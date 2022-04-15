Opinion: Shame in Marital Problems

Colleen Sheehy Orme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vP3H_0f9r9yq700
Man and woman cookingPhoto by Vlada Karpovich:

When I became a relationship columnist something unexpected happened. People started telling me their secrets. I could be in the grocery store, a coffee shop, or at a cocktail party. It could be a man or a woman, a close friend, or an acquaintance.

Their approach was typically the same, "I've been reading your column."

I was surprised people felt comfortable confiding in me.

I became accustomed to it. And I developed a sixth sense for the reluctant ones. The individuals who wanted to talk but couldn't muster the nerve. A person I barely knew who might linger for a long time. A friend who said they had a friend I might have something in common with. A late-night email or Facebook message asking to catch up over coffee or lunch.

I became a marital confessional. A safe person in their lives to whisper their angst. A relationship priest of sorts. I kept their secrets. I think they knew I would. I wrote about my own mistakes, not about the misfortune of others.

Over the years, some of those people healed their marriages. Some did not. At times I'm asked why I never spoke a word. Why didn't I inform anyone of an impending divorce? It was never my place. I don't believe in divulging secrets that involve children and families.

Unless they're my own secrets to share.

People have an insatiable curiosity about troubled marriages.

No one wants to share their own problems. It's unnerving and vulnerable. Peeking into the marriages of others satisfies a need. We are not alone. It validates imperfection. It reinforces the grass is not always greener.

There shouldn't be a sense of shame in marital woes. But unfortunately, there is. We feel compelled to hide our struggles. We convince ourselves we've built an enviable picture for the outside world. Let's not damage it. How would we recover?

As a writer, I'm comfortable sharing.

Or should I say I always was?

Until my marriage became one of the obviously imperfect ones. I did what other self-respecting wives and husbands do. I tried furiously to keep it all together and to myself.

It was an impossible balancing act. I was suffering while valiantly acting as if nothing were wrong. It made me uncomfortable in my own skin. It was exhausting and torturous. I was faking happiness and harmony.

I was pretending.

I regret that time in my life.

I'm angry at myself for giving into societal shame. For believing that a marriage should be viewed as perfection. And for what? Because we worry about how we will be perceived. How we will be judged by the outside world.

When the ones who matter most live within our four walls. That's where the focus should be. Not invested in the shame of concealing relationship problems. We shouldn't be covering up our marital issues we should be confronting them.

We should take a giant step away from society.

We should concentrate solely on our family. We should make our world smaller. Say no to commitments and cocktail parties. Increase time spent together. Trim down our work and volunteer hours. Anything and everything to ensure the success of our marriage.

Instead of attempting business as usual.

Which is what the majority of us do. We continue to attend every event and commitment. We spread ourselves thin and pretend. We can't speak our truth. We can't say we need to prioritize our marriage and family.

We can't expose our shame so we let it fester.

Until some marriages heal and some don't.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# divorce# marriage# family# relationships# parenting

Comments / 0

Published by

Colleen Sheehy Orme is a National Relationship Columnist, freelance journalist, and former business columnist. She writes about love, relationships, and self-restoration. She has spent more than a decade in research and counseling on the topics of divorce, relationships, and Narcissistic personality disorder.

Reston, VA
6635 followers

More from Colleen Sheehy Orme

Giving Up on a Marriage

I didn't want to sell my wedding rings. I needed money for groceries so my children could eat. I was a stay-at-home mother and had become financially vulnerable. My husband was angry I was seeking a divorce.

Read full story
43 comments

Divorcing a Narcissist

I loved a narcissist and it was agonizing. I stayed because he was charming and confusing. I wanted to leave because he was cruel and confusing. I ping-ponged back and forth. When I called it quits it was a relief.

Read full story
57 comments

Divorce Exaggerates Personalities

Eye peeking out of green leafPhoto by Clement percheron:. We don't understand what we are getting ourselves into when we get married. The same can be said for divorce. It's not uncommon to enter into both without a plan. Love drives us towards one and away from the other.

Read full story
9 comments

Third Parties in a Marriage

Couple and catPhoto by Hutomo Abrianto from Pexels. There are typically two sides to a story. Relationships involve two people. It makes sense. But not always. There can be extenuating circumstances in some relationships.

Read full story
8 comments

The Dog and Human Relationships

I was struck by this picture. Not just because I'm a dog lover but because of his body language. It's obvious he wants one thing. He's sending a clear and comprehensive message.

Read full story
35 comments

The Single Mother

When I was growing up people would tell me how strong my mother was. Despite being young I recognized her strength. But it would take becoming a single parent myself to fully embrace it. By then she was no longer here.

Read full story
5 comments

A Narcissist Divides Your World

Man and woman by treePhoto by Vera Arsic from Pexels. If you've unknowingly entangled yourself with a narcissist there are believers and disbelievers. Two definitive camps of people. There's the majority of individuals who are unable to see beyond the charm of the narcissist.

Read full story
59 comments

Seeing the Best In a Narcissist

Woman with bike and flower basketPhoto by Kaboompics .com from Pexels. I am a glass-half-full optimist. I wish I could claim credit for it. It's a gift my mother said I've had since birth. I lean towards the sunny side. I took it for granted. It was simply the core of who I was. Until I lost it. Not some of it, all of it.

Read full story
29 comments

Rethinking a Marriage Proposal

Man proposing to womanPhoto by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels. We will spend thousands of dollars on weddings but not splurge on pre-marital counseling. As someone who has spent more than a decade in counseling and research on the topics of love, relationships and divorce, it's a curiosity to me.

Read full story
43 comments

Communicating in a Disrespectful Relationship

Woman sneakers headphonesPhoto by Saliha from Pexels. When my son was little he said, "Mom why do you talk to dad? He can't hear you." Children can be smarter than adults. My son realized my husband and I would have the same conversation over and over again during a disagreement. I don't know why I didn't defer to the wisdom of a ten-year-old boy but I didn't.

Read full story
12 comments

Trying to Save a Marriage Alone

Bride with bouquetPhoto by Dmitry Zvolskiy from Pexels. In college, I majored in business. My mom thought being a journalist was too risky. She compared it to becoming an actor. She wasn't entirely wrong. But over the years, I never gave up on my passion. Eventually, I was published in Washingtonian Magazine.

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: When Divorce Becomes Dangerous

Man and woman divorce papersPhoto by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels. I didn't understand the severity of emotional and financial abuse until I began my divorce. Or how it potentially menaces children. Nor did I understand society's indifference to it. The implied notion is that divorce provides immunity to bullying, threatening, and endangering behaviors. Because of my experience, I have dedicated over a decade to the counseling and research of divorce and severe personalities as a journalist and relationship columnist.

Read full story
36 comments

Uncomplicating Narcissism

I often choose a picture of a beautiful beast to go with my pieces on narcissism. Because the danger is masked by gorgeous attraction, not unlike this stunning tiger. The narcissist, the beautiful beast who captivates us allowing us to temporarily release our fear.

Read full story
23 comments

A Narcissist Doesn't Think They Are One

Couple wearing sneakersPhoto by Dương Nhân from Pexels. I am a journalist, former business columnist, and national relationship columnist. I have spent more than a decade in research and counseling on the topic of Narcissistic personality disorder. I struggled through years of confusion to understand who and what I was dealing with in my marriage.

Read full story
81 comments

The Dangers Of Narcissism

Couple sitting on blanketPhoto by Kampus Production from Pexels. If someone had told me I would get myself into a situation I couldn't get myself out of I wouldn't have believed them. If they said a person could control you to the point you would lose control, I would have thought it impossible. If they told me I would one day fear the man I loved I would've laughed.

Read full story
23 comments

Divorce Demands Confidence

Bride and groomPhoto by Hanna Auramenka from Pexels. Children need their parents to act like adults in divorce. Unfortunately, this demands considerable confidence. The ability to rise above immaturity, hurt feelings, and retribution. And to remember divorce is an unfortunate result of exhausting other options.

Read full story
7 comments

The Crying Narcissist

Wolf on green grassPhoto by patrice schoefolt from Pexels. A narcissist is often referred to as a wolf in sheep's clothing. It's an obvious nod to the seemingly harmless narcissist and the danger which lurks within. It's how they initially fool us. The narcissistic sheep exists at the beginning of the relationship. The narcissistic wolf takes over after their emotional prey is fully captured.

Read full story
1 comments

Divorce Financial Abuse

I didn’t understand financial abuse. I thought I was in the middle of marital problems. My husband had asked me to hand over the bills. I honestly, thought nothing of it. I probably should have since I had managed the finances the first seventeen years of our marriage.

Read full story
54 comments

Good Relationships Require Sharing More of Yourself

Couple embracingPhoto by Jonathan Borba from Pexels. When we got married my husband and I joked we wanted to take our friends on our honeymoon. Honestly, back then I thought it was funny. I believed it was because my husband and I were incredibly alike. We were both extroverts and overly social.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy