Opinion: Narcissism the Best Advice

As a journalist, I used to write features and a business column. In the first year of my divorce, I was offered a column by one of the biggest digital outlets. The editor allowed me to pick the topic I wanted to write about.

When I chose relationships and divorce I didn't realize it would alter my professional path.

I didn't understand what happens when you divorce an individual with a narcissistic personality disorder. I was in marriage counseling but I used it to validate my experience instead of recognizing the danger.

I was unaware of the behavioral escalation when you attempt to leave a narcissist.

It was a confusing time. I was leaving love behind. I was abandoning a marriage I had spent years building. I was digesting the severity of an extreme personality disorder. I was writing about divorce because it was painful and lonely. I didn't realize I would devote the next decade to the counseling and research of love and relationships.

Many times throughout my overly long and abusive divorce I would remember my counselor's wisdom.

It put a very confusing personality disorder into digestible nuggets.

Narcissism and some of the best advice from my years of counseling and research.

1. The narcissist believes what they are saying.

When a narcissist tells a story they believe what they are saying. This is why a narcissist is so convincing when relaying their version of events. The narcissist doesn't necessarily believe they are lying.

It's because their worldview is skewed.

A narcissist's lack of empathy prevents them from seeing outside of their own world and into the world of another. They can't see outside of their own box. It prevents them from seeing the actual truth. They see only their own perceived truth.

2. The narcissist believes in their own version of reality.

A narcissist doesn't live in actual reality. They live in their own perception of reality for the reasons stated above. It's the narcissist's world and you're living in it. This presents a complicated truth.

--They don't necessarily believe they are lying, again, they think it's their truth.

-- And when a narcissist does realize they are lying, they believe it's justified.

Why? Because the narcissist believes they were wronged. Think of it this way. In the first example, a narcissist may say they built an entire life by themselves. They truly believe their spouse contributed nothing. This is their perceived truth.

In the second example, let's say you divorce a narcissist. They lie and cheat and steal to leave you with nothing. They know they are lying but the narcissist believes you have forced them to do this. If you hadn't left them and been ungrateful they wouldn't have been forced to lie.

3. The narcissist does not have the ability to self-reflect.

It's a painful truth for anyone who loves a narcissist. A true narcissist will rarely if ever be treatable. Again, the reason lies in the disorder itself.

The narcissist's lack of empathy prevents self-discovery and self-reflection.

The narcissist doesn't believe there is anything wrong with them. The narcissist believes it's everyone else. Empathy is a developmental stage we receive in childhood. A narcissist lacks empathy. It's the ability to feel the pain of another. The narcissist only feels their own pain.

Imagine a world so small you only feel your own pain.

Narcissists never escape their tiny world.

4. The narcissist will fool the world.

One of the most frustrating aspects of loving a narcissist is feeling crazy. You know there's a charming side to this person and an equally cruel side. Let it go, it's your truth and only you need to believe it. If not, you will drive yourself even crazier living in a narcissist's altered reality.

The narcissist lives on the surface.

It's a superficial world so they will never care enough about most people to let them see it.

You see it because you have the ability to impact or disrupt the narcissist's world. This is what can anger them. They don't connect deeply enough to others to care or show them their dark side.

Your spouse is two very different people but no one will believe you.

5. The narcissist keeps showing you who they are.

When you love a narcissist they keep showing you who they are only you don't want to believe them. The charming and charismatic side confuses you long enough to endure their cruelty. You stay because you see the best in them.

But you won't leave a narcissist until you accept who they are.

And how they repeatedly remind you of that.

6. The narcissist's limited love or version of it.

It's a common question for those who love a narcissist. Can the narcissist love me? A narcissist is self-addicted. They love as much as they are capable of love but it's not real or healthy love.

An alcoholic will always choose a bottle over the person they love.

Narcissists will always choose themselves over the person they love.

It's not healthy. It's not real. Worse, a narcissist never arrives at a moment of emotional sobriety. They don't regret their actions or momentarily let love rise to the top as a drinker might in a sober moment.

Summary:

When you understand some of the truths of a narcissistic personality disorder it can be less crazy and chaos-making. It's a serious disorder and while a narcissist may appear normal they have a serious deficit.

The lack of critical empathy is the framework for an abusive individual.

It's impossible to love a narcissist.

It's even harder to leave one.

These little truths help just a little.