, you may become under-responsible for yourself. What does this mean? Every mature adult must be self-responsible and accountable.

However, in many relationships, one partner may accept too much responsibility for the other.

For instance, your significant other works too much and the entire household becomes your responsibility. Your partner spends too much and you're forced to come to their financial rescue. Your spouse is extremely difficult or controlling and you overcompensate and take on additional responsibilities to keep the peace. You may be with someone who drinks too much and you carry the weight to ensure they are responsible.

This type of fixing and rescuing appears to be done in the name of love.

It appears to be a well-intentioned effort to save a relationship and family. But it's destructive for everyone involved. If you remain in an unhealthy relationship for too long, it will no longer bring out the best in you. It will make you lose the rest of yourself.

3. When you have to ask someone to care about you, they're already telling you they don't.

Are you begging or pleading with your partner?

Are you overtalking? Have you begun raising your voice? Are you crying? Are you walking out of rooms? Are you retreating?

If you have to ask someone to care about you, they're already telling you they don't. You shouldn't have to plead with someone to hear you. You shouldn't have to beg them to stop bad behavior. You shouldn't have to urge them to go to couples counseling.

A mature, loving, significant other should be committed to the relationship.

4. Are you keeping secrets?

We should be loyal to those we love.

But there's a difference between loyalty and enabling. Enablers are overly caring people who tolerate repeatedly bad behavior. Kindness is forgiving bad behavior once or twice. Enabling is forgiving it over and over again.

Is your partner routinely behaving badly?

Do they make you cry or mistreat you? Do they have extreme behaviors or personalities that are upsetting the household? Do they lie to you? Do they abuse alcohol or drugs?

If you are keeping secrets so that your family and friends don't dislike your significant other, it's a problem. If you are hiding shameful behaviors from the outside world, it's a problem. These are red flags.

Everyone is capable of bad behavior but continual offenders shouldn't be tolerated.

5. An emotionally greedy person will personally bankrupt you.

Are your needs being met?

Are you happy and content? Does the relationship feel what the word literally conveys? It's a 'relay' a back-and-forth between two individuals. There should be a give-and-take and it should alternate.

Or does the relationship revolve around one person?

No relationship and no home should center around one individual. It creates an imbalance. There's a difference between giving and giving yourself away. The needs of both partners should be met.

There should be a compromise, not control.

6. Be careful of people who talk you out of being you.

One of the best aspects of a relationship is the culmination of two individuals. Unique people who combine their love, talents, and dreams.

Are you allowed to remain an individual despite being a part of a couple?

Or are you with someone who talks you out of being you?

A significant other who tells you not to go back to school. Not to take a certain job. Not to pursue a creative passion. Not to reclaim a long-lost hobby or indulge in a new one. Not to start a side hustle or new business. Do they mock you for who you are? Even in a seemingly joking manner. Do they make you feel bad about your person?

If you are walking away from who you are for someone else, it's a problem.

There's a danger in abandoning ourselves. And worse, there's more of a danger in remaining with someone who will allow you to.

7. Are you fighting over responsibilities or maturity?

There are many common couple disputes.

The ones that revolve around daily responsibilities. Who takes out the trash? Who does the laundry? Who left the dishes in the sink? Who didn't pay the bills on time? Who didn't take the car to the shop? Who didn't fix what was broken?

These tasks should be about two partners dividing responsibilities maturely.

You shouldn't have to be a parent to your partner.

You shouldn't have to routinely remind them to be self-responsible. It's their job to pick up after themselves, get an oil change when necessary, pay a bill in a timely manner, mow the lawn when it needs it, or do the dishes.

One partner shouldn't have to nag the other to grow up.

Summary:

These 7 New Year's relationship goals will lower the frustration of a partnership.

They speak to a healthier version of relationships. One where two individuals are mature, accountable, and self-responsible. A relationship that promotes respect, individuality, and teamwork. Instead of rescuing, fixing, pleasing, enabling, controlling, and disrespectfulness.

A happier relationship is a happier New Year.