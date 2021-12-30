The Aging Narcissist Can Be Worse

Older couple Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

As a relationship columnist and a survivor of narcissism, I get asked the same question repeatedly. Was the narcissist always this person or do they get worse with age? It's a complex question I have struggled with myself.

First, we must take into account what we know about Narcissistic personality disorder. This isn't just someone with narcissistic characteristics, i.e., grandiose self-perception, a feeling of superiority, a sense of entitlement, self-absorption, selfishness, and a lack of reality, to highlight some of the main traits.

This is an individual who possesses those characteristics along with a critical lack of empathy.

This is where the answer lies.

Empathy is a developmental stage we receive in childhood. Our parents reinforce it by reminding us, 'If you don't share your toy, Sally will be sad," "If you push Joe he might get a boo-boo and it will hurt," "Jack looks upset because he's eating his lunch alone, maybe you can sit with him." We are born with the ability to feel and it's further fostered by our parents and others.

A narcissist never received this developmental stage.

Therefore, the narcissist is the empathy lacking person they have always been.

Why then does it appear that they may not have always been this individual? And/or that they have gotten worse with age? The young guy I married was definitely a gentler version of the narcissist I ultimately divorced.

There are several reasons.

1. A happy narcissist is a milder version of one.

My husband had a picture of the world he wished to create. He wanted to get married, buy a house, have children and be successful. He was ticking off the boxes when he asked me to marry him. Those first years he was lining up every single thing he envisioned. He had what he wanted.

Therefore, he was often the charming and less cruel version of himself.

The abuser was still hiding in plain sight, he just came out to play less frequently.

2. The narcissist was unopposed.

I was still the young enabler. The overly caring girl who made excuses for repeatedly bad behavior. I was also a fixer and a pleaser and that matches well with a narcissist. I worked overtime to keep his world going. If he wanted something I made it happen.

I rarely challenged him and would set aside what was important to me, for what he wanted.

A simpler way to say it? I was more tolerant.

And an unopposed narcissist is a happy one. A narcissist does not take well with someone getting in the way of what they want. I had yet to do this. I was content if he was content. It was my nature.

3. The narcissist was still in complete control.

Of course, narcissists will do anything to maintain control. They will bully, abuse, manipulate, whatever method it takes. But that hadn't been necessary in the early years with my husband. Why? I was a happy girl and not a lot bothered me. I was affable and susceptible to being controlled. I didn't understand that back then.

In many ways I was drawn to tolerating this type of difficult personality because it wasn't much skin off my back. He didn't have to work overtime to control me. It was easy.

I had zero boundaries and self-protective mechanisms.

However, as I got older it became harder to do it all and I began to ask for help with our children. Logistically, I couldn't always get all our kids to every single activity. I was asking him to step outside of his work and his own world.

I was putting demands on a narcissist which is a no-no in the narcissistic world.

And at this point, he would increase his tactics to ensure and remind me he was in control.

4. The narcissist hadn't yet in their mind been wronged.

When I was forty, I went to my husband and told him it was lonely being married to him and I was thinking of leaving. He spent two years winning me back and once he did, he unleashed his narcissistic retribution.

If a narcissist believes you have wronged them they will punish you.

A narcissist will not forgive you. Even words that are shared communication. In my husband's eyes it was a betrayal and he said so. From that moment on I would be punished and controlled in far more extreme ways than I had ever been before.

Again, making the severe personality disorder he suffered from more evident.

5. The narcissist world had not been completely disrupted.

You're just living in the narcissist's world but you don't understand this until you disrupt it. When I told my husband I wanted a divorce there were no longer the equally competing sides of the narcissist, the charmer and its cruel counterpart.

Only one side was now in existence, the charmer completely extinguished.

The cold narcissistic beast took over entirely.

He would use, confuse, and abuse to get what he wanted and what he believed was 'his' money and 'his' house. I finally replaced my years of confusion by the harsh truth of who I had entangled myself with. He wasn't a great person who could be mean.

He was an individual who lacked empathy and was frightening.

These are the reasons we wonder if the narcissist gets worse with age.

Because they do intensify.

But not because they haven't always been who they've been. The narcissist is consistent. They lack a critical human component and they are driven by only their wants, needs, joy, and pain.

It's the one who loves the narcissist who is evolving. And as we begin to realize our reality, set boundaries, make normal demands, and resist their control, it's impossible for the narcissist to hide their actual persona.

Especially if we attempt to free ourselves from them.