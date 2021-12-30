Stay-at-Home Moms and a Long-Term Plan

Colleen Sheehy Orme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zK9np_0dYnyO9900
mother and her babyPhoto by Jonathan Cooper from Pexels

When you're a new mom it's hard to think past your immediate decisions. The days are filled with joyful emotion, the nights are sleepless and financial issues demand solving. Should you return to work or stay-at-home to care for your baby?

If you choose a career outside of the home you're forced to think long-term. You continue to build your profession over the years. If you work within your home you don't necessarily develop a timeline and future plan.

Instead, you place a great value on the relationship you've built with your spouse. This is someone you trust, someone you can count on, the person you will be with forever. The individual who made this joint family decision with you.

No one wants to think about the worst at the best of times.

But it's necessary to protect yourself and your children.

Especially when you have babies and simultaneously abandon your financial independence. It's no different than having insurance policies. It's responsible to have a plan and all of your ducks in a row. A rainy day scenario.

Additionally, there can be a marital transition when individuals assume traditional roles. The proverbial breadwinner and the caregiver. A relationship must be based on a profound respect and excellent communication to ensure being valued as a stay-at-home mother.

If not, at first it's a luxury, the proud income earner makes enough for their spouse to stay home. Then expectations may arise while roles begin to form. The stay-at-home mom and now sometimes stay-at-home dad does more while the person working outside the home's primary responsibility becomes work.

With the passage of time and an absence of respect, jokes may start to be made. "What do you do all day?" "Sit around and watch television?" or others about shopping and spending. There can be a slow erosion of the relationship based on the value of a paycheck.

Rather than the actual work, each partner is doing.

As a newlywed, you may scoff at this. That would never happen! You married your college sweetheart. Your best friend! This could never be your unfortunate marital outcome. But it does happen to couples every day. And divorce happens.

All the more reason it's foolish to become financially dependent on another person without a plan.

Because typically when a marriage ends, it's long after you once made happy decisions together. Now you may be a stay-at-home mom who has been out of the workforce for years, has no access to money, and has no individual credit.

Sadly, few play nice in divorce nor do they believe in an equitable division of assets. Making your situation even worse? Society doesn't generally place a high value on stay-at-home moms. It's an antiquated view but still prevalent nonetheless.

You can't count on your spouse to protect you.

Only you can protect yourself. By doing so, you will be protecting your children. You will lower the probability of financial abuse in divorce and reduce a potentially lengthy divorce. All of which kids should not be subjected to.

If you choose to work as a stay-at-home mom create a timeline and a plan.

1. In most states, you can draw up a post-nuptial agreement. While this won't include all the necessary details, it's a start. It will outline things such as making a joint decision for you to walk away from your income to raise your children.

A lawyer in your state should be able to let you know what particulars you can include.

2. You have sacrificed years of your career and will ultimately pay the price for that. You deserve to be insulated. Not enough emphasis is put on this fact. Instead, stay-at-home moms especially in divorce tend to be viewed as lazy or as having lived a life of luxury.

Keep an individual bank account and determine an amount you will be paid each month.

You shouldn't be considered free labor. You deserve to build some financial insulation and be compensated.

3. Be involved in the finances. Another part of financial vulnerability is not ensuring you are listed properly on houses, cars, bank accounts, and insurance policies. As well as keeping individual bank accounts and individual credit cards to build your own credit score.

So many married couples put the finances entirely in one spouse's hands and it's a mistake.

Every individual needs to take responsibility for their own finances or it could turn out badly for them. Once a year, say each January, credit scores should be pulled, policies reviewed, bank statements shared to make certain you know what is happening. Even this won't always ensure a spouse is doing the right thing if a marriage is struggling because they employ many tactics such as P.O. Boxes for hidden accounts, and other things. But if this is done annually, you should be able to note if discrepancies begin to appear.

4. Keep some foot in the workforce. Today, with the internet and so many people working from home, there's a greater ability to keep a portion of yourself in a career. Decide if and when you will begin to do so. Maybe within the first few years of having children or once they are in preschool.

The longer you are out of your profession the less marketable you become.

Again, this reinforces the need to abandon archaic stereotypes that stay-at-home moms have it easy. A price is paid in long-term security each year you stay home.

5. Think what if. Ask yourself questions. What would I do if my spouse lost their job? What would I do if my spouse left me? What if I chose to leave my spouse? What if my spouse withheld money from me while I tried to rebuild? What if I am left without savings and retirement in a divorce?

What if I stayed out of the workforce for five, ten, fifteen, or twenty years?

What would I be to qualified to do? How would my health insurance be paid? Where would I live?

Thinking long-term solidifies understanding of your financial and professional vulnerabilities. The ones that are far too common for stay-at-home moms. But you dismiss them because you feel indebted to have this opportunity.

You must be proactive.

Instead of generations of stay-at-home mothers who found themselves forced to be reactive in times of trouble or divorce. Trust is a beautiful thing. It's necessary for successful relationships. Yet approximately fifty percent of marriages fail.

This means every individual should reduce their personal, professional, and financial vulnerabilities.

Taking responsibility for your own finances and independence doesn't cancel out trust.

It simply says you have boundaries, are a responsible individual and parent.

And staying home to raise your children shouldn't lessen your value.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# moms# motherhood# family# stay at home moms# parenting

Comments / 4

Published by

Colleen Sheehy Orme is a National Relationship Columnist, freelance journalist, and former business columnist. She writes about love, relationships, and self-restoration.

