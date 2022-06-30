Disrespectful Spouses Resolving Conflict

Woman talking on cell phone Photo by Lisa

Does your spouse listen when you talk? Or do they blow you off and tell you that you're wrong for feeling a certain way? Do your thoughts and concerns turn into arguments?

It's widely accepted that the best relationships involve two things. The presence of great communication and respect. Sounds simple, doesn't it? But they are two of the hardest things to master. The vast majority of us haven't grown up in homes that possess these two life-saving relationship characteristics.

The Brittanica Dictionary defines respect.

"A feeling or understanding that someone or something is important, serious, etc., and should be treated in an appropriate way."

Merriam-Webster provides the following definitions of respect.

"An act of giving particular attention: CONSIDERATION"

"To consider worthy of high regard: ESTEEM"

As a relationship columnist, I have spent a decade in the counseling and research of love. There's a reason it's difficult to reach disrespectful communicators.

They can't hear you because they've already decided you're wrong. In other words, while you're exhausting yourself attempting to explain why something is important to you--the disrespectful individual isn't listening because they're thinking of ways to prove you wrong.

I began my career in business and marketing before I became a journalist. I look at relationships through the lens of a marketer. Marketers have to step back, comprehensively assess a situation, and human behaviors, and connect the dots. I've spent a great deal of time developing the differences between respectful and disrespectful people.

Respectful and disrespectful communicators have different commonalities.

A respectful individual has a mature ego. They don't just project confidence, they are authentically confident at their core. They aren't threatened by the differences of others. They may have strong beliefs and differences of their own but are comfortable allowing others to have opinions. Most importantly, they allow someone to be who they are. They have no desire to change them and mold them into their perception of the world.

It's important to define ego. Merriam-Webster gives the following explanation of ego.

"The self especially as contrasted with another self or the world."

A disrespectful individual has an immature ego. They may appear confident but it's not the elevated confidence that accompanies a mature ego. Down deep their core ego still needs to grow up. To accept and not be threatened by the differences of others. To abandon the need to control the narrative and tell another human being why their thoughts and opinions are wrong and theirs are right.

It's important to point out that respectful people will disagree with others. It's natural and welcome in discussions. However, the difference will be apparent. It will be more conversational and less adversarial. If it does become heated it will be a passionate discussion that is resolved. Likewise, respectful people will have conflict in their lives. It doesn't mean there will be an absence of arguments. But more often than not, they will have the ability to resolve that conflict.

Disrespectful people are more difficult. During a conversation with varying opinions, they may not engage conversationally, ask questions and listen. Instead, they will tell you all the reasons you are wrong or discount you entirely. They may struggle to resolve conflict because they are less interested in that and more interested in proving their point. They take things personally and therefore, will hold onto things while a respectful person will internalize less and recognize conflict or actions aren't necessarily a personal attack.

There's a way to determine if you are communicating with someone who is respectful or disrespectful.

Ask yourself how does this person make me feel?

Do I feel heard? Do I feel validated? Do I feel good about myself and who I am? This would be indicative of interacting with a respectful communicator.

Or do I feel frustrated? Not listened to. Is the conversation exhausting? Do I feel ignored? Do I have to keep trying to explain myself? Do I feel judged? Do I feel bad about myself and who I am? Do I finally give up and keep my opinions, thoughts, and feelings to myself?

With a respectful individual, you will have a conversation once or twice. With a disrespectful person, you will have the same conversation over and over again.

For instance, you tell your spouse arriving late to events is one of your greatest stressors. If they respect your feelings this will now be the exception and not the rule. If they don't respect your feelings, you will have this same conversation for years as you push the limits to get to places on time.

A respectful person may disagree with you but they will acknowledge because this is important to someone I love, it is important to me. A disrespectful person will try and prove you're wrong or you're overreacting and that you usually end up getting places on time anyway. They will either overtly or passive-aggressively prove their point. It's a controlling communicator.

The respectful communicator doesn't feel the need to control your thoughts, feelings, or behavior.

"It's impossible to resolve conflict with disrespectful people because they communicate with their ego."-Colleen Sheehy Orme

Disrespectfulness causes great heartache in relationships. I always say disrespectful communicators send one unfortunate message. I love you but I don't like you. Sadly, arguments escalate and terrible things are said because there's no ability to converse well and resolve conflict.

Respectful relationships are calm and peaceful. A respectful person will feel your pain, celebrate your joy, and see you for who you truly are.

Respect is something each person has to self-check. Am I making someone repeat themselves and what's important to them over and over again? Or am I in a relationship where I feel forced to do so? Do I make a typically non-defensive person feel the need to defend themselves? Or do I feel that way with the one I love? Am I frustrating someone by pushing my thoughts and beliefs on them? Or is someone doing that to me? Is it exhausting getting my attention and validation? Or does someone make me feel that way? Am I making someone's feelings feel ignored? Or do I feel that way?

Most importantly, how do people feel when they are with me? Do they feel heard, validated, and good about themselves? And how do I feel when I am with someone?

You shouldn't feel bad about yourself with the people you love. This doesn't mean we don't all go through periods where we may digress. Or outside circumstances or stresses bring out a less desirable version of ourselves. We are all capable of poor behavior and being disrespectful.

But hopefully, it's the exception and not the rule.