Opinion: Shame in Marital Problems

When I became a relationship columnist something unexpected happened. People started telling me their secrets. I could be in the grocery store, a coffee shop, or at a cocktail party. It could be a man or a woman, a close friend, or an acquaintance.

Their approach was typically the same, "I've been reading your column."

I was surprised people felt comfortable confiding in me.

I became accustomed to it. And I developed a sixth sense for the reluctant ones. The individuals who wanted to talk but couldn't muster the nerve. A person I barely knew who might linger for a long time. A friend who said they had a friend I might have something in common with. A late-night email or Facebook message asking to catch up over coffee or lunch.

I became a marital confessional. A safe person in their lives to whisper their angst. A relationship priest of sorts. I kept their secrets. I think they knew I would. I wrote about my own mistakes, not about the misfortune of others.

Over the years, some of those people healed their marriages. Some did not. At times I'm asked why I never spoke a word. Why didn't I inform anyone of an impending divorce? It was never my place. I don't believe in divulging secrets that involve children and families.

Unless they're my own secrets to share.

People have an insatiable curiosity about troubled marriages.

No one wants to share their own problems. It's unnerving and vulnerable. Peeking into the marriages of others satisfies a need. We are not alone. It validates imperfection. It reinforces the grass is not always greener.

There shouldn't be a sense of shame in marital woes. But unfortunately, there is. We feel compelled to hide our struggles. We convince ourselves we've built an enviable picture for the outside world. Let's not damage it. How would we recover?

As a writer, I'm comfortable sharing.

Or should I say I always was?

Until my marriage became one of the obviously imperfect ones. I did what other self-respecting wives and husbands do. I tried furiously to keep it all together and to myself.

It was an impossible balancing act. I was suffering while valiantly acting as if nothing were wrong. It made me uncomfortable in my own skin. It was exhausting and torturous. I was faking happiness and harmony.

I was pretending.

I regret that time in my life.

I'm angry at myself for giving into societal shame. For believing that a marriage should be viewed as perfection. And for what? Because we worry about how we will be perceived. How we will be judged by the outside world.

When the ones who matter most live within our four walls. That's where the focus should be. Not invested in the shame of concealing relationship problems. We shouldn't be covering up our marital issues we should be confronting them.

We should take a giant step away from society.

We should concentrate solely on our family. We should make our world smaller. Say no to commitments and cocktail parties. Increase time spent together. Trim down our work and volunteer hours. Anything and everything to ensure the success of our marriage.

Instead of attempting business as usual.

Which is what the majority of us do. We continue to attend every event and commitment. We spread ourselves thin and pretend. We can't speak our truth. We can't say we need to prioritize our marriage and family.

We can't expose our shame so we let it fester.

Until some marriages heal and some don't.