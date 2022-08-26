Sylvester Stallone a Divorce and a Tale of 2 Dogs

Pink and black boxing gloves Photo by Julia Larson

A divorce and a tale of two dogs. There's plenty to unpack in Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's divorce. Dwight the Rottweiler was the initial fall guy for their failing marriage. Stallone, ever the dog lover quickly shut these rumors down.

Per TMZ Stallone said, "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

It's good to know Dwight isn't to blame.

From the outside looking in, it's hard to tell when and where a marriage went wrong.

But there are some clues.

Most notably, Stallone's new tattoo of his beloved Rocky castmate Butkus. Stallone was spotted days before Flavin filed for divorce without the signature bicep tattoo of his wife's face. In its place was an image of his cherished Bull Mastiff who passed away from a heart attack in 1981. A dog Stallone owned in his early years but had to sell when money was tight. When Stallone found success with Rocky he went looking for Butkus, the pup he sold for $40. He bought him back for $15,000.

But Stallone and Butkus are a love story for another time.

It seems suspicious that Stallone was randomly attentive to a highly visible tattoo of his wife.

Per a TMZ article, this is the explanation given for the change of tats.

"Sly tells us he's had the Jennifer tattoo for 14 years and wanted to freshen it up, but it got messed up and the dog was just a fix with no ill intention. He adds he still has a big tattoo of Jennifer on his back."

This new ink makes us believe one or both called the marriage quits before Flavin's filing.

Here's another telling detail about the timeline and intentions of each spouse.

An article in The Palm Beach Post, references court documents stating "the couple's 25-year marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The Palm Beach Post article goes on to say, "The petition for dissolution alleges that Stallone engaged in the "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

This is a fact stated by multiple outlets as it appears in the divorce filing.

This tells us something was brewing before Flavin filed. It could be a variety of things that led her to suspect financial misappropriation. However, she is referencing behavior that may or may not be indicative of a spouse preparing for divorce long before it happens. Only time will tell what Flavin is alluding to or if it's correct and where the money went.

The Stallone's divorce has caught us off-guard.

The couple appeared happy while celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Though sources tell People Magazine in this article the problems are not sudden and have been underlying for some time. They indicate the breakup is a result of long-standing disagreements. It's a natural progression of events.

The Timeline:

May 17th: Stallone and Flavin declare their love for one another via an Instagram post for their 25th wedding anniversary. Flavin's post has since been deleted.

August 8th: Jennifer Flavin is pictured leaving a West Hollywood restaurant minus her wedding ring.

August 10th: Flavin posts an Instagram pic with her three beautiful daughters. She captions the post, "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever." #truth #family #forever.

Her daughters respond to their mother's post.

Sophia Stallone, 25 years old:

"You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you. Love you so much."

Sistine Stallone, 24 years old:

"Strongest woman I know."

Scarlet Stallone, 20 years old:

A heart emoji.

August 19th: Flavin files for divorce in Palm Beach Country, Florida.

And lastly, adding to this series of events just days before Flavin files, Stallone is spotted with his wife's face transformed into the image of Butkus.

Stallone and Flavin have commented about the dissolution of their marriage.

Stallone told TMZ, "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

He told People Magazine, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin told People Magazine, "I"m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

It's a divorce and a tale of two dogs.

Dwight and Butkus.

Stallone the dog lover and his pooches. I don't want to be the one to point this out because all reports lead to a Bull Mastiff. But (cover your heavenly ears Buttkus) that new tattoo looks a lot like a Rottweiler. Shout out to Dwight.

Maybe that's just the divine intervention of a tattoo artist merging Sly's present with his past.

In Hollywood time, 25 years is a good run.

In doggie years, it's foreva.

It's hard not to be heartbroken for this beautiful couple and their gorgeous daughters.