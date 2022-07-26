Celebrity Divorce Lawyer Gives Insights

Colleen Sheehy Orme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUkJN_0gtqZtCE00
Model with red lipstickPhoto by Pixabay:

Don't be fooled by Laura Wasser's title as a celebrity divorce lawyer. She may represent the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson but she's a force in her own right. Wasser isn't looking to be anything but herself while promoting positive change within the divorce process.

Can we get an Amen?

Staff writer Naomi Fry recently interviewed Wasser for The New Yorker. The article Life Lessons From Laura Wasser, Divorce Lawyer to the Stars. is a finely executed dialogue between a skilled journalist and a well-known lawyer.

The article explains Wasser's endeavor with Divorce.com.

"In 2018, Wasser founded It’s Over Easy, an online divorce service. Earlier this year the venture was bought by Divorce.com, which has also named Wasser its “chief of divorce evolution.” Whether in her dealings with her celebrity clients, or in her role facilitating digital divorces for the common man, she’s concerned, she told me, with “the evolution of dissolution,” or how to make divorce, if not completely painless, then a bit less painful for all parties involved. “I want to normalize it a little,” she said. “It’s happening, and we need to make it better.”"

Sweeter words were never spoken.

I've spent a decade in the counseling and research of love, relationships, and divorce. As a journalist, I now primarily write about these topics. My hope has been to incentivize awareness and change. No child should endure a five-year divorce process.

As a stay-at-home mother, I became financially vulnerable.

This allowed a man to use money as a weapon.

It's an abusive tactic long exercised in the divorce community. The reason it survives is that it works for those who yield it. The legal system must address this type of abuse. No amount of writing will correct the course. It will take professionals within the industry to demand it.

Wasser's phrase offers hope.

"The evolution of dissolution."

As does her willingness to contemporize the divorce experience.

And to discourage angry spouses from utilizing children and money as hostages. One person shouldn't have all of the power in a relationship nor should they in divorce.

I've written extensively about the financial complexities of my divorce in my divorce column and elsewhere. I was trusting throughout the years of our marital difficulties. At that time, money was siphoned from a business we built in our twenties and the income was lowered. In divorce, financial abuse is most common among the self-employed. It makes sense because they can manipulate and lower income by writing off inventive expenses. Our retirement and savings accounts were drained.

In my case, no stone was left unturned.

Not only was every dollar hidden but my credit was ruined. This was a two-fold strategy. It made the divorcing spouse who was claiming they were 'broke' more believable. It also leaves an individual with zero ability to pay for legal expenses without borrowing money from a family member.

Wasser seeks to lower the overwhelming expense of marital dissolution with Divorce.com. The following are Wasser's own words in Life Lessons From Laura Wasser, Divorce Lawyer to the Stars.

Staff Writer Naomi Fry's question:

You’re the chief of divorce evolution for Divorce.com. What does that mean?

Laura Wasser's response:

"There are two reasons why it’s so hard to get divorced. First is that we, divorce attorneys, make a ton of money by spouting all these code sections and ta-da-da-da-da. But the other reason is that the founding fathers didn’t want people to get divorced. It was sacrilegious, and if you were a divorced woman in society in the eighteen-hundreds you were pelted with rocks or whatever. But that’s not the case anymore, and if you look at the statistics, how can it still be so taboo? How can it still be so difficult to do?"

Can we get another Amen?

The shame associated with divorce is antiquated, misplaced, and judgmental. It impacts not only divorcing individuals but their children. Most people don't choose divorce. It's the unfortunate result of exhausting all of their options. The relationship is no longer working and has become unhealthy.

It's not the right environment for any human being, especially children.

In The New Yorker article Wasser demonstrates her focus on children.

"Bunches of people come to me, when I speak at law schools, too, and tell me, My parents went through such an acrimonious divorce. And I say, O.K., let’s start there. Didn’t that suck for you? So that’s the first thing, watching what our folks have done before us and either wanting to be like them—because my parents had the best, most civil, respectful relationship—or not wanting to, and doing it differently. Everybody who comes in here and has kids says, My kids are the most important thing, and then they immediately pull out their financial statements and start talking about how much money they’re either gonna get or give. [Laughs.] And I go, Let’s get back to your kids for a minute. I think you rise above."

Laura Wasser is my new hero.

The divorce industry is prime for disruption.

Check out the full interview Life Lessons From Laura Wasser, Divorce Lawyer to the Stars.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# celebrity# divorce# love# relationships# marriage

Comments / 1

Published by

Colleen Sheehy Orme is a National Relationship Columnist, freelance journalist, and former business columnist. She writes about love, relationships, and self-restoration. She has spent more than a decade in research and counseling on the topics of divorce, relationships, and Narcissistic personality disorder.

Reston, VA
9970 followers

More from Colleen Sheehy Orme

Confidence Leads To Healthier Partners

mand and woman holding flowersPhoto by Lucas Pezeta:. There's no denying confident people make better partners. They make better friends. They have the ability to feel your pain, celebrate your joy, and see you for who you truly are. There are plenty of people who project confidence. What's more important is determining whether they are core confident.