Reston, VA
2295 followers

More from Colleen Sheehy Orme

New Year New Relationship Perspective

Couple sitting on courchPhoto by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels. The beginning of the year is the perfect time for an emotional checkup. Yet few of us add our relationships goals to our New Year's resolutions. But we should because everything stems from our foundational happiness.

Read full story
1 comments

The Aging Narcissist Can Be Worse

As a relationship columnist and a survivor of narcissism, I get asked the same question repeatedly. Was the narcissist always this person or do they get worse with age? It's a complex question I have struggled with myself.

Read full story
153 comments

The Holidays Ruined by Your Spouse's Gift

Champagne flutes with gold ribbonsPhoto by Alexandr Podvalny from Pexels. Throughout the year my marriage fared pretty well. When the holidays arrived, all hell broke loose. It's not unusual for couples to spar during an otherwise festive season. We blame it on the pace, the demands, and the stress but there's a much simpler cause.

Read full story
45 comments

Survivors of Narcissism Need Help

Man taking photo of womanPhoto by Ron Lach from Pexels. I left a diagnosed narcissist. I have spent over a decade in counseling and research on the topic. No one is more relieved to see an elevated awareness of this mental health disorder.

Read full story
41 comments

Avoid Holiday Conflict With Your Family

Champagne glasses near baublesPhoto by Element5 Digital from Pexels. The holidays can manifest the difficult side of relationships because there are many stressors. Emotions run high as people race to get everything done. Ultimately, there is nothing more simple yet more complicated than love.

Read full story
5 comments

A Narcissist Will Ruin Your Holiday

Woman by Christmas treePhoto by Julia Volk from Pexels. I ended up in tears nearly every holiday. It's difficult not to when you are married to a diagnosed narcissist. I did everything I could to minimize the narcissistic unpredictability and chaos. But even when I planned ahead, got every single thing cooked, cleaned, and wrapped, it was impossible to avoid.

Read full story
189 comments

Is It Enabling to Tolerate Bad Behavior?

Couple sitting on swingPhoto by cottonbro from Pexels. When we fall in love with someone we want to protect them. It's natural and there's nothing wrong with this. A part of emotional intimacy is sharing the deepest aspects of ourselves with another. Secrets between connected couples can strengthen bonds in a healthy partnership. Everyone needs at least one safe person in the world.

Read full story
6 comments

Downsizing Your Home Is Emotional Cleansing

House with blue doorPhoto by Olga Lioncat from Pexels. I am in the infancy of dissecting our home. Not by choice but by the finalization of an unbearably long five-year divorce. I have to get rid of ninety percent of our belongings. We will be moving into a space which size-wise, isn't a quarter of our house.

Read full story

It's Difficult to Spot a Narcissist

Man and Woman SelfiePhoto by Vera Arsic from Pexels. "Oh my Gawd, he looks like a Kennedy," says my aunt in her thick Long Island accent. "He's so handsome. Don't let him get away."

Read full story
4 comments

The Unfortunate Reality of High Conflict Divorce

Wedding aislePhoto by Asad Photo Maldives from Pexels. A high conflict divorce is usually a lengthy one. It can drag out for years because one or both spouses are unwilling to settle. This typically involves a difficult personality. An individual who doesn't view divorce as an unfortunate ending but a time to exercise control, punishment, and manipulation.

Read full story
1 comments

Parents Shouldn't Be Selfish in Divorce

Momma goat and babyPhoto by Stephen Andrews from Pexels. Parenting requires maturity. Scratch that. It requires maturity and confidence. Both of these qualities tend to make people do the right thing. An individual with self-esteem has an ego that's grown up. They don't need to be in control, be right, or prove a point.

Read full story
2 comments

An Unhealthy Relationship Isn't Hard to Define

By the time we fall in love with someone, it's difficult to see straight. And incredibly easy to overlook things. We aren't necessarily in the moment or the future because we are immersed in anticipation. We've met the one we can't live without.

Read full story
8 comments

A Narcissist Won't Forgive You

Man and woman holding handsPhoto by Polina Kholodova from Pexels. A narcissist becomes more frightening once they believe you have wronged them. Their fragile ego inflates beyond its already insecure borders. This puts the one who loves the narcissist in danger of their retribution.

Read full story
64 comments

Divorce Can Become a Pity Party

Woman on DockPhoto by Keenan Constance from Pexels. My husband broke my heart. He beat it, stomped on it, and nearly took it out of commission. For the first time in my life, I felt like a victim and felt sorry for myself. I mean dramatically sorry in the poor me, can't stop boohooing kinda way.

Read full story
2 comments

Being a Fixer Won't Help a Failing Marriage

Bride and groom in red carPhoto by İbrahim Hakkı Uçman from Pexels. It's hard to fool a marriage counselor who's a psychologist. Their advanced degree in the study of human behavior gives them the ability to see through you. I didn't love being told I was a pleaser and a fixer. A part of me knew it. But hearing someone else speak your truth is less tolerable.

Read full story
1 comments

A Healthy Parenting Habit to Start in Grade School

Little boy holding broccoliPhoto by cottonbro from Pexels. My son is in second grade and I go to speak to his teacher. I am uncertain how she will receive the topic I want to discuss.

Read full story

It's a Mistake to Leave a Narcissist Without a Plan

I exit my lawyer's office. The decision I have lamented for years is finally made. I am leaving my husband. I think I am ready, prepared even. I've done the hardest part by making the break.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy