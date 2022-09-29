Geneva, IL

The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony Ever

Colleen Sheehy Orme

Dog couple

Is your pup whining to get hitched? Have they been howling for love? Are you ready to be their best mongrel or made of hound? Good news! Your canine can exchange vows, donate to charity, and help break the historic wedding record for the most doggie couples married.

The 'I Woof's' will take place Sunday, October 2nd in Geneva, Illinois. Diamonds in the Ruff is an event that will raise money for U.S. military veterans and animal rescue groups.

Your pup can wag its way down the aisle to a wedding processional song and later toast each other with goat's milk. It's a ceremony fit for a man's best friend.

The People Magazine article, Dozens of Canine Couples Set to Gather in Bid to Break the Largest Dog Wedding World Record explains this quest to surpass the current Guinness World Record for the largest dog wedding ceremony.

"The current record is 178 married dog couples and was set 15 years ago in Littleton, Colorado. This is the organizer's second attempt at breaking the record. In 2021, the ceremony came up short on the number of dog couples needed to overtake the current record, but the event still raised funds for numerous animal rescue groups."
"Sunday's attempt at the largest dog wedding has been dubbed Diamonds in the Ruff. Along with helping canine couples solidify their love, the event will also work to raise $100,000 for K9s for Warriors — a nonprofit dedicated to placing trained service dogs with veterans — other service animal organizations, and local animal rescue groups."

No worries if your pooch is currently unattached.

They can be matched with their one true fido and get married at first sight that day.

You can read more about the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony on their website. You can subscribe to their newsletter and follow their listed social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

The People Magazine article goes on to say:

"Diamonds in the Ruff will also feature live music, fun giveaways, and a PEOPLE photo booth so that the attending pooches can get the celebrity photo treatment."

Pictures of the happy couple!

E'Ruff said.

This is a can't miss ocassion.

The event per their news release will "be emceed by world-renowned magician and five-time Guinness World Record Holder, Martin Rees."

Their news release praises Pet Supplies Plus for its sponsorship of the event.

"Pet Supplies Plus has been a fantastic partner in our Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony event," said Greg Seei, CEO and co-founder of Robust Promotions. "Their team has brought a warmth and enthusiasm to the initiative which has made this a special collaboration. Their mission and vision align with ours, and we're thankful for their support in this worthy cause."

Here's to some happy hound honeymoons and a great cause.

You can register for the 'Puptials' on their website.

"Registration is $25 per dog. 100% of the registration fees will be given to the participating animal charity groups with 50% going to K9s for Warriors and the remaining 50% being split between the other participating animal charity groups."