Read full story

Emotionally Immature Relationships

Couple on motorized bikePhoto by Anastasia Shuraeva. Is your spouse mature or immature? While my marriage was suffering my husband began uncharacteristically abusing alcohol. I would tell him to stop taking my attention away from the three people who needed it most, our children. As his behavior digressed, so did mine.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Person Who Destroys In Divorce

Person in blue jacket alone peering at the waterPhoto by Gabriela Palai: https. The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation suit ignited the conversation about divorce abuse. If you were to google divorce abuse you wouldn't find much except for links to various law firms. If you searched people destroying one another in divorce you would find other descriptors. They would refer to it as a 'messy' or 'bitter' divorce.

Read full story
25 comments

Narcissists Are Confusing

One day my marriage counselor made a clarifying statement. "A healthy love relationship is not gauged by how I feel about him/her," he said. "But how I feel about me when I am with him/her."

Read full story
30 comments

Opinion: Depp vs. Heard the One Undiscussed Topic

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial was about abuse. Yet one type of abuse was barely mentioned. And it seems to be the core of what initially ignited the defamation of Johnny Depp. As a relationship columnist, I have spent a decade in the counseling and research of marriage, abuse, and divorcing extreme personalities.

Read full story
36 comments

Opinion: Amber Heard Truth or Lies

This is not a hater's article. Amber Heard doesn't deserve online malice. This is a discussion. People can offer their point of view on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard without bullying.

Read full story
82 comments

The Relief of Ending a Relationship

Woman in field of flowers walking awayPhoto by Alexey Komissarov. Walking away from a relationship can be a relief. The angels singing, heavens parting kind of relief. You don't have to try and fix or rescue anymore. The frustration, exhaustion, and angst can subside and valuable headspace allows you to breathe again. To be present in the day-to-day.

Read full story
16 comments

Behaving Poorly In a Relationship

Man and woman dressed as angelsPhoto by KoolShooters. I was a marketer, freelance journalist, and former business columnist before I became a relationship columnist. My marital experiences led me to a decade of counseling and research on the topic of relationships, marriage, and divorce. I've spent years examining my own contributions and mistakes.

Read full story
6 comments

It's Narcissism but No One Believes You

You're with a narcissist but no one believes you. They think you're unhappy, uptight, overreacting, or a bitter ex. They think you are unforgiving, can't get over things, or have a need to complain. It would be easier if you didn't care. But you do care. You need to know you're not losing your mind.

Read full story
22 comments

Feeling Powerless in Your Marriage

Bride and groom exchanging ringsPhoto by Flora Westbrook :. As a wife, it took a long time to communicate what I was feeling. The underlying core of why my marriage left me with a sense of desperation. As a journalist, who's spent more than a decade in counseling and research on the topic of relationships, I now can.

Read full story
2 comments

Indicators of Divorce

Man and woman sittingPhoto by Ron Lach from Pexels. In the Psychology Today article, All You Need Is Respect Sam Louie, MA, LMHC explains respect is critical for successful relationships.

Read full story
29 comments
Washington, DC

National Make a Difference Day

Women in broadcasting studioPhoto by George Milton from Pexels. I remember walking into the newsroom. I wouldn't say I was starstruck but I was awestruck. I was intent on absorbing the four walls before me. The excitement, the pace, and the stories. A pageant-like display of movers and shakers rushed past me. One and then another, and another. I stood instinctively and nervously frozen.

Read full story

Disregarding a Spouse's Stress

Couple discussing problemsPhoto by SHVETS production:. Couples tend to bicker over the same things again and again. We're different people, it's not uncommon to have varying opinions. But is it fair to talk someone out of their feelings? Because you disagree with it.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Opinion: I Grew Up in Washington, D.C.

United States Capitol BuildingPhoto by Paula Nardini from Pexels. I went to high school with a dozen friends whose parents served in the Senate or Congress. Please don't mistake this for a political article. I write about relationships, not politics. This is about where I grew up.

Read full story
3 comments

Going to Marriage Counseling Alone

Years ago I made a pivotal decision in my marriage. I would continue in couples counseling alone. My husband refused to go back to therapy and our relationship was at an impasse.

Read full story
19 comments

Wives Ignored On Mother's Day

It's an enduring but unfortunate catchphrase, "You're not my mother." Words uttered by men who resist acknowledging their wives on Mother's Day. This excuse is generally used to avoid responsibility for celebrating their wives. Or to begrudgingly engage in minimal effort laced with complaints. It's seen as an unwanted and unnecessary obligation.

Read full story
142 comments

Marrying Because of an Ultimatum

There's a new Netflix show called The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. This is the trailer. Nick and Vanessa Lachey navigate the journey of couples on the cusp of commitment. It's a topic long overdue for discussion.

Read full story
29 comments

Women Are Narcissists Too

Woman face in mirrorPhoto by Ozan Çulha from Pexels. Men fall in love with narcissists too. They understand the emotional abuse that accompanies this type of relationship. But stories are predominantly told by survivors of male narcissists. Why is less said about women with Narcissistic Personality Disorder?

Read full story
55 comments

Hoping a Spouse Will Change

I write about relationships but my career began in marketing. The two sound wildly different. They are not. To decipher the undercurrent of a business, one has to have the ability to see beyond the obvious. They must understand human behavior and relationships.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy