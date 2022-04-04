Orange being squeezed Photo by cottonbro:

I loved a narcissist and it was agonizing. I stayed because he was charming and confusing. I wanted to leave because he was cruel and confusing. I ping-ponged back and forth. When I called it quits it was a relief.

I wasn’t teetering between two worlds. I had made a decision. The healing could begin. Joy could return. It was possible. I felt happy. The traumatic narcissistic cycle would stop and the severe highs and lows evaporate.

“Guess what?” I say to my sister. “I forgot I used to sing in the shower.”

“Divorce is hard,” she says. “This process will be grueling.”

But I dismissed her cautionary wisdom. My marriage had been exhausting. My attempts to save it had been chaotic and brutal. Things couldn’t get any worse. I was reclaiming myself. I was escaping a narcissist.

But my sister was right.

Divorce is difficult.

Divorcing a narcissist is impossible. Once my husband got wind of my departure all hell broke loose. He unleashed the type of fury indicative of someone with Narcissistic personality disorder. I understood what an empathy-lacking narcissist meant. I have spent over a decade in counseling and research on the topic of narcissism.

I thought I understood who and what I was dealing with.

But an angry narcissist is an increasingly abusive and punishing one.

I was no match for him. No fair opponent to a narcissist. The severe emotional and financial abuse escalated. I would solve one problem and he would create another. A narcissist does not see divorce as the unfortunate end of a relationship. The choice two people make when they have exhausted all of their other options.

A narcissist will view it as a war.

I tried desperately to hang on to who I had always been. To that glimmer of hope that exposed itself in a morning melody. But a narcissist enveloped my world. Knocking me down every time I picked myself back up. Fear began to invade my daily life. The unpredictability of not knowing what was next. My typically healthy self-esteem faded.

My world spun completely out of control.

As I lost myself to another person, to a narcissist.

To a man I once loved. To an intense bully who made me doubt who I was. Who made me feel even more controlled in divorce than in marriage. Who frightened me as I fought to protect my children from a narcissist's need to hurt them to hurt me. Who made me question my strength and resilience. To doubt how I would financially take care of my family.

How would I free myself from him? How would I hold onto what was left of me?

Those around me saw my capable demeanor declining.

“How did this happen to you of all people?!” asked one of my oldest friends.

I knew what she was referring to. I had grown up differently than my best friends. They came from two-parent households. They didn’t have the worry of paying their expenses in high school, needing to work, or paying for tuition. While other teenagers were shopping at the mall, I was working a ten-hour day at a kennel associated with a veterinary practice.

During college, I worked two jobs and paid my way. I bought my own car when I graduated. And together with my husband paid for our own wedding. I was capable and could make things happen.

It was something my mother taught me from a young age.

Now I was a shriveling mess.

My days alternated tears, fears, anxiety, doubt, and stress. Nowhere in my life was safe. The phone began to ring with creditors. The door would knock with sheriff deputies serving warrants in debt. The doctor’s office would refuse my children as uninsured. The grocery store declined my card. The kitchen turned dark without electricity. The street would fill with the vultures who watch foreclosure notices.

And sleep was interrupted by repo guys in the driveway.

This is just the tip of what a narcissist inflicted. Food and school supply money was withheld. College tuition and rent. My car left at the service station for weeks. There are too many stories to tell.

A narcissist lacks empathy they are free of guilt. The message my husband sent to our kids? Look what your mother did to us? She broke up our family. She deserves this. We have to have two households now, this is what she gets.

I was financially vulnerable as a stay-at-home mom.

I might have freed myself sooner by working outside of the home.

But the narcissist still would have attacked. Because when a narcissist believes you have wronged them they will stop at nothing to punish you. A narcissist is abusive without anger. But anger fuels it.

It turns a narcissistic campfire into a catastrophic narcissistic wildfire. One that will consume you until you can barely breathe. That makes you wonder if you will weather it. And as you escape it, all the better parts of you go missing.

Lost while fleeing a narcissist.

But you barely notice because you are fighting to survive.

Never realizing you lost the ability to thrive.